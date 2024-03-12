Saxbys Purdue
Seasonal
- Kettle Corn Cold Brew$4.95+
A subtle mix of sweet & salty kettle corn flavor, served with your choice of milk and a 'lil PopCorner garnish! This limited time Cold Brew was born in celebration of the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Indiana. Cals: 105-235
- Blueberry Muffin Cold Brew$4.95+
Cold Brew with blueberry muffin steeped oat milk and butterfly tea. This fan favorite it back for a super limited time as part of the celebration of the anniversary of our B Corp Certification & B Corp Month this March! Does contain wheat & dairy. Cals: 200-260
Drinks
Energy
- Peach Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Peach + a of rush sweet & zippy energy = our limited time Peach Rush Energy Drink, powered by a spritzy blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea! The best way to celebrate the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Georgia! Cals: 240-275
- OG Rush Energy Drink$3.95+
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté. Cals: 150-235
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry. Cals: 170-245
Cold Brew Collection
- Kettle Corn Cold Brew$4.95+
A subtle mix of sweet & salty kettle corn flavor, served with your choice of milk and a 'lil PopCorner garnish! This limited time Cold Brew was born in celebration of the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Indiana. Cals: 105-235
- Blueberry Muffin Cold Brew$4.95+
Cold Brew with blueberry muffin steeped oat milk and butterfly tea. This fan favorite it back for a super limited time as part of the celebration of the anniversary of our B Corp Certification & B Corp Month this March! Does contain wheat & dairy. Cals: 200-260
- Cold Brew$3.95+
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable. Cals: 0-5
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew$4.75+
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel. Cals: 130-220
- Sweet Mint Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint Cals: 80-130
- Milk & Honey Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk Cals: 100-230
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans Cals: 80-160
Hot Coffee
- Pep Talk Brewed Coffee$2.65+
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Cals: 0-5 Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee$2.65+
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala & Colombia. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Cals: 0-5
- Cafe Au Lait$3.55+
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk Cals: 70-120
Espresso Drinks
- Go-Getter Espresso$2.95
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. Cals: 0
- Hot Red Eye$3.65+
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso. Cals: 5
- Iced Red Eye$4.25+
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso. Cals: 5-15
- Americano$3.65+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water. Cals: 0-10
- Iced Americano$3.65+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice. Cals: 0-10
- Cappuccino$3.95+
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam. Cals: 110-250
- Flat White$4.75
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk. Cals: 70
- Latte$3.95+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam. Cals: 110-260
- Iced Latte$3.95+
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice. Cals: 80-340
- Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam. Cals: 150-470
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice. Cals: 150-470
- Mocha$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream. Cals: 140-390
- Iced Mocha$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with milk and chooclate, served over ice. Cals: 140-390
- Caramel Macchiato$5.45+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel. Cals: 190-410
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel. Served over ice. Cals: 190-410
Teas & Steamers
- Peach Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Peach + a of rush sweet & zippy energy = our limited time Peach Rush Energy Drink, powered by a spritzy blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea! The best way to celebrate the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Georgia! Cals: 240-275
- OG Rush Energy Drink$3.95+
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté. Cals: 150-235
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry. Cals: 170-245
- Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea$3.65+
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup. Cals: 150-250
- Sweet Raspberry Tea$3.65+
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet. Cals: 150-200
- Matcha Latte$4.65+
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC. Cals: 135-180
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.65+
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC. Cals: 135-180
- Hot Tea$2.85+
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection. Cals: 0
- Black Iced Tea$2.95+
Nothing says refreshing like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey for a touch of sweetness. Cals: 0
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.95+
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing. Cals: 0
- Green Iced Tea$2.95+
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple! Cals: 0
- Iced Chai Latte$5.45+
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice. Cals: 250-510
- Chai Latte$5.45+
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free. Cals: 320-610
- Hot Chocolate$3.65+
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce. Cals: 250-380
- Steamer$3.65+
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream Cals: 240-360
- London Fog$4.65+
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla Cals: 80-140
Meet Your Matcha
Smoothies
- Green Goals$6.25
So fresh & so green. Nothing but spinach, mango, banana, & pineapple juice. Cals: 170
- The Daily Grind$6.25
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk. Cals: 360
- Vacay All Day$6.25
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice and strawberry puree. 16oz. Cals: 130
- Bananas for Strawberries$6.25
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk. Cals: 210
Grab & Go Drinks
- Simply Orange Juice$2.39
Vitamin C, anyone? 11.5 ounces of never sweetened, concentrated, or frozen OJ.
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.39
Hydrate your game with the taste of POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast. 20oz.
- Coca-Cola Classic$1.49
The world's most popular caffeinated soft drink. 16.9 ounces.
- Diet Coke$1.49
An iconic sugar-free & zero calorie soft drink. 16.9 ounces; best enjoyed cold.
- Dasani Water$2.19
20 oz bottled water
- Smartwater$2.69
20 ounces of much loved vapor-distilled water, with added electrolytes for taste.
Food
Breakfast All Day
- Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese$5.69
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar and american cheeses, scrambled eggs & garlic herb cheese spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below! Cals: 500-580
- Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.85
Steak, scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar and American cheeses, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice in a warm golden flour tortilla. Sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free. Cals: 700
- Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free. Cals: 580
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.39
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread. Cals: 240-720
- Everything Avo Toast$4.99
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Cals: 260
- Bagel$3.15
Your choice of bagel, served with classic cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask! Cals: 360-650
Grilled Cheese
- Steak Grilled Cheese$6.99
Thinly sliced beefsteak with cheddar & American cheeses, and a garlic herb cheese spread on golden Wheatberry toast. Cals: 525
- Grilled Three Cheese$4.99
Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread. Cals: 400
- Greens Grilled Cheese$6.49
Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & garlic herb cheese spread, paired with spinach and served on toasted wheatberry. Cals: 390
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$6.49
Crusty on the outside, total softie on the inside. Featuring crumbled bacon, gooey American and cheddar cheeses & garlic herb cheese spread on wheatberry bread. Cals: 500
- Pickle Grilled Cheese$5.99
It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one. Cals: 330
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.” Cals: 415
- Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese$5.69
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar and american cheeses, scrambled eggs & garlic herb cheese spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below! Cals: 500-580
Bakery
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy. Cals: 620
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips. Cals: 690
- French Toast Muffin$3.75
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch. Cals: 700
- Crumb Cake$3.75
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk! Cals: 460
- Brownie$3.75
Decadent chocolate chip brownie Cals: 500
Grab & Go Food
- Popcorners Kettle Corn$1.50
The crunchy and wholesome popped-corn snack. A little sweet. A little salty. The perfect balance for both, just like the carnival favorite we all love.
- Cheez-It$1.50
The one. The only. The Original. It’s the iconic Cheez-It® flavor you know and love. The square shape, the rigid edges and that hole in the middle – everything about this baked snack cracker is the real deal, especially the cheese.
- Oreo Cookies$1.25
Supremely dunkable, OREO cookies sandwich a rich creme filling between the bold taste of two chocolate wafers--making them milk's favorite cookie.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Bar$0.99
Like grabbing a bowl of nostalgic cereal -- but a convenient, no-mess chewy cereal bar made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces wrapped to enjoy on-the-go. Made with no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources, and no high fructose corn syrup.
- Trix Cereal Bar$0.99
They're (not) just for kids! Enjoy Trix on-the-go by way of a convenient, no-mess chewy cereal bar that's individually wrapped. Made without gelatin. Made with no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources, and no high fructose corn syrup.
- Nut & Chocolate Trail Mix$0.99
This 1.7oz pack of sweet PLANTERS® trail mix is made with real M&M’S milk chocolate candies along with roasted peanuts, raisins and roasted almonds to help you stay energized while letting you indulge your sweet tooth.
- Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips$1.75
Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.
- Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack$5.95
Calling all cheese board enthusiasts. Pre-sliced Genoa salami, all-natural Fontina cheese, & crispy artisan crackers, in a convenient ‘lil container. 13 grams of protein per serving; made with 100% vegetarian-fed pork.
- Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt$2.00
Single-serve, high-protein, nonfat Greek yogurt, blended with rich & pure strawberry.
- Rx Bar: Blueberry$3.75Out of stock
Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.
- Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel$1.95
The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.
- KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar$2.75
A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.
- KIND Fruit & Nut Bar$2.75
A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.
Coffee & Merch
Coffee For Home
- Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee$13.50
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, Colombia & Brazil. 12 oz.
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee$13.50
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala, & Colombia. 12 oz.
- Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee$14.00
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. 12 oz.
Incentivio Menu
Seasonal
- Kettle Corn Cold Brew$4.95+
A subtle mix of sweet & salty kettle corn flavor, served with your choice of milk and a 'lil PopCorner garnish! This limited time Cold Brew was born in celebration of the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Indiana. Cals: 105-235
- Blueberry Muffin Cold Brew$4.95+
Cold Brew with blueberry muffin steeped oat milk and butterfly tea. This fan favorite it back for a super limited time as part of the celebration of the anniversary of our B Corp Certification & B Corp Month this March! Does contain wheat & dairy. Cals: 200-260
Energy
- Peach Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Peach + a of rush sweet & zippy energy = our limited time Peach Rush Energy Drink, powered by a spritzy blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea! The best way to celebrate the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Georgia! Cals: 240-275
- OG Rush Energy Drink$3.95+
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté. Cals: 150-235
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry. Cals: 170-245
Cold Brew Collection
- Kettle Corn Cold Brew$4.95+
A subtle mix of sweet & salty kettle corn flavor, served with your choice of milk and a 'lil PopCorner garnish! This limited time Cold Brew was born in celebration of the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Indiana. Cals: 105-235
- Blueberry Muffin Cold Brew$4.95+
Cold Brew with blueberry muffin steeped oat milk and butterfly tea. This fan favorite it back for a super limited time as part of the celebration of the anniversary of our B Corp Certification & B Corp Month this March! Does contain wheat & dairy. Cals: 200-260
- Cold Brew$3.95+
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable. Cals: 0-5
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew$4.75+
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel. Cals: 130-220
- Sweet Mint Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint Cals: 80-130
- Milk & Honey Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk Cals: 100-230
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans Cals: 80-160
Hot Coffee
- Pep Talk Brewed Coffee$2.65+
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Cals: 0-5 Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee$2.65+
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala & Colombia. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Cals: 0-5
- Cafe Au Lait$3.55+
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk Cals: 70-120
Espresso Drinks
- Go-Getter Espresso$2.95
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. Cals: 0
- Hot Red Eye$3.65+
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso. Cals: 5
- Iced Red Eye$4.25+
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso. Cals: 5-15
- Americano$3.65+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water. Cals: 0-10
- Iced Americano$3.65+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice. Cals: 0-10
- Cappuccino$3.95+
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam. Cals: 110-250
- Flat White$4.75
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk. Cals: 70
- Latte$3.95+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam. Cals: 110-260
- Iced Latte$3.95+
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice. Cals: 80-340
- Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam. Cals: 150-470
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice. Cals: 150-470
- Mocha$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream. Cals: 140-390
- Iced Mocha$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with milk and chooclate, served over ice. Cals: 140-390
- Caramel Macchiato$5.45+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel. Cals: 190-410
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel. Served over ice. Cals: 190-410
Teas & Steamers
- Peach Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Peach + a of rush sweet & zippy energy = our limited time Peach Rush Energy Drink, powered by a spritzy blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea! The best way to celebrate the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Georgia! Cals: 240-275
- OG Rush Energy Drink$3.95+
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté. Cals: 150-235
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry. Cals: 170-245
- Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea$3.65+
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup. Cals: 150-250
- Sweet Raspberry Tea$3.65+
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet. Cals: 150-200
- Matcha Latte$4.65+
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC. Cals: 135-180
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.65+
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC. Cals: 135-180
- Hot Tea$2.85+
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection. Cals: 0
- Black Iced Tea$2.95+
Nothing says refreshing like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey for a touch of sweetness. Cals: 0
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.95+
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing. Cals: 0
- Green Iced Tea$2.95+
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple! Cals: 0
- Iced Chai Latte$5.45+
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice. Cals: 250-510
- Chai Latte$5.45+
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free. Cals: 320-610
- Hot Chocolate$3.65+
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce. Cals: 250-380
- Steamer$3.65+
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream Cals: 240-360
- London Fog$4.65+
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla Cals: 80-140
Meet Your Matcha
Smoothies
- Green Goals$6.25
So fresh & so green. Nothing but spinach, mango, banana, & pineapple juice. Cals: 170
- The Daily Grind$6.25
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk. Cals: 360
- Vacay All Day$6.25
