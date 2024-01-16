Sapore Italiano 416 South Broadway
Antipasti
- Bruschetta$14.95
Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil served over toasted bread
- Caprese$15.95
Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled in extra virgin olive oil
- Calamari Fritti$16.95
Fresh fried calamari served with marinara sauce
- Eggplant Rolatini$16.95
Fresh eggplant battered in egg, rolled with riicotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Cozze Posillipo$16.95
Mussels sauteed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine or tomato sauce
- Clams$17.95
Clams sauteed with garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine or tomato sauce
- Garlic Bread$7.95
- Frutti de marre$22.95
Insalate
Specials
Pasta De Mare
- Linguine al Vongole$29.95
Linguine sautted with littleneck clams, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in white wine or tomato sauce
- Linguine Fra Diavolo$29.95
Linguine sauteed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a spicy white wine tomato sauce
- Capellini all Positano$30.95
Capellini pasta sauteed with crabmeat, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and capers in white wine tomoto sauce
- Linguine all Pescatore$32.95
Linguine sauteed with mussels, clams, shrimp, clamari, garlic, extra virgin olive in a white wine or tomato sauce
- Penne alla Scampi Penne$29.95
Penne pasta sauteed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in pink cognac sauce
- Spaghetti alla Sapore$30.95
Spaghetti pasta sauteed with shrimp, garlic, cherry tomatoes, aritchokes, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine lemon sauce
Pasta
- Spaghetti Pomodoro$24.95
Homamade potato pasta finished in red marinara sauce
- Penne alla Vodka$25.95
Penne with vodka pancetta and peas in a pink vodka sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$25.95
Fettuccine pasta sauteed with grilled chicken in an alfredo sauce
- Gnocchi Sorrentina$27.95
Homemade potato pasta in a light pink sauce with chopped fresh mozzarella cheese
- Gnocchi al Gorgonzola$27.95
Homemade potato pastawith gorgonzola and marscapone cheese cream sauce
- Spaghetti Barrese$27.95
Farfalle pasta sauteed with mild italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, broccoli rabe in a white wine garlic sauce
- Pappardelle Bolognese$29.95
Pappardelle pasta and meat sauce finished in a red wine tomato sauce
- Lasagna Bolognese$30.95
Layers of Italian pasta stuffed with our meat sauce
- 3 Color Gnocchi$29.95
- Eggplant Rollantini dinner$25.95
- Penne Puttanesca$24.95
- Eggplant rollantini Ap$16.95
- Gnocchi Pomodoro$26.95
Risotto
- Risotto Pimavera$25.95
Arborio Rice sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vegetables in a white wine or tomato sauce
- Risotto all Pescatore$32.95
Arborio rice sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shrimp, mussels, clams and calamari in white wine or tomato sauce
- Risotto Scampi$29.95
Arborio Rice sauteed with shrimp and garlic in extra virgin olive oil and pink cognac sauce
Pollo
- Pollo Fantasia$28.95
Chicken Cutlet sauteed wiht asparagus, topped with mozzarella cheese in a lemon white wine sauce
- Pollo alla Piccata$28.95
Chicken Cutlet sauteed with fresh shitake mushrooms and capers served over fettuccini in white wine lemon sauce
- Pollo alla Parmigiana$28.95
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet baked with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti
- Pollo alla Saltimbocca$29.95
Chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella cheese in a white wine demi-glaze sauce
- Pollo Francese$29.95
Chicken cutlet dipped in egg wiht capers and lemon, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine sauce over fettuccini
Carne
- Veal Saltimbocca$31.95
Veal Cutlet topped with porcini mushrooms, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella cheese ina cognac demi-glaze sauce
- Veal Parmigiano$30.95
Lightly breaded veal medallions baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with spaghetti
- Veal Francese$30.95
Veal medallions dipped in egg with capers ina lemon white wine sauce, served over capellini
- Veal Piccata$30.95
Veal medallions sauteed with fresh shitake mushrooms, capers in a white wine lemon sauce, served over capellini
- Rack of Lamb$42.95
Rack of Lamb sauteed with shitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, asparagus in a cognac demi-glaze sauce
- Short Ribs$40.95
Pesce
- Salmon$31.95
Grilled or Blackened Salmon served with sauteed spinach and bruschetta sauce on the side
- Flounder$39.95
Fresh Flounder with crabmeat, capers in a white wine lemon sauce
- Langostinos$75.95
Grilled large Mediterranean shrimp dressed with extra virgin olive oil and lemo
- Fresh Fish of the Day - Branzino$44.95
Sides
Kids Menu
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$15.95
- Side French Fries$8.95
- Kids Chicken Parm$21.95
- Kids Pomodoro$14.95
- Kids Vodka$15.95
- Kids Alfredo$14.95
- Kids Putanesca$14.95
- Kids Gorgonzola$17.95
- Kids Sorentina$17.95
- Kids Bolognese$17.95
- Kids Barrese$12.95
- Kids Sapore Italiano$10.95
- Full Plain Pasta$14.95
- Half Plain Pasta$7.95
- Full Pasta & Butter$15.95
- Half Past & Butter$8.95
Dessert
- Profiteroles World$11.95
Cream puffs filled with chantilly cream and rolled in chocolate, piled high
- Tiramisu Ladyfinger$11.95
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by marscapone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
- Torta Della Nonna$11.95
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar
- Sicilian Cannoli$9.95
A pastry shell internally coated in chocolate and filled with ricotta, candied fruit and chocolate chips
- New York Cheesecake$10.95
Traditional New York cheesecake flavored with a hint of vanilla on a sponge cake base
- 3 Chocolate Mousse$11.95
White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base coated with chocolate and topped with white chocolate shavings
- Creme Brulee$10.95
A creamy custard presented in a traditional ceramic ramekin, comes with a packet of sugar
- Coppa Spagnola$10.95
Vanilla gelato and marena cherry sauce swirled together, topped with amarena cherries
- Limoncello Flute$11.95
Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Siciliy, swirled together with limoncello sauce
- Lemon Ripieno$10.95
A refreshing lemo sorbetto made with lemons from Siciliy, served in the natural fruit shell
- Tartufo$11.95
Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds, covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating
- Coppa Strawberries & Caramel$10.95
Fior di latte gelato swirled with caramel, almond crunch and wild strawberries, topped with slivered almonds
- One scoop Ice cream$6.95
- Two scoops Ice cream$8.95