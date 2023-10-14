Cafe

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

2oz espresso.

Cafe Macchiato

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Shot in the Dark

$4.50

Cortado

$3.50

Cubano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Flavored Latte

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.

Sugar Free Cafe Mocha

$4.75

White Mocha

$4.75

2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$5.00

London Fog

$4.50

Autumn Spice Mocha

$5.50

A delicious blend of pumpkin spice and everything nice! Rich chocolate and cozy chai blended with espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Cinnamon Toast Breve

$5.00

Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.

Fireside Latte

$5.00

Warm up with this graham cookie flavored latte topped with toasted marshmallows and dark chocolate drizzle.

Salted Caramel White Mocha

$5.50

Sky King

$3.50

Breve

$4.75

Coffee/Tea

House Drip Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Black Tea

$2.75

Iced Citrus Green Tea

$2.75

Honeysuckle Tea

$3.00

A deliciously sweet and floral green tea

Caffeine Free

Kids Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Fresh local cider served hot and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon.

White Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Affogato

Single Affogato

$4.50

Single scoop pf vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso

Double Affogato

$5.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso.

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Water

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.75

Cock n' Bull Ginger Beer (NA)

$5.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50