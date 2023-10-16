Sargents Cafe at Assa Abloy
Lunch Online Menu
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Fresh salad greens with stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, served with our own vinaigrette dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A charcoal grilled chicken over greens and vegetables
South Beach Salad
LOW CARB- Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine lettuce, diced tomato, roasted red peppers, red onions, mozzarella, with red wine vinaigrette dressing
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Small Toss Salad with Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo breaded chicken fingers over mixed greens with oranges, served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chef Salad
Julienne cuts of ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and hard boiled eggs
Chicken Caesar Salad
Topped with Grilled Chicken. Crisp Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese & croutons
Small Toss Salad
Fresh salad greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots olives, peppers and onions
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Toss Salad
Fresh salad greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots olives, peppers and onions
Toss Salad with Chicken
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese & croutons
Small Caesar
Small South Beach Salad
Scoop Of Tuna\Chix Salad
Boil Egg
Presidente Pelon Special
Fresh Spinach with Steak, Peppers, Onions & Carrots
Small Chef Salad
Cobb Salad
Add Avocado
Small Cucumber & Tomato Salad
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
A fried chicken cutlet dressed in buffalo hot sauce with baby greens. Served with bleu cheese dressing
Turkey Wrap
Roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A juicy grilled chicken breast tossed with crisp romaine in our homemade Caesar dressing
Veggie Wrap
Zucchini, eggplant, feta cheese, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Paninis
Roast Beef Panini
with melted Swiss
Grilled Chicken Panini
Mozzarella & Tomato
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
with Mozzarella
Grilled Chicken & Sun Dried Tomato Panini
with Mozzarella
Roasted Turkey Panini
with Swiss Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Panini
with Muenster Cheese
Ham & Cheese Panini
Choice of melted cheese
Grilled Vegetable Panini
zucchini, eggplant & Mozzarella
Breaded Chicken
Breaded Chicken Panini
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Ham
Turkey Breast
Tuna Salad
Salami
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken Cutlet
Grilled Cheese
Steak & Cheese
Pastrami
Chicken Salad
Burger
Hot Dog
Grilled Chicken
Roast Beef
Turkey Club
Steak no Cheese
Tuna Melt
Italian Combo
Drinks
Bottle Soda
Bottle Soda
Bottle Water
Bottle Water
Energy
Energy
Juice Orange or Apple
Juice Orange or Apple
Can Soda
Can Soda
Snapple
Snapple
Vitamin Water
Vitamin Water
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Milk
Powerade
Powerade