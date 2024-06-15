Scarborough Fair 1414 Meetinghouse Road
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Charcuterie Board
italian meats & cheeses, hummus, seasonal garnish$24.00
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
applewood bacon wrapped, mango-radish salsa, ginger sweet chili, wasabi aioli$18.00
- Spanakoptia
phyllo pastry filled with spinach, feta, fresh herbs$16.00
- House Crab Cakes
Belgium endive, corn-asparagus relish,$22.00
- Veggie Meat(less)balls
roasted chickpea, eggplant & herbs, roasted pepper cognac sauce$13.00
- Grilled Octopus
aurgula, white balsamic vinaigrette, capers, sweetie drops, lemon EVOO aioli, balsamic reduction$22.00
- Steak Bites
pan seared with garlic & herbs, served with horseradish creme$20.00
- Crackling Calamari
golden fried calamari, pepperoncini, charred lemon, wasabi aioli, Thai chili sauce, marinara$16.00
- Clams a la Español
clams, chorizo, cannelini beans, braised kale, chardonnay herb garlic broth, crostini$17.00
- Strawberry Fields Flatbread
pesto, goat cheese, strawberries, red onion jam, arugula, pistachio, hot honey, balasamic glaze$14.00
- Veal Lollipops
mango chutney, Madeira-sage cream sauce, arugula$20.00
- SP-Escargot$18.00
- SP - Truffle Buratta$19.00
- SP-Shrimp & Avocado$22.00
Soup & Salad
- Cup Asparagus & Crab Bisque
asparagus purée, light cream, asaparagus tips$10.00
- Bowl Asparagus & Crab Bisque
asparagus purée, light cream, asaparagus tips$14.00
- Cup Soup du jour$9.00
- Bowl Soup du jour$12.00
- Caesar Salad
romaine & baby kale, Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan$12.00
- Roasted Beet Salad
golden & red beets, baby kale, red onion, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled pistachio$13.00
- Greek Salad
romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Greek vinaigrette$13.00
- Orchard Berry Salad
spring mix, tomato, carrot, mixed berries, crumbled blue cheese, pine nuts, balsamic ginger emulsion$12.00
- Side Salad$7.00
Entrees
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli
mushroom & ricotta filled, diced tomato, caramelized shallots, spinach, in a brandy cream sauce$29.00
- Mezzi Rigatoni Primavera
asparagus, carrots, yellow & green squash$26.00
- Shrimp Athenia
wild shrimp, plum tomato, spinach, feta, lemon-dill white wine, fresh fettucini$36.00
- Scarborough Seafood Simmer
clams, scallops, shrimp, calamari, mussels, baby kale, pearl onions, sun-dried tomato, linguini, roasted garlic white wine broth$46.00
- Faroe Island Salmon
pan-seared, herb encrusted, grilled summer squash skewer, creamy polenta, Caribbean jerk sauce$36.00
- Day Boat Scallops
pan-seard over mushroom risotto, coconut asparagus, lemon white wine$43.00
- Ruby Mahi Mahi
topped with crab, sun-dried tomato & capers, forbidden rice, red beets, red cabbage, sherry wine sauce$48.00
- Black Angus NY Strip
14oz, herb butter, haricots verts, herd roasted potato$49.00
- Filet Mignon
8oz, grilled asparagus, whipped potato, port wine demi-glaze$53.00
- Roasted Airline Chicken
herb marinared Bell & Evans chicken, polenta cake, seasonal vegetables, forest mushroom sauce$33.00
- Duroc Pork Chop
16oz, "Black Angus" of pork, with sweet red pepper succatash, beer demi-glaze$38.00
- Grilled Lamb Chops
herb crusted, roasted summer vegetables, potato gnocchi$50.00
- Braised Short Rib
Slow cooked beef short rib in a red wine beef broth, roasted vegetables, potato gnocchi$44.00
- SP - Halibut Special$54.00
- SP - Steak Oscar$70.00
Sides
Desserts
Coffee/Coffee Drinks
Kids Menu
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- El Toro Tequila$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Casamigas Jalapeno$13.00
- Corazon Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Teremana Silver$12.00
- Teremana Reposado$14.00
- Teremana Anejo$16.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$12.00
- Montelobos Ensamble Mezcal$17.00
Bourbon/Rye
- 1782'$10.00
- Angel's Envy$14.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Blantons$25.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Eagle Rare$19.00
- Elijah Craig$13.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$13.00
- Knob Creek Rye$12.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Sazerac Rye$11.00
- Widow Jane$15.00
- Whistlepig 10 Rye$17.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Michter's$13.00
Scotch/Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
- DiSaronno$10.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Meletti Ciocollato$9.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Maraska Chocolate Walnut$10.00
- Grind Double Shot$9.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Limoncello$5.00
- Licor 43$10.00
- Creme De Cassis$8.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- B & B$9.00
- Amaro Nonnino$9.00
- Amaro Romana$9.00
- Sambuca White$9.00
- Sambuca Black$9.00
- St Germain$8.00
- Amaro Miletti$9.00
- Blackberry Brandy$8.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Appletini$12.00
- Bay Breeze$11.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$11.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- House Bloody Mary$11.00
- House Cosmopolitan$12.00
- House Gimlet$12.00
- House Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mocktail$9.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Sea Breeze$11.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Whiskey Sour$11.00
- White Russian$11.00
Beer
Draft
Bottled
Wine
Glass
- House Pinot Noir$9.00
- House Cabernet$9.00
- House Prosecco$8.00
- House Chardonnay$9.00
- House Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Jigsaw Pinot Noir GLS$13.00
- La Crema, Pinot Noir GLS$17.00
- J.Lohr, Cab GLS$12.00
- Bonanza, Cab GLS$17.00
- H3 Merlot GLS$10.00
- Josh Legacy, Red Blend GLS$14.00
- The Show, Malbec GLS$10.00
- Montepulciano GLS$12.00
- Bieler Rose$11.00
- Torresella Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Santa Marg Pinot Grigio GLS$17.00
- Squealing Pig Sav Blanc GLS$11.00
- Browne Sav Blanc GLS$14.00
- Kendal Jackson Chard GLS$13.00
- Sonoma, Chard GLS$16.00
- Schmitt Riesling GLS$10.00
- Terra D' oro Moscato GLS$9.00
Red
- #202 Ranson Jigsaw, Pinot Noir BTL$48.00
- #203 La Creme, Pinot Noir BTL$60.00
- #205 J.Lohr Seven Oaks, Cab BTL$40.00
- #206 Bonanza, Cab BTL$60.00
- #207 Horse Haven Hills, Merlot BTL$36.00
- #208 Josh Legacy, Red Blend BTL$52.00
- #209 The Show,Malbec BTL$36.00
- #210 San Lorenzo, Montepulciano BTL$40.00
- #211 Unshackled Pinot Noir BTL$60.00
- #212 Barham Pinot Noir BTL$82.00
- #213 Golden Eye Pinot Noir BTL$85.00
- #214 Saldo Zinfandel BTL$59.00
- #215 Stag's Leap Petite Sirah BTL$69.00
- #216 Rutherford Hill Merlot BTL$73.00
- #217 Leviathan Red Blend BTL$71.00
- #219 Girard Artistry Red BTL$86.00
- #220 The Prisoner Red Blend BTL$95.00
- #221 J.Lohr Hilltop Cab BTL$73.00
- #222 DAOU Res, Cab BTL$105.00
- #223 Jordan Cab BTL$121.00
- #224 Silver Oak Cab BTL$169.00
- #225 Mt Veeder Cab BTL$96.00
- #226 Caymus Cab BTL$179.00
- #227 Overture BTL$195.00
- #228 Opus One BTL$450.00
- #230 Domaine de la Solitude BTL$85.00
- #231 Van Duzer Pinot Noir BTL$57.00
- #232 Marques De Riscal Rioja BTL$48.00
- #233 Chateau de Pez, Bordeaux BTL$81.00
- #234 Canvasback Cab BTL$70.00
- #235 Zuccardi Q, Malbec BTL$42.00
- #236 Reva, Nebbiolo d' alba BTL$62.00
- #237 Villa Rose, Barolo BTL$67.00
- #238 San Polo Brunello di Monte BTL$99.00
- #240 Luigi Righetti, Amarone BTL$79.00
- #241 Cecchi, Chianti BTL$46.00
- #242 Ruffino Chianti Res. BTL$89.00
White
- #102 Torresella Pinot Grigio BTL$40.00
- #103 Santa Marherita Pinot Grigio BTL$60.00
- #104 Squealing Pig Sav Blanc BTL$36.00
- #105 Browne Sav Blanc BTL$52.00
- #107 Kendal Jackson Chard BTL$48.00
- #108 Sonoma-Cutrer Chard BTL$60.00
- #109 Thomas Schmitt Riesling BTL$36.00
- #110 Terra D' oro Moscato BTL$32.00
- #111 Kettmier Piont Bianco BTL$43.00
- #112 Left Coast White Pinot Noir BTL$45.00
- #115 Trimbach Riesling BTL$55.00
- #116 Chateau de Sancerre BTL$61.00
- #117 Louis Jadot, Pouilly-Fuisse BTL$67.00
- #118 Ferrari-Carano, Chard BTL$64.00
- #119 Jordan, Chard BTL$72.00
Rosé/Sparkling
- #301 Bieler Pere et Fils , Rosé BTL$38.00
- #302 Pasqua 11 Minutes, Rosé BTL$40.00
- #303 Whispering Angel, Rosé BTL$49.00
- # 304 Ruffino, Prosecco Rosé Split BTL$9.00
- #305 Ballancin, Prosecco Split BTL$9.00
- #306 Mionetto, Prosecco BTL$35.00
- #307 Freixenet, Cava Cordn Split BTL$9.00
- #308 Piper Sonoma, Sparkling Brut BTL$35.00
- #309 Klepka Sausse, Rosé Brut BTL$78.00
- #310 Moet & Chandon, Imperial Brut BTL$105.00