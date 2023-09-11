Main Menu

SASSY'S STARTERS

Chili Cheese DIp & Chips

$10.00

Topped with Jalapenos and Mozzarella Cheese

Chips and Homemade Salsa

$7.00

BBQ Quesadilla

$13.00

Quesadilla filled with chicken or pork with pico de gallo, BBQ sauce, & cheese.

Homemade Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with a side of ranch.

Homemade Mushroom Fries

$11.00

Portobello mushrooms cut french fry length battered and fried

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board

$19.00

Smoked sausages, cheese, crackers, pickles, pepperoncinis, and sauces.

1/2 BBQ Nacho

$13.00

Corn chips topped with pork or chicken, pico de gallo, queso, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce.

Full BBQ Nacho

$17.00

Corn chips topped with pork or chicken, pico de gallo, queso, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce.

1/2 Irish Nacho

$13.00

Waffle Fries topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, and melted cheddar.

Full Irish Nacho

$17.00

Waffle Fries topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, and melted cheddar.

1/2 Tex Mex Nacho Supreme

$13.00

Corn Chips topped with chicken or ground beef, lettuce. tomatoes, jalapenos, kidney beans, and queso.

Full Tex Mex Nachos Supreme

$17.00

Corn Chips topped with chicken or ground beef, lettuce. tomatoes, jalapenos, kidney beans, and queso.

Our Award-Winning Smoked Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

12 Wings

$18.00

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

6 Wing Plate

$15.00

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

12 Wing Plate

$21.00

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Eat Your Greens

Rio Chicken Salad

$15.00

Bed of mixed greens with Smoked Chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes. chives, and taco seasoning. Jalapenos and Italian dressing on the side

Sassy's Chicken Salad

$15.00

Smoked Chicken on a bed of mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and your dressing of choice

BBQ Salad

$15.00

Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Turkey on a bed of mixed greens, with tomatoes, bacon bits, and cheese. Topped with Honey BBQ and Ranch. Substitute Beef Brisket for $3.00.

Home Cookin'

Catfish Plate

$17.00

Fresh water. farm raised & hand battered catfish

Chicken Finger Plate

$13.00

Chicken tenders hand battered & fried to perfections

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.50

Hand breaded & fried to order. Topped with gravy

Sassy's Famous Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Dinner

$36.00

Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!

Half Rack Dinner

$20.00

Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!

Third Rack Dinner

$16.00

Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!

Meat Plates

2 Meat Plate

$20.00

Your choice of two of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.

3 Meat Plate

$27.00

Your choice of three of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.

4 Meat Plate

$32.00

Your choice of four of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.

Ole Hickory Tray

$55.00

1/2 pound each of brisket, pork, sausage, & turkey plus 6 ribs!

BBQ Plates

Beef Brisket Dinner

$20.00

Our Prime Brisket is a customer favorite & a must try on one of your visits. We use Prime Brisket & smoke them to perfection.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.00

Pulled Pork is always a must at any BBQ Joint & ours has it going on.

Smoked Turkey Dinner

$16.00

We inject our turkey with Creole butter and slow smoke 'em to juicy oerfection.

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Awesome, sliced smoked chicken breast.

Half Chicken Platter

$16.00

Bane-in 1/2 Chicken served with 2 sidekicks and choice of bread

BBQ Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo

$16.00

Your choice of sliced or chopped

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$13.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.00

Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

BBQ Creations

BBQ Sliders

$15.00

Pick your combo - Chicken, Pork, or Turkey. 3 Sliders on King's Hawaiin Buns & 1 sidekick. Substitute Brisket for $1.00 per slider.

Sass-Attack

$16.00

Brisket, Pork, & Sausage topped with onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce on French Bread with 1 side.

Sassy's Deluxe Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken or pork topped with jalapenos, queso, and melted mozzarella. Substitute brisket for $3.00 or turkey for $2.00.

B.L.T.R

$15.00

Brisket, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on Texas toast.

T.L.T.R

$15.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on Texas toast.

BBQ Baked Potato

$12.00

Topped with your choice of pork, chicken, or turkey and bacon bits, chives, shredded cheddar, and BBQ sauce. Sour cream on the side

Sass n Mac

$16.00

Choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork topped with our homemade mac n cheese on a bun.

Sandwiches

Sassy's Po'Boy

$14.00

Our delicious hand breaded catfish served with lettuce, tomatoes, and remoulade on French bread.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced smoked chicken breast topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle ranch. Served on French Bread.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Sliced smoked turkey topped with Swiss, Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on French bread.

Fresh 1/2 lb Burgers

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Burger topped with your choice of cheese and all the fixings.

Fuego Burger

$13.50

Burger topped with Buffalo sauce, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and all the fixings. Served with a side of ranch.

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Burger topped with grilled onions, original BBQ sauce, and shredded cheddar with all the fixings.

Moo Pig Sooie Burger

$17.00

Burger topped with pork, BBQ sauce. jalapenos, queso, and mozzarella with all the fixings.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Veggie patty with cheese. Served with all fixings

Slider Burgers

$13.50

3 slider burgers with cheese, pickles, and onions on King's Hawaiin Buns.

Sassy's Tacos

Prime Brisket Tacos

$16.00

2 tacos with brisket shredded and seasoned with taco seasoning & salsa in flour tortillas. Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and mozzarella. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.

Verde Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

2 tacos with pulled pork marinated in our homemade verde salsa in flour tortillas topped with mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Tacos

$15.00

2 tacos with pulled chicken marinated in honey sriracha in flour tortillas topped with lettuce, coleslaw, and mozzarella. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.

Extra Brisket Taco

$5.00

Extra Pork Taco

$4.00

Extra Chicken Taco

$4.00

Wraps

BBQ Wrap

$13.00

Pork, turkey, or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions with honey BBQ and ranch dressing. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Smoked Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, and grilled onions with chipotle ranch dressing. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.00

Deli Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese with your choice of ranch, chipotle ranch, or honey mustard. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.

Sidekicks

Baked Beans

$4.00

Mustard Potato Salad

$4.00

Sassy's Slaw

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$4.00

Creamed Corn

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

3 Side Plate

$10.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Family Side

$8.00

Desserts

Fried Pies

$6.00

Letha's Fried Pies out of West Fork, AR. Served with two scoops of Ice Cream

Granny's Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.00

Delicious banana pudding made right her at Sassy's using Granny's recipe.

Terri's Possum Pie

$7.00

Mixed chocolate and vanilla pudding delight on a pecan crust.

Sassy's Cookies

$3.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Catfish

$5.99

Kids Burgers

$5.99

Kids BBQ Sliders

$5.99

Kids Bowl Mac

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Extra Stuff

Tomatoes

$0.35

Sliced Pickle&Onion

$0.49

2 oz Jalapeños

$0.39

2 oz Queso

$1.25

Small Bowl Queso

$2.50

Pickles

$0.25

1 Catfish Piece

$2.00

1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.49

Small Bowl Ranch

$0.98

Onions

$0.20

Extra 2 oz BBQ

$0.75

1 Rib

$2.50

Bacon

$0.99

Extra Dressing

$0.49

2 oz Salsa

$0.49

Small Bowl Salsa

$0.98

Toast

$0.25

Roll

$0.25

Extra Meat

$4.00

Extra Ranch

$0.49

Basket of Chips

$4.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

20 oz

$2.99

32 oz

$3.49

Catering

Bulk Catering

LB Pork

$16.00

LB Brisket

$28.00

LB Chicken

$16.00

LB Turkey

$17.00

LB Sausage

$14.00

Full Rack

$31.00

1/2 LB Pork

$8.00

1/2 LB Brisket

$14.00

1/2 LB Chicken

$8.00

1/2 LB Turkey

$7.50

1/2 LB Sausage

$7.00

1/2 Rack

$15.50

Smoked Half Chicken

$11.00

24 Smoked Wings

$34.00

48 Smoked Wings

$68.00

Sausage and Cheese Cater

$45.00

Full Pan Side

$70.00

1/2 Pan Side

$35.00

Pan House Salad

$30.00

Quart Side

$12.00

Pint Side

$8.00

Cheese Dip Cater

$20.00

Pickles

Pepperoncinis

Sauce

4 Buns

$3.99

Cater Banana Pudding

$30.00

Cater Apple Cobbler

$30.00

Cater Peach Cobbler

$30.00

Gallon Drink

$7.99

Catering Packs

Family Pack

$35.00

Serves around 4

Rib & Pig Pack

$65.00

Serves around 4-6

The Whole Family Pack

$145.00

Serves around 10-12

Game Day Razorpack

$185.00

Serves around 15

Back Yard Razorpack

$275.00

Serves around 25

Pork Box Lunch

$10.00

Mimimum of 10

Chicken Box Lunch

$10.00

Mimimum of 10

Brisket Box Lunch

$12.00

Mimimum of 10

Turkey Box Lunch

$11.00

Mimimum of 10

Pork Sandwich Cater

$12.00

Mimimum of 10

Chicken Sandwich Cater

$12.00

Mimimum of 10

Turkey Sandwich Cater

$13.00

Mimimum of 10

Brisket Sandwich Cater

$14.00

Mimimum of 10

Pork Platter Cater

$14.00

Mimimum of 10

Chicken Platter Cater

$14.00

Mimimum of 10

Turkey Platter Cater

$15.00

Mimimum of 10

Brisket Platter Cater

$16.00

Mimimum of 10

HAPPY HOUR M-F 3-6

Catering Misc.

Cutlery

$0.79

Plates

$0.49

Napkins

$0.10

Paper Towel Roll

$1.99

Chaffing Stand

$5.99

Chaffing Fuel

$2.99

Serving Tongs

$1.49

Serving Spoons

$1.49

Foil Pans

$1.99