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice and strawberry puree. 16oz. Cals: 130
- Bananas for Strawberries$6.25
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk. Cals: 210
Breakfast All Day
- Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese$5.69
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar and american cheeses, scrambled eggs & garlic herb cheese spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below! Cals: 500-580
- Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.85
Steak, scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar and American cheeses, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice in a warm golden flour tortilla. Sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free. Cals: 700
- Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free. Cals: 580
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.39
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread. Cals: 240-720
- Everything Avo Toast$4.99
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Cals: 260
- Bagel$3.15
Your choice of bagel, served with classic cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask! Cals: 360-650
Grilled Cheese
- Steak Grilled Cheese$6.99
Thinly sliced beefsteak with cheddar & American cheeses, and a garlic herb cheese spread on golden Wheatberry toast. Cals: 525
- Grilled Three Cheese$4.99
Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread. Cals: 400
- Greens Grilled Cheese$6.49
Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & garlic herb cheese spread, paired with spinach and served on toasted wheatberry. Cals: 390
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$6.49
Crusty on the outside, total softie on the inside. Featuring crumbled bacon, gooey American and cheddar cheeses & garlic herb cheese spread on wheatberry bread. Cals: 500
- Pickle Grilled Cheese$5.99
It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one. Cals: 330
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.” Cals: 415
- Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese$5.69
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar and american cheeses, scrambled eggs & garlic herb cheese spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below! Cals: 500-580
Bakery
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy. Cals: 620
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips. Cals: 690
- French Toast Muffin$3.75
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch. Cals: 700
- Crumb Cake$3.75
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk! Cals: 460
- Brownie$3.75
Decadent chocolate chip brownie Cals: 500
Grab & Go Food
- Popcorners Kettle Corn$1.50
The crunchy and wholesome popped-corn snack. A little sweet. A little salty. The perfect balance for both, just like the carnival favorite we all love.
- Cheez-It$1.50
The one. The only. The Original. It’s the iconic Cheez-It® flavor you know and love. The square shape, the rigid edges and that hole in the middle – everything about this baked snack cracker is the real deal, especially the cheese.
- Oreo Cookies$1.25
Supremely dunkable, OREO cookies sandwich a rich creme filling between the bold taste of two chocolate wafers--making them milk's favorite cookie.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Bar$0.99
Like grabbing a bowl of nostalgic cereal -- but a convenient, no-mess chewy cereal bar made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces wrapped to enjoy on-the-go. Made with no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources, and no high fructose corn syrup.
- Trix Cereal Bar$0.99
They're (not) just for kids! Enjoy Trix on-the-go by way of a convenient, no-mess chewy cereal bar that's individually wrapped. Made without gelatin. Made with no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources, and no high fructose corn syrup.
- Nut & Chocolate Trail Mix$0.99
This 1.7oz pack of sweet PLANTERS® trail mix is made with real M&M’S milk chocolate candies along with roasted peanuts, raisins and roasted almonds to help you stay energized while letting you indulge your sweet tooth.
- Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips$1.75
Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.
- Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack$5.95
Calling all cheese board enthusiasts. Pre-sliced Genoa salami, all-natural Fontina cheese, & crispy artisan crackers, in a convenient ‘lil container. 13 grams of protein per serving; made with 100% vegetarian-fed pork.
- Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt$2.00
Single-serve, high-protein, nonfat Greek yogurt, blended with rich & pure strawberry.
- Rx Bar: Blueberry$3.75Out of stock
Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.
- Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel$1.95
The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.
- KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar$2.75
A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.
- KIND Fruit & Nut Bar$2.75
A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.
Grab & Go Drinks
- Simply Orange Juice$2.39
Vitamin C, anyone? 11.5 ounces of never sweetened, concentrated, or frozen OJ.
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.39
Hydrate your game with the taste of POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast. 20oz.
- Coca-Cola Classic$1.49
The world's most popular caffeinated soft drink. 16.9 ounces.
- Diet Coke$1.49
An iconic sugar-free & zero calorie soft drink. 16.9 ounces; best enjoyed cold.
- Dasani Water$2.19
20 oz bottled water
- Smartwater$2.69
20 ounces of much loved vapor-distilled water, with added electrolytes for taste.
Coffee For Home
- Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee$13.50
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, Colombia & Brazil. 12 oz.
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee$13.50
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala, & Colombia. 12 oz.
- Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee$14.00
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. 12 oz.