Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill 5160 Hwy 180
NA Beverage
- Coke$4.00
- Cherry Coke$4.00
- Mellow Yello$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Root beer$4.00
- Water
- Sweet Tea$4.00
- Un Sweet Tea$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Orange juice, By the Glass$4.00
- Apple Juice, By the Glass$4.00
- Cranberry Juice, By the Glass$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice, By the Glass$4.00
- Milk, By the Glass$4.00
- Chocolate Milk, By the Glass$4.00
- Hot Chocolate, By the Glass$4.00
- Tomato Juice, By the Glass$4.00
Acholic Drinks
- Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Amar Sour$8.00
- Black Russian$11.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Blue Hawaiian$9.00
- Cosmo$9.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Fussy Naval$8.00
- Harbor Light$9.00
- John daly$8.00
- Long Island Tea$10.00
- Maitai$9.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Melon Ball$8.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Mud slide$14.00
- SINGLE Cordials$9.00
- Jager$8.00
- Peach Tree$4.50
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Blask Ras$4.50
- Mont Trip Sec$6.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Melon$6.00
- E&j$4.50
- Kahlua$8.00
- Franjelico$9.00
- Baileys$11.00
- Razz$5.00
- Rumpleminz$6.50
- Licor 43$9.00
- Licor 43 DBL$18.00
- Jager DBL$16.00
- Peachtree DBL$9.00
- Grand Manier DBL$11.00
- Cointreau DBL$8.00
- Blac Ras DBL$9.00
- Mont Trip Sec DBL$9.00
- Amaretto DBL$12.00
- Melon DBL$12.00
- E&J DBL$9.00
- KAHULUA DBL$16.00
- Frangelico DBL$18.00
- Baileys DBL$16.00
- Rumpleminz DBL$12.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Bombay$7.00
- Bartons$5.50
- Tanqueray DBL$14.00
- Bombay DBL$14.00
- Bartons DBL$10.00
- Planters Punch$10.00
- Poinsetta$13.00
- Rum Punch$13.00
- Rusty Nail$13.00
- Salty Dog$8.00
- ScrewDriver$9.00
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Toasted Almond$10.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Bacardi Limon$7.00
- Captain$7.00
- Cruzan Coco$6.00
- 151$6.00
- Bartons Rum$5.50
- Myers$7.00
- House Vodka$5.50
- Titos$9.00
- Absolute$7.00
- Absolute Mango$7.00
- Absolute Vanilla$7.00
- Ketel 1$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Smirnoff Blue$6.00
- Smirnoff Carmel$6.00
- Absolute citron$7.00
- Belva$9.00
- House Vodka DBL$10.00
- Titos DBL$14.00
- Absolute DBL$14.00
- Absolute Mango DBL$14.00
- Absolute Vanilla DBL$14.00
- Ketel DBL$16.00
- Grey Goose DBL$18.00
- Smirnoff DBL$12.00
- Smirnoff Blue DBL$12.00
- Smirnoff Carmel DBL$12.00
- Absolute citron DBL$14.00
- Belva DBL$18.00
- Beach Cosmo$13.00
- Caribbean Screw$13.00
- Painkiller$13.00
- Coconut Margarita$13.00
- Jamacain Me Crazy$13.00
- Whiskey Mule$13.00
- Patron Perfect Margarita$18.00
- Ultimate Cosmo$16.00
- Bushwacker$14.00
- Lava Flow 151$14.00
- Daiquiris liquor$14.00
- Jose$10.00
- Patron$10.00
- Casamigos Platinum$10.00
- Casamigos Repisado$10.00
- Lanazal$6.00
- Horinitos Platinum$7.00
- Horinitos Repesado$7.00
- Altos$7.00
- JoseDBL$12.00
- House Tequila$5.50
- Titos Dbl$14.00
- Absolute DBL$14.00
- Absolute Mango$14.00
- Absolute Vanilla$14.00
- Ketal 1$16.00
- Smirnoff DBL$12.00
- Smirnoff Blue DBL$12.00
- Smirnoff Carmel DBL$12.00
- Grey Goose DBL$18.00
- Absolute citron DBL$14.00
- Belva DBL$18.00
- House Vodka DBL$10.00
- Jack daniels$14.00
- Jim Bean$14.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Makers$14.00
- Wild Turkey$14.00
- Seagrams$6.00
- Woodford$20.00
- Fireball$14.00
- Skrewball$14.00
- Ala Bama Slammer$9.00
- Butter Nipple Shot$7.00
