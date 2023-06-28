Sardi Cafe Lounge - WM 2041 Wilton Drive
Food
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast salad, fresh mixed of greens and organic tomatoes on croissant.
Breakfast Choice
Fresh-cut tomatoes, mozzarella and basil in a pesto sauce and a dash of balsamic reduction on ciabatta.
Steak & Cheese
Rib-eye steak served with melted provolone cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions on baguette.
Prosciutto & Mozz
Prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, e.v.o.o and a dash of balsamic glaze on ciabatta
Egg White Delight
Egg whites, mashed avocado, feta cheese, organic tomatoes and a spinach on a wheat tortilla
Brunch
Avo Toast
Avo smashed, avocado slices, cherry tomatoes and e.v.o.o drizzled.
Avo Chicken
Homemade chicken salad, avo smashed, fresh avocado slices and marinated tomatoes.
Eggs Poché
Poached eggs served with avo smashed, alfalfa sprouts and home potatoes.
Omelette of the Day
Cage free eggs, fresh vegetables, ham in a bed of arugula served with home potatoes.
The American
King Tofu Bowl
Sardi Bowl
Lima Lomo
Rib-eye steak sauteed with onion and tomatoes in a Peruvian sauce. served with home potatoes.
Peruvian Chaufa
Empanadas de Mama
Marvelous Toast
Almond butter spread, fresh cut banana, berries, chia seeds and coconut flakes.
French Toast
With cinnamon, berries, honey and butter
House Oatmeal
Oat Milk, granola, banana, strawberries, chia seeds, blue agave, and almond butter drizzle.