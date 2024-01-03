Sassy Foods
Food Menu
RATTANA'S PEANUT SAUCE PAIRINGS
- FRESH VEGGIES (gf) #1$6.00
seasonal fresh veggies for dipping
- ROTI PRATHA$5.00Out of stock
flaky flat bread
- SPRING ROLLS$7.00Out of stock
rice paper roll, mint, fresh veg, rice noodle, and tofu
- FRESH RICE NOODLES #2$6.00
freshly steamed rice noodles paired with our house peanut sauce and sesame seeds.
- FRIED TOFU (gf)#3$7.00
- PEANUT SAUCE 8 oz. (gf)#4$5.00
8oz. cup of our signature sauce.
OTHER SMALL BITES
- TOFU LARB #5$8.00
Tofu, roasted rice powder, mint, dried chili, ngo gai, onion, "fish" sauce dressing GARLIC ONION
- CUCUMBER MUSHROOM SALAD (gf)#6$7.00
Persian cucumber, wood ear mushroom, onion, garlic, spicy house sauce
- LETTUCE WRAPS (gf)#7$8.00
Impossible, mixed vegetables, fried noodles strips, water chestnut, mushroom, house spices, GARLIC ONION
- GARLIC NOODLES$6.00Out of stock
Buttery, garlicy, chewy noodles.
- FRIED GARLIC OIL GREENS (gf)#8$8.00
Cooked seasonal greens topped with fried garlic oil
MAIN DISHES
- HAINAN CHICKEN GARLIC RICE#9$16.00
Garlic ginger turmeric rice, cilantro, cucumber, Thai chili sauce GARLIC ONION
- MOO GRA PAW WITH RICE (gf)#10$13.00
Garlic basil sauce, bell peppers, green bean, Impossible, Jasmine rice GARLIC ONION
- CHOW FUN (Dry) (gf) #11 干炒粉$15.00
Mixed mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, chow fun
- BBQ "PORK" FRIED RICE (gf) #12$13.00
BBQ "pork", onion, peas & carrot, green onion GARLIC ONION
NOODLES & MORE
DESSERT
DIM SUM LUNCH
- HAR GOW 虾饺$7.00
Steamed Shrimp dumpling
- SIU MAI 烧卖$7.00
Steamed Pork dumpling
- CHIU CHOW 潮州粉果$7.00
Steamed peanut, chive, jicama dumpling
- BEEF RICE ROLL 牛肠$8.00
Steamed Impossible rice roll
- BEEF MEATBALL (gf) 牛肉丸$7.00
Steamed Impossible beef meatball
- GLUTINOUS FRIED DUMPLINGS 咸水角$6.00
Deep fried dumpling with mix vegetables in the center
- LOTUS LEAF STICKY RICE WRAPS (gf) 糯米鸡$7.00
Steamed sticky rice, centered with shitake mushroom, taro, jicama, and mix vegetables
- BBQ PORK BUNS 叉烧包$6.00
- ONION PANCAKE 葱油饼$6.00
Pan-fried flaky onion pancake
- POTSTICKERS 锅贴
Pan-fried mixed vegetable pot stickers
- CHINESE DONUT RICE ROLL$6.90
- CORIANDER RICE NOODLE$6.90
- GAI LAN "OYSTER" SAUCE$8.90
- SPONGE CAKE$6.00
- BEANCURD ROLL$8.90
Dim Sum (Dinner)
