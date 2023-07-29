Santoras Pizzeria
Antipasti
Garlic Knots
Six freshly made garlic knots drenched in our house garlic butter serviced with our signature marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with our signature marinara sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Six toasted raviolis served with our signature marinara sauce.
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes & buffalo mozzarella drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze, topped with fresh basil. OMG So Good !!
Chicken Fingers
Six breaded chicken tenders served with fries and a side of honey mustard.
Pizza Menu
10" Signature
10" Very Veggie
Green Peppers, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, and Ricotta Cheese
10” Mighty Meat
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, and Bacon with Extra Cheese
10” Lasagna Pie
One of My Favorites :) Italian Sausage, Ground Beef and seasoned Ricotta Cheese with Extra Cheese and Sauce.
10” Mama Mia
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions and Mushrooms with Extra Cheese
14" Signature
14" Mighty Meat
Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, meatball, and Canadian bacon with extra cheese
14" The Very Veggie
Green Peppers, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, and Ricotta Cheese
14" Mamma Mia
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, and Mushrooms with Extra Cheese
14" Lasagna Pie
One of My Favorites :) Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and seasoned Ricotta Cheese with Extra Cheese and Sauce.
18" Signature
18" Mama Mia
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, and Mushrooms with Extra Cheese
18" Mighty Meat
Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, meatball, and Canadian bacon with extra cheese
18" Lasagna Pie
One of My Favorites :) Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and seasoned Ricotta Cheese with Extra Cheese and Sauce.
18" Very Veggie
Green Peppers, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, and Ricotta Cheese
BYO Calzone
Signature Calzone
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta and grilled chicken tossed in our own alfredo sauce
Lasagna
Italian sausage, fresh cooked hamburger, and ricotta herb blend baked to perfection
The Hill
Your choice of pasta with Santora's signature sauce, meatball or italian sausage
Baked Ravioli
Add a meatball or sausage $3.00 Served in Santoras signature sauce
Subs
Philly Cheese Steak
Shredded Philly steak meat on a hoagie bun with grilled onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese melted to perfection
Meatball Parmigiana
Scimecas meatballs on a hoagie bun with our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and melted to perfection
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fresh chicken cutlets breaded in our house breaded placed on a hoagie bun with our signature marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese and a hint of garlic butter
Italian Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions Sub
Italian sausage link served on a hoagie bun with melted provolone cheese, sauteed peppers, onions and our signature marinara sauce
Wings
Wings & Fries
Delivery Specials TO GO ONLY
Delivery Specials
Everything Else
Antipasti
Garlic Knots
Six freshly made garlic knots drenched in our house garlic butter serviced with our signature marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with our signature marinara sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Six toasted raviolis served with our signature marinara sauce.
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes & buffalo mozzarella drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze, topped with fresh basil. OMG So Good !!
Chicken Fingers
Six breaded chicken tenders served with fries and a side of honey mustard.
Santora's Baked Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta and grilled chicken tossed in our own alfredo sauce
Lasagna
Italian sausage, fresh cooked hamburger, and ricotta herb blend baked to perfection
The Hill
Your choice of pasta with Santora's signature sauce, meatball or italian sausage
Baked Ravioli
Add a meatball or sausage $3.00 Served in Santoras signature sauce
Insalata
Santora's Subs
Philly Cheese Steak
Shredded Philly steak meat on a hoagie bun with grilled onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese melted to perfection
Meatball Parmigiana
Scimecas meatballs on a hoagie bun with our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and melted to perfection
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fresh chicken cutlets breaded in our house breaded placed on a hoagie bun with our signature marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese and a hint of garlic butter
Italian Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions Sub
Italian sausage link served on a hoagie bun with melted provolone cheese, sauteed peppers, onions and our signature marinara sauce