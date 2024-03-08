Scallywags 201 E 2nd
Scallywags Grill
- Sweet Peas$1.29
- Cut Grean Beans$1.48
- Whole Kernel Corn$1.48
- Refried Beans$1.58
- Tomato Sauce$1.44
- Diced Tomatos$1.58
- Cholula Hot Sauce$3.82
- Rotel Original$1.46
- Stevia$2.19
- Velveeta Shells & Cheese$2.98
- Barill Penne$1.86
- Barilla Elbows$1.86
- Barilla Spaghetti$1.86
- Ritz Crackers$3.88
- Honey Maid Graham$4.68
- Chips Ahoy Family$4.29
- Bush's Grilling Beans$2.58
- Bush's Original$2.24
- Ranch Style Beans$1.34
- Bush's Pinto Beans$1.38
- Wolf Chili$2.37
- Teriyaki Sauce$2.08
- Ranch$3.48
- Skippy Peanut Butter$6.37
- Nutela$6.37
- Smuckers Strawberry$4.54
- Welches Grape$3.29
- Chicken Breast$2.59
- Vienna Sausge OG$0.99
- Frosted Flakes Mini$0.89
- Cocoa Krispies mini$0.89
- Apple Jacks mini$0.89
- Pops mini$0.89
- Fruit Loops mini$0.89
- Carnation Milk$1.82
- Spaghetti O's$1.33
- Chicken Noodle Soup$1.36
- Campbells Cream of Mushroom$1.36
- Campbells Cream of Chicken$1.26
- Top Ramen$0.58
- Cup Noodles$0.68
- Top Ramen Bowl$3.29
- Kellogs Pastry Crisp BluBrry$5.82
- Kelloggs Pastry Crisp Stwbrry$5.82
- Grandview Granary "00" Flour$10.99
- Grandview Granary Whole Wheat$10.99
- Grandview Granary Wheat Berries$10.99
- Big Texas Cinn Roll$1.49
- Jack Links Beef Stick$2.09
- Slim Jim Small$0.69
- Lance Cheedar$0.69
- Lance Cream Cheese & Chives$0.69
- Lance Peanut Butter Chee$0.69
- Lance Toasty Peanut Butter$0.69
- Pop Tarts Strawberry$1.19
- Pop tarts Blue Berry$1.19
- Pop tarts Cherry$1.19
- Twinkie$0.69
- Ding Dong$0.69
- Iced Honey Bun$1.69
- Glazed Honey Bun$1.39
- Little Bites Party$0.89
- Little Bites Choc$0.89
- Suckerpunch Classic Kosher Dill$2.00
- Vitamin Water Power-C$2.35
- Culligan Water$2.09
- Gusher$0.55
- Otis Spunkmeyer BlueBerry$1.75
- uncle wallys choc chip$1.25
- Good Start Formula$37.45
- Cesar Filet Mignon$1.28
- Cesar Grilled Chicken$1.28
- All Good Size 2$19.97
- Beneful IncrediBites Chicken & Bacon$1.28
- Beneful IncrediBites Porterhouse$1.28
- Safeguard Bar Soap$1.00
- Colgate Enamel Renewal$10.34
- Crest Complete Scope$0.97
- Dove Cherry & Chia Milk$1.62
- Suave Cocoa Shea Bar Soap$7.92
- Schick Razors$2.40
- Bic Soleil Smooth Scented$5.47
- Bic Soleil Comfort$5.47
- Axe Body Spray Apollo$5.78
- Axe Body Spray Black$5.99
- Axe Body Spray Phoenix$5.78
- Axe Deodorant Phoenix$4.97
- Axe Deodorant Black$4.97
- Axe Deodorant Apollo$4.97
- Axe Body Wash Apollo$4.97
- Axe Body Wash Excite$4.97
- Axe Body Wash Black$4.97
- White Rain Body Wash$1.25
- Suave Coconut Kiss Deodorant$7.10
- Suave Coconut Oil Infusion Shampoo$8.10
- Suave Coconut Oil Infusion Conditioner$8.10
- Suave Tropical Coconut Shampoo$1.94
- Suave Tropical Coconut Conditioner$1.94
- Sure & Free Pads$1.25
- Head & Shoulders Calming Lavender Shampoo$5.97
- Head & Shoulders 2in1 Apple Cider Vinegar$5.97
- Dermasil Aloe Fresh$7.15
- Nivea Oil Infusion Lotion$5.75
- Suavitel Dryer Sheets$8.95
- Snuggle Dryer Sheets$9.94
- Paper Towels$0.50
- Gain Pods$9.95
- All Free & Clear$4.97
- All Fresh+Clean$3.74
- Purex 4in1$4.97
- Gain$20.76
- Sprayway All Purpose Cleaner$3.50
- Sprayway Glass Cleaner$1.50
- Pistachios Chili Roasted$1.30
- Pistachios Honey Roasted$1.30
- Pistachios Roasted & Salted$1.30
- Planters Salted Peanuts$1.10
- Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts$1.10
- Planters Salted Cashews$1.20
- Sabritas Salt & Lime$1.10
- Sabritas Spicy Picante$1.10
- Sabritas Hot Caliente$1.10
- Sabritas Japanese Japones$1.10
- Kars Sweet'n Salty Mix$1.10
- Bugles Originl$1.00
- Gardettos Original$1.00
- Chex Mix Traditional$1.00
- Jack Links Beef Jerky Original$1.75
- Jack Links Beef Jerky Teriyaki$1.75
- Jack Links Beef Tender Bittes Teriyaki$1.75
- Teddy Grahams Cocoa$0.89
- Teddy Grahams Honey$0.89
- Pokemon Graham Snaks$0.89
- Goldfish Cheddar$0.89
- Nutella & Go$1.50
- Nutri Grain BK Bars Blueberry$0.75
- Nutri Grain BK Bars Apple Cinnamon$0.75
- Nutri Grain BK Bars Strawberry$0.75
- Special K BK Bars Strawberry$0.75
- Special K BK Bars Blueberry$0.75
- Belvita Cinnamon Brown ugar$1.00
- Belvita Chocolate$1.00
- Belvita Blueberry$1.00
- Barnum's Animal Crackers$0.89
- Welch's Fruit Snacks$0.50
- Rice Krispies Treats Original$0.89
- Oreo Cookies$1.00
- Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Almond$1.00
- Pringles Original$1.00
- Pringles Sour Cream & Onion$1.00
- Pringles Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- M&M's Plain$1.79
- M&M's Carmel$1.79
- M&M's Peanutbutter$1.79
- M&M's Peanut$1.79
- Skittles Wild Berry$1.79
- Skittles Original$1.79
- Skittles Sour$1.79
- Skittles Tropical$1.79
- M&M's Minis$1.79
- Butterfinger$1.79
- Caramello$1.79
- Reese's Cups$1.79
- Reese's Pieces$1.79
- Payday$1.79
- Almondjoy$1.79
- Twix$1.79
- Snickers$1.79
- Milkyway$1.79
- Baby Bottle Pop$1.79
- Ring Pop$1.79
- Juicy Drop Pop$1.79
- Push Pop$1.79
- 3 Musketeers$1.79
- Kit Kat$1.79
- Hershey's Cookies'n'creme$1.79
- Hershey's Almond$1.79
- Hershey's Milk Chocolate$1.79
- Starburst Original$1.79
- Starburst Favereds$1.79
- Airheads Xtremes Rainow Berry$1.79
- Lie Savers Gummies Share Size$2.79
- Blow Pop$0.35
- Airheads White Mystery$0.35
- Airheads Orange$0.35
- Airheads Watermelon$0.35
- Airheads Grape$0.35
- Airheads Cherry$0.35
- Airheads Blue Raspberry$0.35
- Danish Blueberry Cream Cheese$1.10
- Danish Cream Cheese$1.10
- Danish Berries & Cream Cheese$1.10
- Danish Apple Cinnamon$1.10
- Rice Krispies Treat Chocolate$0.50
- Rice Krispies Treats Rainbow$0.50
- Hostess Donettes Frosted$0.69
- Hostess Donettes Powdered$0.69
- Extra Polar Ice$1.50
- Extra Peppermint$1.50
- Extra Spearmint$1.50
- Orbit Winter Mint$1.50
- Orbit Spearmint$1.50
- Orbit Sweet Mint$1.50
- Orbit Peppermint$1.50
- Trident Tropical Twist$1.25
- Dole Fruit Cups$0.60
- GoGo SqueeZ Gimme Five$1.00
- GoGo SqueeZ Appleapple$1.00
- GoGo SqueeZ Applestawberry$1.00
- GoGo SqueeZ Applecinnamon$1.00
- Suckerpunch Red Chile Spicy Dill$2.00
- Suckerpunch Classic Kosher Dill$2.00
- Plains Whole Milk$5.08
- Plains Whole Milk$3.28
- Plains Whole Milk$2.50
- Plains Whole Milk$1.99
- Plains Chocolate Milk$3.64
- Plains Chocolate Milk$2.60
- Plains Chocolate Milk$2.02
- Plains 2% Milk$3.12
- Plains Sour Cream$2.39
- Plains Cottage Cheese Small Curd$3.00
- Caprisun$1.00
- Koolaide Jammers$1.00
- Welch's Fruit Punch$1.00
- Welch's Grape$1.00
- Welch's Orange Pineapple$1.00
- Snapple Snapple Apple$1.50
- Snapple Mango Madness$1.50
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$1.50
- Black Rifle Espresso Mocha$2.35
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee$2.33
- Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha$2.47
- Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla$2.47
- Tropicana Apple Juice$1.50
- Tropicana Orange Juice$1.50
- Nesquik$1.25
- Monster Energy Ultra Blue$2.45
- Monster Energy Zero Sugar$2.45
- Monster Energy Ultra Red$2.45
- Rockstar Fruit Punch$2.50
- Rockstar Original$2.50
- Rockstar Sugar Free$2.50
- Celsius Orange$2.00
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.00
- True North Black Cherry$3.50
- Bottle Soda$1.79
- Can Soda$0.99
- Life Water$2.20
- Core$2.39
- Aquafina$1.73
- Orarka$1.00
- Ozarka$1.25
- Propel$1.35
- True North Grapefruit Lemonade$3.60
- Reign Storm Valencia Orange$2.99
- Reign Storm Harvest Grape$2.99
- Reign Storm Kiwi Blend$2.99
- Monster Cold Brew Latte$3.89
- Monster Cold Brew Sweet Black$3.89
- Panhandle Pure Sweet Tea$1.91
- Panhandle Pure Lemonade$1.96
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$1.93
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea$1.93
- Arizona Green Tea w/Ginseng$1.53
- Arizona Fruit Punch Fruit Juice$1.71
- Arizona Mucho Mango Fruit Juice$1.71
- Arizona Watermelon Fruit Juice$1.71
- Gatorade Frost Arctic Blitz$1.75
- Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze$1.75
- Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry$1.75
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$1.75
- Gatorade Cool Blue$1.75
- Gatorade Orange$1.75
- Gatorade Lemon Lime$1.75
- Power Ade Fruit Punch$1.62
- Power Ade Mountain Berry Blast$1.62
- Power Ade Grape$1.62
- Members Mark Fruit Punch$1.50
- Members Mark Orange$1.50
- Members Mark Mixed Berry$1.50
- Coca-Cola$2.44
- Body Armor Fruit Punch$1.79
- Body Armor Tropical Punch$1.79
- Body Armor Strawberry Banana$1.79
- Body Armor Blue Raspberry$1.79
- Body Armor Strawberry Banana$1.95
- Body Armor Orange Mango$1.95
- Body Armor Cherry Lime$1.95
- Red Bull$2.39
- Red Bull Sugar Free$2.39
- Red Bull Amber$2.39
- Red Bull Yellow$2.39
- Red Bull Red$2.39
- Dr Pepper$0.99
- Coca-Cola$0.99
- Sprite$0.99
- Mtn Dew$0.99
- Dr Pepper$1.79
- Dr Pepper Diet$1.79
- Coca-Cola$1.79
- Coca-Cola Diet$1.79
- Coca-Cola Zero$1.79
- Sprite$1.79
- Pepsi$1.79
- Pepsi Zero$1.79
- Mtn Dew$1.79
- Uncle Wally's Muffins Blueberry$1.25
- Otis Spunkmeyer Banana Nut$1.75
- Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chip$1.75
- Red Diamond Sweet Tea$3.42
- Panhandle Pure Lemonade$3.15
- Propel Kiwi Strawberry$1.35
- Propel Grape$1.35
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra$2.45
- Slim Jim Long Sticks$1.89
- Jacks Links Beef Sticks$1.50
- IBC Rootbeer$1.50
- Cheetos Crunchy$1.50
- Cheetos Puffs$1.50
- Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.50
- Cheetos Baked Flamin' Hot$1.50
- Lay's Baked BBQ$1.50
- Cheetos Baked Crunchy Cheese$1.50
- Ruffles Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream$1.50
- Sun Chips French Onion$1.50
- Lay's Baked Original$1.50
- Sun Chips Original$1.50
- Sun Chips Garden Salsa$1.50
- Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar$1.50
- Doritos Cool Ranch$1.50
- Smart Water$2.40
Scallywags 201 E 2nd Location and Ordering Hours
(806) 664-4318
Closed