Skip to Main content
Scott Pauley
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Pauley's BBQ
We are not accepting online orders right now.
11271 Holland Ct, Culpeper, VA 22701
Ala Carte
Combo Meal
Sides
Desserts
Today's Special
Beverages
Chicken Eggs
Ala Carte
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
1/2 Baby Back Ribs
$14.99
Bison Burger
$8.99
Brisket Sandwich
$9.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.99
Hot Dog
$4.99
Combo Meal
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
$13.99
Brisket Sandwich Combo
$14.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
$14.99
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs Combo
$18.99
Hot Dog Combo
$7.99
Bison Burger Combo
$13.99
Sides
Seasoned Fries
$4.99
Potato Salad
$2.99
Smokehouse Mac Bowl With Pulled Pork Topping
$5.99
Slaw
$2.99
Smokehouse BBQ Beans
$3.99
Desserts
Cheesecake
$4.00
Popsicles
$2.00
Ice Cream Sandwich
$2.00
Muffins
$3.00
Today's Special
Red Neck Candy
$15.99
Beverages
Pepsi/RC Products
$2.00
Soda Glass Bottle
$3.50
Bottled Water
$1.25
Chicken Eggs
Chicken Eggs One Dozen
$5.00
Scott Pauley Location and Hours
(540) 717-1480
11271 Holland Ct, Culpeper, VA 22701
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement