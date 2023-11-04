Santa Gula 554 Fourth Avenue
Food
Savory Eats
- Braised Pulpo$22.00
Braised octopus, morita pepper pesto, cannellini beans, cherry tomato, arugula, pickled vegetables, and cucumber crème fraiche. GF
- Cheese Plate$19.00
4 cheeses, honeycomb, gooseberries, preserves, cornichon. GFO
- Chicken Enchiladas Suizas$22.00
Chicken, corn tortillas, and creamy verde sauce. GF
- Crispy Veggies$16.00
Tempura cauliflower, snow peas, shishito peppers, summer squash, baby zucchini, and chimichurri. GFO
- Croquetas De Jamón Serrano$16.00
Jamón serrano, mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Dirty Hash Browns$14.00
Flying fish roe and crème fraiche
- Dry Aged New York Steak$52.00
Pan-seared New York steak. GFO
- Elote$14.00
Grilled baby corn on the cobb, quest cotija, chili aioli, salt. GF
- Italian Buffalo Mozzarella Salad$20.00
Heirloom tomato, arugula, fried wonton skin, summer truffles, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and yuzu dressing
- Jamon Ibérico De Bellota$28.00
Sliced ibérico ham. GF, DF.
- Japanese Yellowtail$22.00
Yuzu kosho mayo, micro cilantro, ponzu sauce, tobiko, and masago. GF, DF.
- Lengua en Mole$30.00
Sous vide beef tongue, traditional mole sauce, and blue corn tortillas
- Marinated Mixed Olives$11.00
- Miso Glazed Salmon$30.00
Chives, toasted sesame, arugula, dates, lemon vinaigrette
- Oxtail Dumplings$16.00
Crispy oxtail dumplings, eel sauce, Greek yoghurt, and chives
- Pan Con Tomato$9.00
Sourdough sliced bread, fresh tomato, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
- Pork Belly Chicharron$24.00
Fried pork belly, guacamole, blue corn tortillas, salsa roja.
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$19.00
Honey garlic sauce, sesame seed, and micro greens
- Shigoku Oyster$12.00
Kaluga caviar, yuzu juice, and lemon juice. GF, DF.
- Sweet Chili Chicken Wings$16.00
Chicken wings and sweet chili sauce. DF
- Uni Spaghetti$26.00
Uni and fresh spaghetti pasta
Sweets
Drinks
Specialty Cocktails
- Caliente Collins$16.00
Mezcal, fresh watermelon and lemon juices, a drop of habanero ink, and a top of soda
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Gula Punch$16.00
Sophisticated and smooth gin on the palate, it is made with Jamaican flower, strawberries, peach, cranberry, lavender, and milk
- Little Italy$16.00
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, cynar
- Margarita Picante$16.00
- Naked & Famous$15.00
- Old Fashion$15.00
- Paloma$15.00
- Pink Swizzle$16.00
Tropical flavors, rum, chartreuse, pineapple, passion fruit, lemon juice, cachaça, and angostura bitters
- Smoky Star$16.00
The vibrant flavor of bourbon with Pedro Ximenez sherry and a blend of smoky bitters
- Una Infusion$16.00
Una vodka, Cocchi Rosa, chamomile tea, simple syrup, lemongrass, and peach bitters
Classic Cocktails
By The Glass
- Torresella, Prosecco GLS$12.00
- Anna De Codomiu GLS$12.00
- Mar De Frades, Alb GLS$15.00
- Harken, Chard GLS$12.00
- Napa Cellars, Sauv Blanc GLS$12.00
- Berne Rom, Rosé GLS$13.00
- Trapiche "Medalla", Malbec GLS$15.00
- Natura, Pinot Noir GLS$12.00
- Daou, Cab Sauv GLS$17.00
- Liberty School, Cab Sauv GLS$13.00
- Ramon Bilbao, Tempranillo GLS$15.00
- Cruz De Alba, Tempranillo GLS$17.00
Beer
Liquor
- Absolut$13.00
- Belvedere$16.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Stolichnaya Elite$21.00
- Tito's$13.00
- UNA Vodka$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$15.00
- Fords Gin$12.00
- Hendrick's$14.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- The Botanist$15.00
- Bacardi$14.00
- Cane Rum$13.00
- Captain Morgan$14.00
- Concierge$14.00
- Malibu Rum$14.00
- Myers's$14.00
- Buchanans 12Yr Scotch$16.00
- Buchanans 18yr Scotch$29.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$14.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Chivas Regal 12 Years$15.00
- Chivas Regal 18 Years$28.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Fireball$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12$18.00
- Glenlivet 12$16.00
- Johnnie Red$11.00
- Johnnie Black$16.00
- Double black Johnnie$18.00
- Johnnie Green$19.00
- Johnnie Blue$45.00
- Jack Daniels$13.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Macallan Double Cask 12yr$17.00
- Macallan Sherry 12yr$20.00
- Macallan 18 Years$40.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Old Forrester$11.00
- Proper Twelve$15.00
- PAPPY VAN WINKLE 12 Year$85.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year$125.00
- Skrewball$13.00
- Templeton 4yr$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$17.00
- Woodford Double Oaked$20.00
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Courvoisier V.S.O.P.$18.00
- Don Pedro Brandy Rsv Esp$14.00
- Hennessy V.S.$12.00
- Hennessy VSOP$20.00
- Presidente Brandy Classic$10.00
- Remy Martin V.S.O.P.$22.00
- Remy Martin X/O$50.00
- LouisXIII 1/2 oz.$120.00
- Louis XIII 1 oz.$240.00
- Louis XIII 2 oz.$480.00
- Aperol$13.00
- Amaretto$11.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$10.00
- Chambord$11.00
- Cinzano Vermouth Dry$11.00
- Cinzano Vermouth Rosso$11.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Drambuie$11.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Licor 43$11.00
- Midori$10.00
- 7 Leguas$20.00
- 21 Seeds$12.00
- Casa Dragones$20.00
- Casamigos Silver$16.00
- Clase Azul Silver$28.00
- Corralejo Silver$12.00
- Dobel Silver$12.00
- Don Julio Silver$18.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$12.00
- Lalo$14.00
- Patron Silver$18.00
- 7 Leguas Reposado$20.00
- Califino Reposado$17.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$33.00
- Corralejo Reposado$13.00
- Dobel Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- Dos Artes Reposado$22.00
- Frida Kahlo Reposado$16.00
- Herradura Reposado$17.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
- Califino Añejo$18.00
- Casamigos Añejo$20.00
- Centenario Añejo$12.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$75.00
- Corralejo Añejo$14.00
- Dobel Añejo$15.00
- Don Julio Añejo$20.00
- Dos Artes Añejo$32.00
- Herradura Añejo$18.00
- Patron Añejo$20.00
- 1800 Cristalino Extra Añejo$18.00
- Asombroso$35.00
- Centenario Cristalino$25.00
- Centenario Leyenda$40.00
- Class Azul Extra Añejo$195.00
- Dobel Diamante$15.00
- Don Julio 70$25.00
- Don Julio 1942$40.00
- Herradura Legend$35.00
- Herradura Ultra$20.00
- Jose Cuervo Cristalino$12.00
- Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Añejo$25.00
- Reserva de La Familia$35.00
- Xicaru$9.00
- El Silencio$12.00
- Casa Amigos Mezcal$16.00
- 400 Conejos$14.00
- Vida$14.00
- Perro de San Juan$20.00
By The Bottle
- Moët Chandon BTL (Copy)$250.00
- Veuve Clicquot BTL$300.00
- Perrier-Jouët BTL$600.00
- Dom Perignon BTL$450.00
- Louis Roedere BTL$800.00
- Torresella, Prosecco BTL$36.00
- Anna De Codomiu BTL$36.00
- Mar De Frades, Alb BTL$45.00
- Harken, Chard BTL$36.00
- Napa Cellars, Sauv Blanc BTL$36.00
- Berne Rom, Rosé BTL$39.00
- Red Schooner, Malbec BTL$60.00
- Trapiche "Medalla", Malbec BTL$45.00
- Natura, Pinot Noir, BTL$36.00
- Belle Glos, Pinot Noir BTL$60.00
- Daou, Cab Sauv BTL$65.00
- Liberty School, Cab Sauv BTL$45.00
- Caymus Vinyards, Cab Sauv BTL$105.00
- Coto De Imaz, Red Blend BTL$90.00
- Opus One, Red Blend BTL$400.00
- Celeste, Tinto Fino BTL$70.00
- Ramon Bilbao, Tempranillo BTL$45.00
- Macan, Tempranillo BTL$175.00
- Cruz De Alba, Tempranillo BTL$65.00
Bottle Service
- BTL Clase Azul Plata$500.00
- BTL Don Julio Blanco$330.00
- BTL Maestro Dobel Silver$315.00
- BTL Herradura Silver$250.00
- BTL Patron Silver$320.00
- BTL Casamigos Blanco$330.00
- BTL Casa Dragones Blanco$400.00
- BTL Clase Azul Reposado$750.00
- BTL Corralejo Reposado$240.00
- BTL Don Julio Reposado$350.00
- BTL Maestro Dobel Reposado$320.00
- BTL Herradura Reposado$330.00
- BTL Patron Reposado$320.00
- BTL Casamigos Reposado$360.00
- BTL Gran Centenario Añejo$300.00
- BTL Corralejo Añejo$250.00
- BTL Don Julio Añejo$365.00
- BTL Herradura Añejo$345.00
- BTL Patron Añejo$330.00
- BTL Casamigos Añejo$365.00
- BTL Clase Azul Añejo$1,800.00
- BTL Maestro Dobel Añejo$330.00
- BTL Don Julio 70$430.00
- BTL 1800 Cristalino$400.00
- BTL Reserva de la Familia$700.00
- BTL Don Julio 1942$700.00
- BTL Dobel Diamante$300.00
- BTL Herradura Ultra$375.00
- BTL Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino$700.00
- BTL El Silencio Mezcal$250.00
- BTL Casamigos Mezcal$400.00
- BTL Clase Azul Mezcal$700.00
- BTL 400 Conejos$240.00
- Btl Grey Goose$300.00
- Btl Ketel One$280.00
- Btl Stolichnaya Elite$350.00
- Btl Titos$250.00
- Btl UNA$250.00
- Btl Bombay Sapphire$325.00
- Btl Hendrick's$325.00
- Btl Tanqueray$280.00
- BTL Bacardi$200.00
- BTL Captain Morgan$200.00
- Btl Buchanans Scotch 12Yr$350.00
- Btl Buchanans Scotch Sp Rsv 18Yr$480.00
- Btl Chivas Regal 12 Years$300.00
- Btl Crown Royal$260.00
- Btl Fireball$200.00
- Btl Glenfiddich$300.00
- Btl J Walker Black$320.00
- Btl J Walker Blue$700.00Out of stock
- Btl Jack Daniels$250.00
- Btl Jameson$275.00
- Btl Macallan 12 Years$400.00
- Btl Macallan 18 Years$1,200.00
- Btl Makers Mark$270.00
- Btl Proper Twelve$240.00
- Btl Courvoisier V.S.O.P.$300.00
- Btl Hennessy V.S.O.P$375.00
- Btl Hennessy$320.00
- Btl 1738$400.00
- Btl Remy Martin V.S.O.P.$300.00
- Btl Remy Martin X/O$800.00
- Möet Chandon$250.00
- Veuve Clicquot$300.00
- Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque$600.00
- Dom Perignon Luminous$650.00
- Louis Roederer Cristal$800.00