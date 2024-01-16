Saturday Morning Cafe - HARBOR PLACE Inner Harbor
Starters
- Basket of Biscuits
Biscuits w/Honey Butter$10.49
- Loaded potatoes
bacon, cheese, onions & peppers$12.49
- Loaded Alabama Grits
2 eggs, bacon, cheese & tomatoes$14.49
- Breakfast Burrito
Stuffed with eggs, sausage, bacon, potatoes, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar with salsa$14.49
- Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce$13.49
- Hot Honey Chicken & Biscuits$15.49
- Shrimp Tacos
tacs, mixed greens tomatoes$15.49
- Blue Plate Specials
Choice of Apple Carmel Pecan French Toast, Craft Pancakes- Strawberry & Banana, Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Banana Foster)$13.49
- Craft Breakfast Sandwich
Meat, Egg & Cheese (served with country potatoes)$14.49
Southern Sides
- Flap Jacks
3 flap Jacks$9.49
- Brioche French Toast
3 Brioche French Toast$9.49
- Country Ham$7.49
- Sausage Gravy$8.49
- Sausage Links$7.49
- Buttered Cheese Grits$6.49
- Assorted Danish$8.49
- Belgium Waffle$11.49
- Eggs
(2 per side)$5.49
- Berry-Berry Oatmeal$11.49
- Fruit Cup$9.49
- Muffin$5.49
- Bagel$5.49
- Steak$10.49
- Fish$10.49
- Shrimp$8.49
- Bacon$6.49
- Turkey Bacon$6.49
- Country Potatoes$6.49
- Scrapple$6.49
- Infused Waffles
Blueberry, Red Velvet, Apple Pecan$13.49
- Toast
Chef Choice
- Sweet Tea Smoked Chicken
sweet tea battered chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, honey mustard$15.49
- Jackie Sandwich
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard$17.49
- Fish & Chips
fried onions & white bread, house tartar sauce & hot sauce$19.49
- Salmon BLT
teriyaki salmon, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes$19.49
- Steak BLT
Marinated steak Egg, bacon, mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes$19.49
- Lump Crab cake Sandwich
w/old bay fries, pickle, & coleslaw$24.49
- Chicken Club Wrap
Ggilled chicken, wrapped in flour tortilla, lettuce tomato, bacon, honey mustard, swiss cheese$15.49
- smasher burger$14.49
- double cheesesteak$16.49
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.49
- seafood club$23.00
Southern Favorites
- Baltimore Benedict
poached eggs, crabmeat, old bay$25.49
- Southern Trio
Bourbon Salmon & Shrimp w/Cheese Grits and Biscuit$28.49
- Seafood Benedict
poached egg, swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, topped with crabmeat & shrimp$25.49
- Smoked Fried Chicken Benny
smoked fried chicken, poached, eggs, served on a buttermilk biscuit$18.49
- Bella Benny
ham, topped with roasted peppers & onions provolone, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce$18.49
- Saturday Morning Special
choice of two eggs, meat choice, pancakes or french toast, country potatoes$17.49
- Baltimore Skillet
country potatoes, scrambled eggs & cheese, topped with 2 mini crab cakes, old bay & lemon butter$28.49
- Shrimp & Grits
shrimp, bacon, tomato, garlic, old bay, butter on a sizzling skillet$25.49
- Hungry Man Platter
3 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, country potatoes, 2 buttermilk flap jacks$19.49
- Southern Chicken & Waffles
3 Southern Fried Tenders w/powerdered sugar whipped cream and strawberries$18.49
- Famous Shrimp & Chicken & Waffles
chicken and shrimp skewer$24.49
- French Toast or Waffle Dream
fresh berries, chocolate & raspberry drizzle, powder sugar, two eggs any style & choice of meat$17.49
- Southern Fish & Grits
Fried Whiting, peppers, onions served on bed of cheese grits$24.49
- Seafood Omelet
shrimp. crabmeat, swiss cheese$25.49
- Build Your Own Omelet
choice of 3 fixings, peppers, onions, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, or cheese & 1 meat choice served on side with country potatoes$17.49
- Steak Sizzler
Strip Steak- topped with peppers, onions & mushrooms & country potatoes served eggs$25.49
- Southern Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
with two fried eggs$15.49
- Breakfast Skillet
choice of two eggs, meat choice, with 3 fixings, peppers, onions, tom, mushrooms, broccoli, cheese served on a sizzling skillet$18.49
- Wingz
w/choice of sauce$10.99+
- Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, cheese w/fries$14.49