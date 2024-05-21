Scotty's Pub on the Bay
Appetizers
- Avocado Crisps
Panko crusted Avocado Fries topped with Hoisin & Cilantro. Served with Armageddon Sauce.$6.95
- Crab Beignets
Savory French doughnuts stuffed with Crab Claws, Sweet Corn, Red & Green Onions, then drizzled with Scotty’s Awesome Sauce$7.95
- The Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts flash fried and tossed in a Sweet Chili Vinaigrette, garnished with Bacon & Red Onions 6.$6.95
- Vietnamese Lettuce Wraps
Chicken marinated in Asian spices, sauteed & accompanied with Romaine Spears, pickled Vegetables, & topped w/Cilantro. Served with a Peanut Dipping Sauce$9.95
- Tatertachos
Tater tots covered in spicy Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Red & Green Onions, Bacon, Queso and Jalapeno Ranch. Topped w/Cilantro & Pickled Jalapeno$11.95
- Dirty Fries
We take our Fries and smother them in Queso, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, Onions & Pickled Jalapeno$7.95
- Disco Fries
Fries tossed in our signature mix of Garlic, Parmesan & Truffle oil. Topped with our famous Awesome Sauce and a sunny-side up Egg$7.95
- Mikey B's Nashville Tenders
A trio of spicy Chicken Tenders topped with Pickles Served w/Sweet Potato Fries, w/Awesome Sauce & Ranch Dressing for Dipping$12.95
- Charcuterie Board
Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Brie, Irish Cheddar, and Blue Cheese w/Fruits, Nuts, Honey, Biscoff, and Crostini$19.95
- Shrimp Popper Dip
Cajun-dusted grilled Shrimp, Fresh & Pickled Jalapenos, Cheddar cheese, Red Bell Peppers, in a creamy dip, topped with Bacon, Green Onions, Thai Chili Sauce, and served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips$11.95
- Clear Lake Sampler
3 Avocado Fries w/Armageddon Sauce, 2 Crab Beignets w/Awesome Sauce & topped with Red & Green Onions , 2 Crispy Chicken Tenders w/Ranch & Disco Fries$16.95
- Dip Sampler
House-made Red Chili Salsa, Jalapeno Ranch, Queso topped w/Crispy Pork Belly and an Avocado Smash accompanied with Pico. Served with Fresh Tortilla Chips$10.50
- Crispy Duck Wings
Like chicken but way better. Tossed in our own special Honey Sriracha Soy Glaze and Jalapeno Ranch & sprinkled with Sesame Seeds & garnished with Fresh Jalapeno Slices; w/ Fries$11.95
Pizzas
- First Date
Olive Oil w/Dates, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula Hot Honey and Fresh Cracked Pepper$13.95
- Southside Doublewide
Spicy Pepperoni, Italian Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & extra melted Cheese$14.95
- Sinatra
Tangy Marinara, Sausage, Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese and Basil$13.95
- Ham Slam
Scotty’s Pulled Pork, Ham, Jalapenos, Pineapple Preserves$13.95
- The Lobbyist
Starts with a Garlic Sauce, & includes Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Shaved Walnuts, topped with Ranch Dressing$14.95
- 71Threeza
Tangy house-made Marinara, Mozzarella, and one topping. Or customize with your faves$10.95
Sandwiches
- The Burger
Ground cow, with all the usual suspects, Awesome sauce and Mayo on a Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough Bun.$12.95
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our Burger with double Swiss, sautéed Mushrooms, glazed Onions and Garlic Truffle Mayo$15.95
- Farmhouse Burger
2 Angus Beef Patties 3 slices of Cheese, Pulled Pork, LTOP, Bacon, fried Egg & a large Fry.$21.95
- The Cubano
Roasted Pork, Ham and Bacon with Swiss & American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mayonnaise & Mustard on toasted Bolillo Bread.$12.95
- Duck Bahn Mi
House-Smoked Duck Breast, Prosciutto, pickled Veggies, Cucumber, Cilantro, with a creamy Gochujang Aioli$16.95
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast, Bacon, American, Swiss, Brie, Apple, and Apricot Preserves$10.95
- Jerky Bird
Caribbean Jerk Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Pineapple Jam & Jalapeno Ranch$11.95
Salads
- Cajun Chicken Caesar Cobb
Romaine dressed up like a Caesar and topped with Bacon, Corn, Egg, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Smoked Almonds, House-Made Croutons, and Cajun Chicken$13.95
- Staple and Blue
Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Arugula, Apple, Bacon Lardons, Red Onion, Chia Seeds, Dried Cranberry, Blue Cheese, Walnuts, topped with a Maple Bacon Vinaigrette$9.95
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos
Beer-battered Shrimp, Pineapple Preserves, Pico and creamy Awesome Sauce$10.95
- Chicken Tacos
Hand-breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro and Jalapeno Ranch$9.95
- Pork Belly Tacos
Crispy brown sugar cured Pork, Onions, Cilantro and Awesome Sauce$7.95
- Korean Bbq Pork Tacos
Shredded BBQ Pork, Crispy Potatoes, Cilantro, and Pickled Onions. Topped w/Hoisin Sriracha Mayo$7.95
- Single Pork Belly Taco
Crispy brown sugar cured Pork, Onions, Cilantro and Awesome Sauce$1.75
- Single Korean Bbq Taco
Shredded BBQ Pork, Crispy Potatoes, Cilantro, and Pickled Onions. Topped w/Hoisin Sriracha Mayo$1.75