GIANT DIPA CAN

$7.75

Giant DIPA Prepare to send your taste buds hurtling down the tracks. Inspired by the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's legendary wooden coaster, we bring you Giant DIPA, an adventurous Double IPA. The strapping maltiness grabs your attention as the citrusy hop aromas pull you up the first big hill. Enjoy the scenery before you plunge into sweet malty turns, punctuated with bitter Simcoe hops. Cheers to 90 years of thrills on the Boardwalk's 1924 Giant Dipper! 8.9% ABV