Savor Vietnamese Cuisine - Windsor
Food
Noodle Soup
- Beef Combination$14.95Out of stock
Steak, flank, brisket, meatball, tripe
- Bun bo Hue$15.95Out of stock
Flank, brisket, pork blood, pork feet
- Beef Steak$14.95
Steak
- Beef Steak & Brisket$14.95
Steak and brisket
- Organic Tofu & Vegetables Pho$16.95
Tofu and mixed vegetables
- Steak and Meatball Pho$14.95Out of stock
Steak and meatball
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.95
Chicken
- Spicy Lemongrass & Beef Pho$16.95Out of stock
Steak, brisket, flank, steam pork roll
- Seafood Noodle Soup$17.95
Shrimp, squid, fish balls, imitation crab
- Plain Noodles and Broth$8.00
No meat, no beansprout
- Wonton Egg Noodle Soup$15.95
- Beef Stew$16.25Out of stock
- With Egg Noodle$2.00
Sides
Appetizer
- BBQ pork spring rolls (3)$9.95
BBQ pork, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables
- BBQ chicken spring rolls (3)$9.95
BBQ chicken, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables
- Shrimp Spring rolls (3)$10.95
Shrimp, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables
- Organic Tofu Spring Rolls (3)$9.95
Organic tofu, noodles, lettuce, carrots, cilantro, mint, house vinagrette
- Vegan Roll$9.95
- Crispy eggrolls (4)$9.95
Fried eggrolls
- Crispy shrimp rolls (5)$9.95
Fried shrimprolls
- Spicy Korean chicken wings (6)$13.95
Spicy Korean sauce & basil
- Hanio-style Chicken Wings$13.95
Pork wonton & special spicy sauce
- Basil chicken wings (6)$12.95
Six fried chicken wings, basil, seasoning
- Spicy popcorn chicken (large)$10.50Out of stock
Fried & Spicy seasoned chicken
- Cajun Popcorn chicken Lg$11.95Out of stock
Fried & Seasoned chicken
- Spicy pork wontons 10pc$12.95
Pork wonton & special spicy sauce
- Crispy pork wontons (4)$5.50
Fried pork wonton with sauce
- Popcorn Organic Tofu$9.95
Fried Organic Tofu
- Grill Pork Satay Skewer 4pc$11.95Out of stock
- BBQ Beef Skewer$9.95Out of stock
- Spicy Pork Bell Rice$15.00Out of stock
- None Spicy Wonton Soup 10 Pc$9.95
Salad
- Steamed white chicken salad$12.95
Steamed chicken, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, house vinagrette, peanuts, herbs, and shallots
- Shrimp salad$13.95
Steamed shrimp, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, house vinagrette with peanuts, herbs, and shallots
- House Salad$4.95Out of stock
Salad, cucumbers, and carrots
- Savor Papaya Salad$13.95Out of stock
Banh Mi sandwich
- BBQ Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi$11.95
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- BBQ Five Spice Chicken Banh Mi$11.95
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Spicy Pork Saute Banh Mi$11.95
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Crispy Organic Tofu Banh Mi$11.95
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Hot Crispy Chicken Banh Mi$11.95
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Traditional Cold Cut Banh Mi$11.95Out of stock
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Miss Combo Pork Banh Mi$11.95Out of stock
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Crispy Cod Banh Mi$12.95
- Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi$12.95
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl
- BBQ Chicken Vermicelli Noodle$14.95Out of stock
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- BBQ Lemongrass Pork Vermicelli Noodle$14.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- Spicy Pork Vermicelli Noodle$14.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- Crispy Prawn Vermicelli Noodle$16.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- House Special Vermicelli Noodle$18.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- Eggroll & BBQ Pork Vermicelli Noodle$15.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- Tofu Vermicelli Noodle$16.95
- BBQ Chicken Curry Vermicelli Noodle$15.95Out of stock
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- Shrimp curry With Vermicelli$17.95
- Red Curry$18.00
- Red Curry With Prawn$23.00
- Curry Tofu With Vermicelli$18.00
Rice
- BBQ Chicken Fried Rice$16.95Out of stock
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice$16.95Out of stock
- Tofu Fried Rice$16.95Out of stock
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$16.25Out of stock
- Shrimp Fried Rice$19.95Out of stock
- Chicken Katsu Fried Rice$17.95Out of stock
- BBQ Lemongrass Pork Rice plate$14.95
- Five Spice BBQ Chicken Rice plate$14.95Out of stock
- House Special Combo Rice plate$18.95
- Spicy Pork Saute Rice Bowl$14.25
- Crispy Katsu Chicken Rice Plate$14.95
- Stir Fry Steak Rice+egg$16.95Out of stock
- Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$15.95Out of stock
Teriyaki chicken, steamed mixed vegetables over rice
- Bbq Chicken Curry Rice Bowl$14.95Out of stock
- Half Chicken Half Pork Rice Plate$15.25Out of stock
- Korean BBQ Short Rib$19.95
- Spicy Basil Fried Fish$25.00Out of stock
- Seafood Egg Noodle Stir Fry$17.20Out of stock
- Shrimp Pad Thai$15.20Out of stock
- Spicy Pork Belly Rice Bowl$15.95
Vegan
- Spicy Tofu Rice Bowl$16.95
Organic tofu, steamed mixed vegetables, spicy Korean sauce over rice
- Vegan Spring Rolls (3)$8.95
Avocado, cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, lettuce wrapped
- Tofu Vermicelli Noodle$16.25
Crispy organic tofu, vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
- Organic Tofu Curry$16.25
Tofu with choice of rice, egg or vermicelli noodle
- Organic Tofu & Vegetables Pho$16.25
Tofu and mixed vegetables
- Crispy Organic Tofu Banh Mi$11.25
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Special+ Pasty
Beverages
Smoothie
- Yo Panda Favorite$6.95
Fresh strawberry with strawberry bits
- Monkey Strawberry$6.95
Fresh banana, strawberry blend with non-dairy cream
- Strawberry Pina Cola$6.95
Coconut, pineapple blend with non-dairy cream
- Pink Lychee$6.95
Lychee blend with strawberry bits
- Matcha Tea Night$6.95
Sweetened green tea blend with non-dairy cream
- Aloha Mango$6.95
Mango, pineapple blend with non-dairy cream
- Thai Tea Freeze$6.95
Thai tea blend
- Fancy Taro$6.95
Taro root blend
- Mango Passion Smoothie$6.95
- Avocado Smoothie$6.95
- Yo Panda$6.95
- Taro Smoothie$6.95
Slushy
Milk Tea
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.95
- Mango Fresh Milk Tea$5.95
- Strawberry Fresh Milk$5.95
- Green Thai Milk Tea$5.95
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.95
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.95
- Black Milk Tea$5.95
- Thai Tea$5.95
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.95
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$5.95
- Tiger Milk Tea$5.95
- Taro Milk Tea$5.95
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.95
- Mango Milk Tea$5.95
- Lychee Milk Tea$5.95
- Black Ice Tea$3.25
- Green Ice Tea$3.25