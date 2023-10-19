Food

Breakfast

Legend
$8.99

2 eggs, bacon, provolone on toasted cibatta.

Champion
$8.99

2 eggs, sausage, provolone on toast cibatta.

Sunny Days
$8.99

2 eggs, avocado, provolone on cibatta

English
$10.99

2 eggs,ham,bacon, avocado, tomatoes and provolone on cibatta

Spanish
$8.99

2 eggs, chorizo sausage, salsa, and provolone on cibatta

Sunday
$9.99

2 eggs,sausage,hash brown, and provolone on cibatta

Mama's
$8.99

2 eggs,hash brown, and provolone on cibatta

Roadrunner
$8.99

2 eggs, grilled chicken, and provolone on cibatta

Honey Ham
$8.99

2 eggs, ham, and provolone on cibatta

Morning glory
$10.99

2 eggs, bacon, sausage, and provolone on cibatta

Greek Gods
$8.99

2 eggs, feta, and tomatoes on cibatta

Breakfast burrito
$9.99

2 eggs, chorizo sausage, salsa, jalapeños and provolone

Cheese omelet
$10.99

2 omelets, lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers, and toast

Baja Omelet
$13.99

2 omelets , chorizo sausage, jalapeños, avocado, salsa,lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers,and toast

Michigan Omelet
$13.99

2 omelets, bacon, lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers, and toast

Omelet Works
$13.99

2 omelets, ham,bacon, sausage, lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers and toast

Pancake platter
$11.99

7 pancakes topped with blueberries and whip cream Side of bacon

Waffle platter
$13.99
Continental
$7.99
Belgian waffle
$5.99

2 waffles with syrup and whipped cream

Pancakes
$5.99

3 pancakes with syrup and whipped cream.

Classic bagel and cream cheese
$5.99
Smoked salmon bagel
$10.99
Granola
$9.99
Avo Smash toast
$8.99
Smoked salmon toast
$10.99
Humus toast
$6.99
Avocado toast
$6.99
Smoked ham toast
$6.99
Nutella toast
$6.99
Peanut butter toast
$4.99
Pistachio butter toast
$8.99
Almond butter toast
$6.99
Coconut toast
$4.99
Cream cheese toast
$6.99
Blueberries toast
$6.99

Lunch

Chicken shish kebab
$11.99

Served on pita with lettuce,tomatoes, and onion.

Bacon cheeseburger
$11.99
Cheeseburger
$9.99
Nacho Supreme
$14.99
Avo melt
$12.99
Gyro melt
$12.99
Grilled chicken melt
$12.99
Cuban melt
$13.99
Club melt
$12.99
Blt
$12.99
Grilled ham & cheese
$10.99
Grilled cheese
$8.99
Cheese quesadilla
$9.99
Chicken quesadilla
$12.99
Chicken poppers with fries
$11.99
Chicken tenders with fries
$13.99
French fries
$5.49
Tater tots
$5.49
Caesar salad
$9.99
Greek Salad
$12.99
Apple Salad
$9.99
Small Salad
$6.99
Humus bowl
$13.99
Small humus dip
$5.99
Smoked salmon salad
$13.99
7' pizza
$8.99
12' pizza
$13.99

Sides

Add chicken
$2.99
Add gyro meat
$2.99
Add salmon
$2.99
Side fries
$3.99
Add tomatoes
$0.99
Add avocado
$1.50

Drinks

Hot drinks

Americano
$3.99+
Espresso
$2.49+
Loose leaf tea
$3.99+
Red eye
$4.49+
Latte
$4.99+
Mocha
$5.49+
Cappuccino
$4.99+
Cafe au lait
$3.99+
Chai tea Latte
$5.49+
London fog
$5.49+
Turkish coffee
$6.49
Cafe miel
$5.49+
Caramel silk
$5.49+
Lavender fields
$5.49+
Cortado
$4.49
Macchiato
$3.99
Hot chocolate
$3.99+
Drip Coffee
$2.49+
English tea
$4.49
Apple cider
$3.99

Cold drinks

Iced coffee
$3.99
Cold brew iced coffee
$5.99
Iced Caramel silk
$5.99
Iced Chai tea latte
$5.99
Iced matcha latte
$5.99
Chocolate milk
$3.99
Iced latte
$5.99
Frappuccino
$6.99
Mochaccino
$6.99
Shakerato
$5.99
Coffee 3D
$5.99
Bumble Bee
$5.99
Iced royal tea
$6.49
Iced lavender fields
$5.99
Fuji Yama latte
$5.99
Silk roads latte
$5.99
Passion cooler
$5.99
Margaritas cooler
$5.99
Soda
$2.64
Bottled water
$2.25
Iced apple cider
$3.99
Milk
$2.99

Baked good

Muffin
$3.99
Donut
$3.49
Speciality donut
$4.49
Pistachio roll
$2.75
Crumb cakes
$3.99