Antipasti

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.49

Six freshly made garlic knots drenched in our house garlic butter serviced with our signature marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Six Mozzarella Sticks served with our signature marinara sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$6.99

Six toasted raviolis served with our signature marinara sauce.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Tomatoes & buffalo mozzarella drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze, topped with fresh basil. OMG So Good !!

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Six breaded chicken tenders served with fries and a side of honey mustard.

Pizza Menu

BYO Pizza

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$12.99
14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$14.99
18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$18.99

10" Signature

10" Very Veggie

10" Very Veggie

$14.99

Green Peppers, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, and Ricotta Cheese

10” Mighty Meat

10” Mighty Meat

$14.99

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, and Bacon with Extra Cheese

10” Lasagna Pie

10” Lasagna Pie

$14.99

One of My Favorites :) Italian Sausage, Ground Beef and seasoned Ricotta Cheese with Extra Cheese and Sauce.

10” Mama Mia

10” Mama Mia

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions and Mushrooms with Extra Cheese

14" Signature

14" Mighty Meat

14" Mighty Meat

$19.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, meatball, and Canadian bacon with extra cheese

14" The Very Veggie

14" The Very Veggie

$19.99

Green Peppers, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, and Ricotta Cheese

14" Mamma Mia

14" Mamma Mia

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, and Mushrooms with Extra Cheese

14" Lasagna Pie

14" Lasagna Pie

$19.99

One of My Favorites :) Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and seasoned Ricotta Cheese with Extra Cheese and Sauce.

18" Signature

18" Mama Mia

18" Mama Mia

$25.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, and Mushrooms with Extra Cheese

18" Mighty Meat

18" Mighty Meat

$25.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, meatball, and Canadian bacon with extra cheese

18" Lasagna Pie

18" Lasagna Pie

$25.99

One of My Favorites :) Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and seasoned Ricotta Cheese with Extra Cheese and Sauce.

18" Very Veggie

18" Very Veggie

$25.99

Green Peppers, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, and Ricotta Cheese

BYO Calzone

The Calzones are epic !!! Up to four toppings of your choice. All of our calzones

BYO Calzone

$12.99

Signature Calzone

Mama Mia Calzone

$12.99

Lasagna Calzone

$12.99

Mighty Meat Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Very Veggie Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.49

Penne pasta and grilled chicken tossed in our own alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$13.49

Italian sausage, fresh cooked hamburger, and ricotta herb blend baked to perfection

The Hill

$13.49

Your choice of pasta with Santora's signature sauce, meatball or italian sausage

Baked Ravioli

$13.49

Add a meatball or sausage $3.00 Served in Santoras signature sauce

Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.49

Shredded Philly steak meat on a hoagie bun with grilled onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese melted to perfection

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.49

Scimecas meatballs on a hoagie bun with our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and melted to perfection

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.49

Fresh chicken cutlets breaded in our house breaded placed on a hoagie bun with our signature marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese and a hint of garlic butter

Italian Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions Sub

$10.49

Italian sausage link served on a hoagie bun with melted provolone cheese, sauteed peppers, onions and our signature marinara sauce

Wings

Wings & Fries

8 Wings & Fries

$12.49

10 Wings

$13.99

Insalata

Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaie lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, parmigiano and croutons

Greek Salad

$10.50

Romaine Lettuce tossed with tomato, pepperchinis, onions, black olives & Feta cheese

House Salad Side

$3.49

House Salad Full

$10.50

Kids Menu

Kid Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Meat & Cheese Lasagna

$9.00

Kids Italian Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Baked Meat Ravioli

$9.00Out of stock

Kid Baked Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Toasted Meat Ravioli

$9.00Out of stock

Kid Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Kid Fettuccine

$9.00

Desserts

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.25

Tirramisu

$5.99

Delivery Specials TO GO ONLY

Delivery Specials

1 - 14" 1 Topping w/ a 2 Liter

$18.00

3 - 14" 2 Topping Pizzas

$26.00

1 - 18" 2 Topping Pizza

$23.00

1 - 14" Signature Pizza, 1 Medium Cheese Sticks, 10 Pieces Wings

$35.00

1 - 18" 2 Topping, 1 Medium Cheese Sticks, 1 Two Liter of your Choice

$30.00

Beverages 2 Liters

$3.25

Beverages 20 oz

$2.50

Everything Else

Bread Sticks

18" Cheese Sticks

$8.99

14" Cheese Sticks

$10.99

10" Cheese Sticks

$12.99

8 Piece Wings

Wings

$8.49

8 pieces

Wings & Fries

8 Wings & Fries

$12.49

Beverages

Fountain

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Minute Made Lemonade

$2.79

Cherry Coke

$2.79

Coca Cola. Zero Sugar

$2.79

Pibb Extra

$2.79

Barq's Root Beer

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

2 liter

Pepsi

$3.49

Mtn Dew

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

20 oz

Coca Cola

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Cherry Coke

$2.39

Water

$1.69

Fanta Orange

$2.39

Coca Cola Zero Sugar

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Pibb

$2.39

Sides

Dressings

Side of Dressing

Fries

Fries

$3.49