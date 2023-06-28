Sardi Cafe Lounge - WM 2041 Wilton Drive

Food

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast salad, fresh mixed of greens and organic tomatoes on croissant.

Breakfast Choice

$11.00

Fresh-cut tomatoes, mozzarella and basil in a pesto sauce and a dash of balsamic reduction on ciabatta.

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Rib-eye steak served with melted provolone cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions on baguette.

Prosciutto & Mozz

$14.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, e.v.o.o and a dash of balsamic glaze on ciabatta

Egg White Delight

$10.00

Egg whites, mashed avocado, feta cheese, organic tomatoes and a spinach on a wheat tortilla

Bakery

Empanadas de mama

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Brunch

Avo Toast

$7.00+

Avo smashed, avocado slices, cherry tomatoes and e.v.o.o drizzled.

Avo Chicken

$8.00+

Homemade chicken salad, avo smashed, fresh avocado slices and marinated tomatoes.

Eggs Poché

$13.00

Poached eggs served with avo smashed, alfalfa sprouts and home potatoes.

Omelette of the Day

$10.00

Cage free eggs, fresh vegetables, ham in a bed of arugula served with home potatoes.

The American

$10.00

King Tofu Bowl

$13.00

Sardi Bowl

$11.00

Lima Lomo

$14.00

Rib-eye steak sauteed with onion and tomatoes in a Peruvian sauce. served with home potatoes.

Peruvian Chaufa

$12.00

Marvelous Toast

$7.00+

Almond butter spread, fresh cut banana, berries, chia seeds and coconut flakes.

French Toast

$9.00

With cinnamon, berries, honey and butter

House Oatmeal

$9.00

Oat Milk, granola, banana, strawberries, chia seeds, blue agave, and almond butter drizzle.

Brunch Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Sides

Home Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$16.00

Family Packs

Empanada Pack x6

$24.00

Empanada Pack x12

$45.00

Empanada Pack x24

$85.00

Drinks

Coffee

Espresso

$2.95+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.95+

Espresso Con Panna

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$3.25

Cafe Con Leche

$3.75

Affogato

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Drip Coffee Dark Roast

$3.75

Teas

Black Tea

$3.95

Green Tea

$3.95

Earl Grey

$3.95

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Juices & More

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25

Evian

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Bar Menu

Food

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Steak and Cheese Sub

$14.00

Lima Lomo

$14.00

Peruvian Chaufa

$12.00

Empanadas de Mama

$5.00

Beer

Presidente

$5.00

IPA Goose Island

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Cidré by Stella

$5.00

Sophia's Potions

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa/Bellini Bottomless Bar

$16.00

White Sangria

$8.00+

Tinto de Verano

$8.00+

Wines

White

Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc (France)

$15.00+

Chardonnay (USA)

$11.00+

Chardonnay (France)

$17.00+

Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

Moscato

$9.00+

Riesling

$14.00+

Reds

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Malbec

$14.00+

Merlot

$13.00+

Carmenere

$13.00+

Gamay

$14.00+

Sangiovese

$14.00+

Rosé

Chateau Gigery

$14.00+

Côte Des Rosés

$12.00+

Bubbles

Cava

$12.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

Cremant de Bourgogne Rose

$60.00