- Duck Fart$7.00
- JagerBomb$10.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- B-52$8.00
- Washing Apple$9.00
- Red Snapper shot$9.00
- Cherry Bomb$8.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Liquid Cocaine$7.00
- Blow Job$7.00
- Kamikaze$7.00
- Red head slut$8.00
- Oyster shooter$5.00
- Caribbean Sc bass bowl$52.00
- Pain killer bass bowl$52.00
- Whiskey Mule bass bowl$52.00
- Lava Flow Bass bowl$52.00
- Jamaican me Crazy bass Bowl$52.00
- Cocunut Margarita Bass bowl$52.00
- Buschwacker Bass bowl$52.00
- Pom Punch Bass Bowl$52.00
- Paton perfect Bass Bowl$52.00
- Hurricane Bass Bowl$52.00
- House margarita Bass Bowl$52.00
- Bud$5.50
- Bud Light$5.50
- Coors Light$5.50
- Miller Light$5.50
- Yuengling$5.50
- Ultra$5.50
- Odouls$5.50
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Red Stripe$6.00
- Corona Extra PREMIER$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Dos xx lager$6.00
- Goose Island ipa$6.00
- Stella$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Guiness$6.50
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel$6.50
- Goatopia$5.50
- Suzy Blonde$5.50
- Gerst Amber$5.50
- Del Golfo$5.50
- Victory Sour Monkey$6.00
- Peace,love,hippieweizen$5.50
- Goat Island Blood Orange$6.00
- Edmunds Sour Blue Berry Lime$6.00
- Edmunds Sour Guava Tangerine$6.00
- Edmunds sun Kissed$6.00
- Edmunds Bound by time Ipa$6.00
- White Claw Black cherry$5.50
- Crane Lake chardonnay$6.50
- Crane Lake Moscato$6.50
- Cavit Pinot Grigio$6.50
- By the bottle$28.00
- Cavit Rose$6.50
- Frontera$6.50
- Vista Point MERLOT$6.50
- Crane Lake Pinot Noir$6.50
- By the Bottle$28.00
Sides
- Scalloped Potatoes$3.99
- Fried Plantains$2.99
- Jalepeno Hush Puppies$3.99
- Fries$4.99
- Mushroom Gravy$2.99
- Garlic Bread$2.29
- Cheese Grits$3.99
- Fried Street Corn$3.29
- Yellow Rice$2.99
- Grilled Veggies$4.99
- Cole Slaw$2.59
- Side Crab Bisque$3.00
- House Salad$3.99
- Shrimp 6 Baby$3.69
- Candy Bacon Bits$1.99
- Bacon Bits$1.99
- Add Chicken Strip$1.99
- Add 6 SHRIMP$8.99
- Plantains$2.99
- Side Caesar$6.89
Appetizers
- Navy Cove Oysters$17.99+
- Mahi Mahi Bites$15.99
- Crab Crostini$29.99
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$14.99+
- Porridge Balls$11.99
- Spicy Candy Bacon$9.99
- Jalapeno Hush Puppies$12.99
- Cheezy Fries$18.99
- Crab Claws$28.99+
- Gouda Cheese Balls$16.99
- Rockefeller Broiled Oysters$24.00
- Bacon Me Crazy Broiled Oysters$24.00
- Freid Pickles$7.99
- Garlic Butter Broiled Oysters$24.00
- Bearnaise Oyster PLatter$24.00
- Shebang Shrimp$17.00
- Fried Japs App$7.99
Soups & Salads
Lunch
- Grilled Shrimp burritos$12.99
- Fajita Steak Burrito$15.79
- Crab Cake Poboys$22.99
- Mahi Mahi Bite Po Boys$18.99
- Shrimp Po Boys$18.99
- Oyster Po Boys$20.99
- Steak Burger$15.99
- Cheese burger$16.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger$17.49
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$7.29
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$7.29
- Fish Taco$14.99
- Chicken Wrap$11.99
Sandwiches
Steak & Chicken
Specialties
- Vegetarian Platter$17.69
- Snapper Grill$29.99
- Shrimp And Grits$28.99
add andouille sausage $4.99
- Gulf Shrimp$28.99
add andouille sausage
- Fried Shrimp$28.99
- Fresh Catch$29.99
- Fish Fry Platter$24.99
add $4.99
- Crab Cakes Dinner$32.99
- Cook Your Catch$19.99
- Fishin Grits$26.99
- Chilean Sea Bass$36.99
- Bronzed Grouper$34.99
- Fried Oyster Platter$24.99
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$27.00
- Crab legs$19.99
Kids Meals
Oyster's
Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill 5160 Hwy 180 Location and Ordering Hours
(251) 975-1010
Closed