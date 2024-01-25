Saucy Brew Works- Fairfax Fairfax
Featured Beverages
- What's His Nuts? Latte$5.50+
Espresso, Peanut Butter Syrup, Caramel Syrup, Whole Milk.
- I Can Teach Blue Latte$5.50+
Espresso, Blueberry Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Honey, Whole Milk.
- Fauxbia White Mocha$5.50+
Espresso, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Whole Milk.
- Modern Crimes White Mocha$5.50+
Espresso, White Chocolate, Coconut, Whole Milk.
- Toasty Peppermint White Mocha$5.50+Out of stock
Espresso, Peppermint Syrup, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, White Chocolate Sauce, Whole Milk, Topped with Whipped Cream and Candy Cane Pieces.
- R+R (Rejuvenation & Recovery) *HOT ONLY*$5.50+Out of stock
Storehouse Bright Mint Tea, Honey, Steamed Lemonade.
- El Churro Spiced Mocha$5.50+
Espresso, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, Chocolate Sauce, Blend of All Spice, Cinnamon and Cayenne Spices,
- Samoa Cold Brew *ICED ONLY*$5.50+
Cold Brew, Caramel Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Milk of your choice.
Espresso Beverages
- Espresso$3.00+
- Cortado$3.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
- Americano$3.50+
Rich Espresso and water. 12oz - 2 shots 16oz - 4 shots
- Cappuccino$4.00
**12oz Only** Espresso, Half Steamed Milk, Half Foam. (optional flavor / alternative milk)
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam. (Optional flavor, alternative milk)
- Caramel Macchiato$4.50+
A Layered Beverage of Vanilla, Milk, Espresso and Caramel Drizzle.
- Mocha / White Mocha$5.00+
Espresso, White Chocolate OR Dark Chocolate, Milk.
Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
- BLT$14.00
Applewood Smoked Pepper Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Garlic Chive Aioli, Sourdough
- Italian$15.00
Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Hungarian Peppers, Italian Dressing, Olive Oil Focaccia
- Tuna Melt$14.00
Tongol Tuna, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Pepper Aioli, Sourdough.
- Turkey Reuben$14.00
Oven Roasted All-Natural Turkey Breast, Chipotle Cabbage Apple Slaw, Gruyere Cheese, Rye.
Cold Sandwiches
- California Turkey$14.00
Oven Roasted All-Natural Turkey Breast, Guacamole, Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatos, Alfalfa Sprouts, Hemp Seeds, Garlic-Chive Aioli, Olive Oil Focaccia.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
- Chicken Salad$12.00
House-roasted All-Natural Chicken Breast, Mayo, Balsamic, Granny Smith Apples, Romaine Lettuce, Arugula, Olive oil.
- Ham & Cheddar$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
- Mediterranean Vegan Eggplant$15.00
Herb Roasted Eggplant, Hummus, English Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Radish Microgreens, Vegan Feta Cheese, Garlic Herb Wrap.
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Artisan Greens, House-roasted all-natural Chicken Breast, Tomato, Red Onion, Aged Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing (contains egg & anchovy), Grated Parmesan, Cheese, Seasoned Croutons
- Chilled Roasted Vegetable Salad$15.00
Artisan Greens, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Blood Orange Shallot Vinaigrette.
- Chipotle Chicken Salad$15.00
Romaine Lettuce, House-roasted All-Natural Chicken Breast, Smoked Gouda, Cherry Tomato, Chipotle Ranch
- Saucy House Salad$8.00+
Artisan Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Black Olives, English Cucumber, Feta.