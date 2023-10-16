Popular Items

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Buffalo Chicken

$7.25

B.L.T

$5.30

Lunch Online Menu

Soups

Soup of the Day (Beef Noodle)

$3.25

Beef Chili

$4.95

Chicken Chili

$4.95Out of stock

Snacks

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Buffalo Wings (6)

Out of stock

BBQ Wings (6)

Out of stock

Pizza by Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Plain Wings (6)

Out of stock

Steak Quesadilla

$7.95

Hot Dog

$3.75

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$4.50

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$4.50

Greek Salad

$8.95

Fresh salad greens with stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, served with our own vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

A charcoal grilled chicken over greens and vegetables

South Beach Salad

$8.95

LOW CARB- Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine lettuce, diced tomato, roasted red peppers, red onions, mozzarella, with red wine vinaigrette dressing

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$4.50

Small Toss Salad with Chicken

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.50

Buffalo breaded chicken fingers over mixed greens with oranges, served with bleu cheese dressing.

Chef Salad

$8.50

Julienne cuts of ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and hard boiled eggs

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Topped with Grilled Chicken. Crisp Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese & croutons

Small Toss Salad

$3.50

Fresh salad greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots olives, peppers and onions

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$4.50

Toss Salad

$6.75

Fresh salad greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots olives, peppers and onions

Toss Salad with Chicken

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$6.75

Crisp Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese & croutons

Small Caesar

$3.50

Small South Beach Salad

$4.50

Scoop Of Tuna\Chix Salad

$3.50

Boil Egg

$1.25

Presidente Pelon Special

$8.95

Fresh Spinach with Steak, Peppers, Onions & Carrots

Small Chef Salad

$4.25

Cobb Salad

$6.95

Add Avocado

$1.00

Small Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$4.50

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.25

A fried chicken cutlet dressed in buffalo hot sauce with baby greens. Served with bleu cheese dressing

Turkey Wrap

$7.25

Roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.25

A juicy grilled chicken breast tossed with crisp romaine in our homemade Caesar dressing

Veggie Wrap

$7.25

Zucchini, eggplant, feta cheese, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Paninis

Roast Beef Panini

$7.25Out of stock

with melted Swiss

Grilled Chicken Panini

$7.25

Mozzarella & Tomato

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$7.25

with Mozzarella

Grilled Chicken & Sun Dried Tomato Panini

$7.25

with Mozzarella

Roasted Turkey Panini

$7.25

with Swiss Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$7.25

with Muenster Cheese

Ham & Cheese Panini

$7.25

Choice of melted cheese

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$7.25

zucchini, eggplant & Mozzarella

Breaded Chicken

$7.25

Breaded Chicken Panini

$7.25

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$5.30

Ham

$5.95

Turkey Breast

$7.25

Tuna Salad

$7.25

Salami

$5.95

Buffalo Chicken

$7.25

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Steak & Cheese

$7.25Out of stock

Pastrami

$7.25

Chicken Salad

$7.25

Burger

$7.25

Hot Dog

$3.25Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$7.25

Roast Beef

$7.25

Turkey Club

$7.25

Steak no Cheese

$7.25Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$7.25

Italian Combo

$7.25

Sides

Side French Fries

$2.75

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Condiments

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Chipotle Mayo

Pesto Sauce

Salsa

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

Mexican Salsa

$1.00

Salsa

Vegetables

Spinach

$0.50

Black olives

$0.50

Sundried Tomato

$0.50

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Roasted Peppers

$0.50

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Red Onion

$0.50

White Onion

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Lettuce

Tomato

Croutons

Avocado

$1.00

No Tomato

No Lettuce

Kalamata Olives

$0.50

Cucumbers

$0.50

Lemon

$1.00

Extra Tomato

$0.50

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.25

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Bottle Water

$1.50

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Energy

$3.50

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Juice Orange or Apple

$2.50

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Can Soda

$1.79

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Snapple

$2.50

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Vitamin Water

$2.25

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Milk

$1.25

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Powerade

$2.25

PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER

Nantucket Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese

American

$0.50

Swiss

$0.50

Provolone

$0.50

Pepper Jack

$0.50

Cheddar

$0.50

Feta

$0.50

Fresh Mozzarella

$1.00

Shredded Mozzarella

$0.50

Dressing

Balsamic

Ranch

Caesar

Bleu Cheese

Thousand Island

Italian

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Chips On Rack

Small Bag Lays Chips

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Add Meat

Add Bacon

$1.50

Ham

$3.00

Turkey

$3.00

Roast Beef

$3.00

Small Chicken

$2.50

Egg

$1.00

Scoop Tuna

$4.50

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.50

Large Chicken

$4.50

Desserts

Cake

$2.50

Cookie

$1.00

Rice Pudding

$1.75

Brownie

$2.00

Yogurt Cup

$2.50

Candy

$2.00

Cup Cake

$2.00

Hostess Apple Pie

$2.00

Banana

$1.00

Small Apple Pie

$1.50

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.25

Two Eggs w/ Meat

$6.25

Egg Sandwich. No Cheese

$3.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Egg, Sausage & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Egg, Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Pancakes

$4.50

French Toast

$4.50

Omelet Platter

$7.25

Side Grits

$2.25

Side Meat

$2.99

Vegetable Egg Burrito

$5.75

Western Omelet

$6.75

Grits with Cheese

$2.75

Side Potatoes

$2.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese Grits

$3.95

Sausage Egg & Cheese Grits

$3.95

Monte Cristo French Toast (Ham & Cheese)

$5.75

Oatmeal

$2.95

Omelet

$6.75

Extra Egg on Sandwich

$0.50

1 Egg Only

$1.00

Egg, Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Breakfast Wrap with Meat

$5.75

3 Egg on Sub

$5.75

3 Egg Sub with Meat

$7.95

Pastries, Muffin, Bagel & Fruit Cup

Muffin

$1.95

Danish

$1.95

Bagel

$1.95

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Butter Hard Roll

$1.00

Juice

$1.50

Yogurt

$2.50

Cereal

$2.00

Cereal With Milk

$2.75

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$2.45

Croissant

$1.95

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Toast

$1.00

Tomato

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Fruit P C

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Small Fruit Cup

$2.75

Lunch Entree

Entrees

Entree Only

$6.95Out of stock

Entree with One Side

$7.95Out of stock

Entree with Two Sides

$8.95Out of stock

Small Side of Vegetable / Potato / Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Large Side of Vegetable / Potato / Rice

$3.50Out of stock