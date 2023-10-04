Scoops of Hope
Scoops
Specialty Sundaes-2 scoops
Pumpkin Pie Sundae
Pumpkin ice cream, hot fudge, graham crackers, whipped cream, cherry
Pina Colada Sundae
Coconut ice cream with pineapple topping, whipped cream and cherry
S'mores Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, graham crackers, marshmallows, whipped cream, cherry, and chocolate jimmies
Strawberry Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, almonds, whipped cream, cherry
Banana Split
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry ice creams, banana, hot fudge, strawberry, pineapple, whipped cream, jimmies and a cherry
The Gooey Chewy
Brownie, two scoops vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream topped with chocolate sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry
The Cookie Monster
Two scoops Cookies and Cream, crushed sandwich cookies, hot fudge, whipped cream, maraschino cherry
The Reese's PB&C Ya Lata
Two scoops vanilla, Reese's peanut butter cups, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, chocolate jimmies and a cherry
The Monday Morning
Café con leché ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream, chocolate jimmies and a cherry
Over the Rainbow
Two scoops cotton candy, cotton candy pieces, gummy worms, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry
The Scoops of Hope Cream Come True
Two scoops vanilla, hot fudge, walnuts, whipped cream, and a cherry
Milkshakes
Desserts/Bakery Items
Sandwiches
Thanksgiving Grilled Cheese
Sage chicken, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cheddar
BBQ Chicken Melt
BBQ chicken, bacon, ranch, caramelized onions, jalepenos, and cheese
Chipotle Chicken
Chicken, cheddar, chipotle sauce, avocado
The Minutemen (Jalapeno Popper)
Jalapeños, sharp Cheddar, cream cheese, and bacon
La Madrina (Chicken Pesto)
Grilled chicken, pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze
Cheese Dream
Classic grilled cheese with sharp cheddar, swiss, and american cheese