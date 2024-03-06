SCMB Sante
SNACKS
- BASKET OF PEANUTS$5.50
CB'S Roasted Peanuts in the shell
- CHIPS & ONION DIP$5.75
Old fashioned onion dip with potato chips
- CHIPS & SALSA$5.75
Rene's roasted salsa with tortilla chips
- CHOWDER BREAD BOWL$13.00
- CORNDOG$10.00
El Salchichero corn dog with mustard and ketchup
- DOGBONE$5.50
El Salchichero smoked dog bone
- HAM & GRUYERE QUICHE$8.00
- PICKLED EGG$2.50
- POTATO CHIPS$2.50
Rusty's Potato Chips
- PRETZEL$9.00
Manresa baked Bavarian pretzel, warm beer cheese, and blonde ale mustard.
- TORTILLA CHIPS$2.50
Rusty's Tortilla Chips
- SPLIT PEA SOUP W/HAM$12.00
- VEGAN CHILI$12.00
- VEGAN BUTTERNUT SQUASH GINGER SOUP
TO GO BEER
CANS
- BOARDWALK BLONDE CAN$7.75
- BOARDWALK BLONDE CAN$7.75
- GIANT DIPA CAN$7.75
- GIANT DIPA CAN$7.75
- SPECK PALE$7.00
- SPECK PALE$7.00
- JUICE BOX CAN$7.00
- JUICE BOX CAN$7.00
- MURDEROUS HELLES LAGER$6.50
- MURDEROUS HELLES LAGER$6.50
- PACIFIC IPA CAN$5.50
- PACIFIC IPA CAN$5.50
- SWIFT STREET CAN$5.50
- SWIFT STREET CAN$5.50
- UNICORN TEARS CAN$7.00
- UNICORN TEARS CAN$7.00
- HAPPY! Can$8.00
4-PACKS
- BOARDWALK BLONDE$26.00
- BOARDWALK BLONDE$26.00
- GIANT DIPA$26.00
- GIANT DIPA$26.00
- HALF DAY 4-PACK$24.00
- HALF DAY 4-PACK$24.00
- JUICE BOX 4-PACK$25.00
- JUICE BOX 4-PACK$25.00
- MURDEROUS HELLES LAGER 4-PACK$24.00
- MURDEROUS HELLES LAGER 4-PACK$24.00
- PACIFIC IPA 4-PACK$20.00
- PACIFIC IPA 4-PACK$20.00
- SWIFT STREET 4-PACK$20.00
- SWIFT STREET 4-PACK$20.00
- UNICORN TEARS 4-PACK$25.00
- UNICORN TEARS 4-PACK$25.00
- HAPPY! 4-PACK$26.00
CASES
- BOARDWALK BLONDE CASE (15 CANS)$82.00
- BOARDWALK BLONDE CASE (15 CANS)$82.00
- GIANT DIPA CASE (15 CANS)$82.00
- GIANT DIPA CASE (15 CANS)$82.00
- HALF DAY CASE (24 CANS)$120.00
- HALF DAY CASE (24 CANS)$120.00
- JUICE BOX IPA CASE (24CANS)$130.00
- JUICE BOX IPA CASE (24CANS)$130.00
- MURDEROUS HELLES LAGER CASE (24 CANS)$120.00
- MURDEROUS HELLES LAGER CASE (24 CANS)$120.00
- PACIFIC CASE (24 CANS)$100.00
- PACIFIC CASE (24 CANS)$100.00
- SWIFT STREET CASE (24 CANS)$100.00
- SWIFT STREET CASE (24 CANS)$100.00
- UNICORN CASE (24CANS)$130.00
- UNICORN CASE (24CANS)$130.00
- HAPPY! CASE(24 CANS)$140.00