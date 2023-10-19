Saugie Bites 118 Hoffman St
Food
Breakfast
2 eggs, bacon, provolone on toasted cibatta.
2 eggs, sausage, provolone on toast cibatta.
2 eggs, avocado, provolone on cibatta
2 eggs,ham,bacon, avocado, tomatoes and provolone on cibatta
2 eggs, chorizo sausage, salsa, and provolone on cibatta
2 eggs,sausage,hash brown, and provolone on cibatta
2 eggs,hash brown, and provolone on cibatta
2 eggs, grilled chicken, and provolone on cibatta
2 eggs, ham, and provolone on cibatta
2 eggs, bacon, sausage, and provolone on cibatta
2 eggs, feta, and tomatoes on cibatta
2 eggs, chorizo sausage, salsa, jalapeños and provolone
2 omelets, lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers, and toast
2 omelets , chorizo sausage, jalapeños, avocado, salsa,lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers,and toast
2 omelets, bacon, lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers, and toast
2 omelets, ham,bacon, sausage, lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers and toast
7 pancakes topped with blueberries and whip cream Side of bacon
2 waffles with syrup and whipped cream
3 pancakes with syrup and whipped cream.
Lunch
Served on pita with lettuce,tomatoes, and onion.