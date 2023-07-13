Santee Seafood Bistro 648 Bass Dr Santee, SC 29142
Food
Appetizers
"Our Famous" Bistro Hushpuppies
(5) golden-fried and lightly buttered
Bistro Wings
(8) fried flavored wings with choice of dressing available flavors: lemon pepper, teriyaki, buffalo, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, mango habanero, honey mustard, and jerk
Crab Cakes
(4) mini cakes, remoulade sauce, and corn relish
Fried Calamari
Golden-fried with banana peppers, and marinara sauce
Fried Chicken Gizzards
Crispy fried and served with spicy sauce
Fried Chicken Livers
Crispy fried and served with spicy sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Signature Dish. (6) breaded and fried served with herb sauce
Soup and Salad
Baskets
Sandwiches & Tacos
Bistro Burger
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and pickles with fries
Fish Tacos
(3) golden flour tortillas, daily fish selections deep-fried or seared, herb mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
Fried Fish Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Seared Fish Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Po Boys
Fresh toasted roll stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tossed in savory BBQ sauce and served on a toasted bun
Shrimp Tacos
(3) golden flour tortillas, shrimp deep-fried or seared, herb mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
Signature Entrées
Bistro Steak
Served with your choice of a la carte side
Bistro Tin Tub
Includes 2 snow crab clusters, seasoned boiled shrimp, corn on the cob, sausage, steamed potatoes, and boiled egg; available flavors: Cajun, garlic, or lemon pepper. Signature Dish
Bistro Tin Tub 2 Leg
Catfish Stew
Fresh sautéed chunks of catfish in a tomato sauce served on a bed of white rice
Fettuccine Alfredo
Linguini tossed with spinach in a creamy rich garlic Parmesan sauce
Fish N Chips
Fried fish served with fries and coleslaw
Flounder Dinner
Fried or seared served with your choice of one a la carte side
Fried Seafood Platter
Signature Dish. Fried fish, fried scallops, fried shrimp, fried oysters, a deviled crab cake, and your choice of one a la carte side
Seared Seafood Platter
Signature Dish. Shrimp, scallops, and flounder served with your choice of one a la carte side
North Atlantic Salmon
Signature Dish. Fresh filet seasoned and seared with herbs and butter, creamy lemon capers sauce, and your choice of one a la carte side
Shrimp Dinner
Fried or seared served with your choice of one a la carte side
Shrimp N Grits
Signature Dish. A combination of shrimp, ham, onions, sausage, garlic, and spices served over cheesy grits
Snow Crab Legs
Served with warm drawn butter and your choice of two a la carte sides available flavors: Cajun, garlic, or lemon pepper
Whole Fried Catfish
Signature Dish. Served with your choice of two a la carte sides
Whole Fried Florida Brim
Signature Dish. Served with your choice of two a la carte sides
BBQ & Southern Entrées
2 Meat BBQ Bistro Sampler
Choice of 2 meat with one side plus coleslaw
3 Meat BBQ Bistro Sampler
Choice of 3 meat with one side plus coleslaw
3 Whole Wings Fried Chicken
Baked Chicken
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Ribs
Signature Dish
Fried Pork Chops
Pulled Pork
Jerk Chicken (Saturday Only)
A La Carte Sides
Bistro Coleslaw
Butter Beans
Caesar Side Salad
Candied Yams
Cheesy Grits
Collard Greens
Corn on the Cob
Cornbread (Sundays Only)
French Fries
Fried Okra
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
House Side Salad
Mac N Cheese
Red Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Cabbage
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Non- Alcoholic Drinks
Beverages
With Refills Fountain Drinks
Choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Crush Orange, or Sierra Mist