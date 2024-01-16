Skip to Main content
santis grills Loca FC102
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
santis grills Loca FC102
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Loca FC102, Altamonte Spring, FL 32701
Full Menu
Drinks
Full Menu
Food
Fried Beef With
$8.99
Grilled Steak Churrasco
$13.99
Ribs
$12.99
Pork Chop
$9.99
Hamburger
$7.99
Pork Skewers
$8.99
Pork Skewers*
$9.99
Shredded Beef Ropa Vieja
$13.99
Sides (Complementos)
White Rice
$3.99
Yellow Rice
$3.99
Beans
$2.99
Amarillos Sweet Plantains
$3.99
Tostones Fried Plantains
$3.99
Papas Majadas Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
Mazorca Corn on the Cob
$3.99
Batata Frita Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
Yuca Al Mojo Yuca in Garlic Sauce
$4.99
Pregúntame Cua Cosa
Mofongo
$5.99
Chicken
1/4 Chicken
$8.99
1/4 Chicken
1/2 Half Chicken
$9.99
Chicken Wings
$8.99
Stuffed Chicken Breast
$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast
$9.99
Chicken Sandwiches
$8.99
Chicken Skewer
$8.99
Whole Chicken with 4 Sodas and a Large Bottle of Soda
$24.99
Plantan chicken breast
$11.99
Milanesa chicken
$10.99
Drinks
Beverages
16 Oz Soda
$1.99
21 Oz Soda
$2.49
32 Oz Soda
$2.99
Bottled Water
$1.99
santis grills Loca FC102 Location and Ordering Hours
(787) 345-6412
Loca FC102, Altamonte Spring, FL 32701
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement