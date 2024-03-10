Schnitzelbank Restaurant
Appetizers
- Extra Beer Cheese$2.00
- Bavarian Sampler$29.00
(6) Mini Wurst, (4) Kraut Balls, (2) Reuben Rolls, (1) German Pretzel with Cheese, and (2) Potato Pancakes. Served with dipping sauces. Serves up to 4 people.
- Kraut Balls$14.00
Six of our chef’s specialty! Ground beef and pork, sauerkraut, and seasonings mixed with cream cheese then rolled in bread crumbs
- Reuben Rolls$13.00
Three of our German Style egg rolls, corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese wrapped and deep-fried. Served with Thousand Island dipping sauce butter.
- German Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel served warm with a beer cheese sauce and our special hot mustard.
- The “Wurst” Sampler$14.00
Mini Bratwurst, Bockwurst, and Knockwurst. Includes 3 of each on a bed of sauerkraut.
- Potato Pancakes$14.00
Four homemade fried to a golden brown, grated potatoes and onion battered egg. Served with apple butter.
- Gizzards Appetizer$13.00
Handbattered and fried like Grandma made.
- Livers Appetizer$13.00
Handbattered and fried like Grandma made.
- 1/2 Livers & 1/2 Gizzards Appetizer$13.00
Handbattered and fried like Grandma made.
Soup/Salad/Sides
- Haus Salad$11.00
Mixed greens with fresh tomato, broccoli, egg and shredded cheese. A meal in itself.
- American Fries$5.00+
- Baked Potato$5.00+
- French Fries$5.00
- German Fries$5.00+
- Green Beans$5.00+
- Hot German Potato Salad$5.00+
- Red Cabbage$5.00+
- Sauerkraut$5.00+
- Steamed Vegetables$5.00+
- Grune Spinat Casserole$6.00
- Spatzle$6.00+
- Stuffed Baked Potato$6.00
- Turnip Slaw$5.00+
Sandwiches
- Broiled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
A plump chicken breast broiled to perfection. Served on a bun and dressed the way you like it.
- Breaded Tenderloin$13.00
A substantial portion of pork tenderloin, breaded and dressed the way you like it.
- Grilled Tenderloin$13.00
A substantial portion of pork tenderloin, grilled and dressed the way you like it.
- Club Sandwich$15.00
Three slices of Texas toast layered with turkey, ham, and bacon then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo.
- Cheeseburger$14.00
8 oz lean ground beef hand-pattied with cheese and dressed the way you like it
- Fish Sandwich$13.00
A flaky whitefish fillet hand breaded and deep-fried served on a hoagie.
- Hamburger$13.00
8 oz lean ground beef hand-pattied and dressed the way you like it.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$14.00
Thinly sliced prime rib of beef on a hoagie. Served with au-jus and our house-made horseradish sauce
- Bockwurst Sandwich$12.00
Bockwurst served on a rye bun with German fries and a cup of sauerkraut.
- Bratwurst Sandwich$12.00
Bratwurst served on a rye bun with German fries and a cup of sauerkraut.
- Breaded German Tenderloin$15.00
- Grilled German Tenderloin$15.00
- Knackwurst Sandwich$12.00
Knackwurst served on a rye bun with German fries and a cup of sauerkraut.
- Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and kraut served on grilled rye bread with German fries and pickles
- Schnitzelburger Sandwich$15.00
8 oz. Ground beef patty topped with melted cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun. Served with a regular side item of your choice
German Specialties
- Wurst Platter$25.00
One each of 3 of our locally made German sausages (Bratwurst, Bockwurst, and Knackwurst). Served on a bed of sauerkraut with German fries
- German Sampler Platter$32.00
Choice of 3 Different Meats: Goulash, Sauerbraten, Wiener Schnitzel, Schweine Schnitzel, Kassler Rippchen, Bratwurst, Knackwurst, and Bockwurst. Served with German fries and one regular side.
- All Meat German Sampler$52.00
Goulash, Sauerbraten, Wiener Schnitzel, Schweine Schnitzel, Kassler Rippchen,Bratwurst, Knackwurst, and Bockwurst. Served with German fries and one regular side. Served with all 8 Meats (large enough for 2)
- Goulash$26.00
Slow cooked beef tips in a rich red wine gravy served over our house-made spätzle noodles. Served with a regular side
- Kassler Rippchen$18.00+
A hickory-smoked meaty pork chop served with German Fries and our homemade, marinated sweet & sour sauerkraut
- Schweine Schnitzel$26.00
A delicious pork tenderloin covered in our special breading and deep-fried. Served with German fries and one regular side
- Wiener Schnitzel$31.00
It doesn’t get more German than this! A generous portion of choice tender veal, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with German fries and one regular side
- Sauerbraten$28.00
Tender marinated Roast Beef under a thick wine – vinegar gravy. Served with our homemade potato glaze and a regular side
Local Favorites
- Roast Beef Manhattan$17.00
Sliced bread topped with tender, even slow-roasted beef, gravy and mashed potatoes.
- Chicken Strips Dinner$17.00
Tender strips of chicken breaded and deep-fried to perfection
- Turkey Pot Pie$20.00
Deep Puff pastry boat full of Farbest turkey, peas, carrots and potatoes in a rich turkey sauce.
Steaks/Seafood
- Filet Mignon$33.00+
A succulent, tender USDA Black Angus Beef fillet seasoned and broiled to your desire
- Prime Pork Ribeye$22.00
Only the best for our table! A hearty cut of prime pork ribeye, the most tender and juicy pork cut available
- Ribeye$36.00
12 oz. USDA Beef tender, boneless, flavorful steak, broiled to perfection.
- Top Sirloin$27.00
8oz Tender, juicy USDA Black Angus Beef Filet grilled just the way you like it!
- Baked Fish Dinner$19.00
2 flaky whitefish fillets - baked, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
- Crab Cakes Dinner$24.00
Seasoned crab cakes loaded with sweet tender crab meat. Fried to a golden brown and served with dill sauce.
- Fried Fish Dinner$19.00
2 flaky whitefish fillets - fried, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
- Fried Shrimp$26.00
Large Hand-breaded and deep-fried shrimp. Served with a side of plum sauce.
- Salmon$29.00
An 8 oz fillet perfectly broiled and served one of 3 ways. Bourbon glazed, Cajun seasoned, or with a dill cream sauce.