The Scoop
Single scoop
$5.00
Double scoop
$6.00
Triple scoop
$7.00
Any extra scoops
$1.00
Bottle water
$1.00
Any flavor shake
$6.00
Root beer float
$6.00
Hot chocolate with marshmallow bits and whip cream
$2.00
Ice cream sammie
$6.00
Toppings each
$1.00
Prepaid athlete 1scoop 1topping
$6.00
Scoop There It Is 7285 Cave View Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(928) 220-2094
7285 Cave View Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Closed
All hours
