Cherry Creek Food Hall Schnitzelwirt
FOOD
To Share
- Chips + Queso$9.00
Pico de gallo, aji amarillo, cilantro
- Mono Nachos$14.00
Queso, sofrito ground beef, black beans, lime crema, pico de gallo, pickled fresnos, shallots, queso fresco
- G's Pico$11.00
Avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco
- Vietnamese Tuna Tostada$14.00
Avocado, tuna, cilantro, mango, pickled shallots, spicy mayo
- Green Chile Egg Rolls$14.00Out of stock
Green chile, black beans, cilantro Mexican cheese, red pepper lime crema
- Peruvian Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Fresh peppers, lime, cilantro, crunchy Vietnamese crepe chips
- Side Chips$3.00Out of stock
Tacos
Rice Bowls
KIDS
Kid's Taco
SPECIALS
- Cheesy Gordita Krunch$7.00Out of stock
Sofrito ground beef, black beans, queso, tomatoes, lime cream, lettuce
- Krunchwrap Supreme$10.00Out of stock
Sofrito ground beef, black beans, queso, tomatoes, lime cream, lettuce
- Breakfast Tacos$12.00Out of stock
- Tostada Monterrey$10.00Out of stock
- Short Rib Birria Tacos (2)$6.00Out of stock
Braised short rib, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, and shallot.
Grange Hall Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 760-8247
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM