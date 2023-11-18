Sawani House 7032 Hazard Ave
Appetizers
Specialty Entrees
- Lamb Mansaf$19.99
- Sawani House Mix$21.99
Mix of 3 kabab (beef, chicken, kufta) skewers served with basmati rice grilled veggies salad and hummus
- Lamb Mandi$18.99
Feeds 4 people fresh tender roosted lamb, served with Mandi basmati rice, with side of hot sauce and cucumber yogurt
- Lamb Kabsah$18.99
- Chicken Kabsah$18.99
Saudi traditional dish, fresh ½ tender roasted chicken (served over kabsah spiced basmati rice, comes with Saudi hot sauce and cucumber yogurt salad)
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$16.99
- Veggies Kashkool$15.99
Zucchini, eggplant, potatoes, tomatoes, onion, and mushroom
- Kofta with Tahini$19.99
- Beef Shawarma Platter$17.99
- Kofta with Tomatoes$19.99
Beef and lamb mixed with fresh parsley, onions, garlic, and warm Middle Eastern spices
- Chicken Mandi$19.99
- Falafel Plate$12.99
- Chicken Taouk Kabab$18.99
- Lamb Kabsah*$18.99
- Beef Kabab$19.99
Family Deals
- Lamb Mandi*$75.99
- Kabab$65.99
Feeds 4-5 people a combination of 9 skewers, 3 beef, 3 chicken and 3 kofta. Served with grilled veggies, salad, hummus and baba ghanoush
- Big Shawarma Tray$54.99
Feeds 4-5 people choice of chicken, beef or mix. Served with french fries and garlic sauce
- Lamb Mansaf*$93.00
Feeds 5-6 people
- Lamb & Chicken Mandi$142.00
Feeds 8 people served with Mandi basmati rice, a side of hot sauce and cucumber yogurt