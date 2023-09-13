Scotty's Sports Grille
Appetizers
Tatertachos
Tater tots covered in spicy Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Red & Green Onions, Bacon, Queso and Ranch. Topped w/Cilantro & Pickled Jalapeno
Dirty Fries
Our Seasoned Fries smothered in Queso, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, Onions & Pickled Jalapeno
Disco Fries
Fries tossed in our signature mix of Garlic Confit, Parmesan & Truffle oil. Topped with our famous Awesome Sauce and a sunny-side up Egg
Texas Poutine
Our Seasoned Fries covered in Rye Whiskey, Dried Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Gravy, Chopped Smoked Brisket, Shredded Jack Cheese and Green Onions
Smoked Queso
House Smoked 5-Cheese Queso topped with Pico, Pickled Onion and Jalapenos. Served with Warm Chips
Boom Boom Shrimp
Panko Breaded Gulf Shrimp tossed in Boom Boom Sauce and topped with Cilantro and Sriracha
Duck Pastor Nachos
Crispy Marinated Duck Breast Nachos with Queso, Bacon, Pico, Pickled Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Jalapeno, Cheese, Crema and Roasted Pineapple Drizzle
Fish-N-Chips
Beer Battered Cod Filets, Fries, Hushpuppies, House Caper Dill Tartar and Coleslaw
Korean Fried Chicken
Yangyeom Style Super Crispy Double Fried Chicken Thighs in a Sticky Sweet Spicy Glaze on top of Kimchi Marinated Cucumbers and topped w Green Onion and Sesame Seeds
Salad
Vietnamese Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Chicken marinated in Garlic and Asian spices, Seared & accompanied with Romaine Spears, pickled Vegetables, & topped w/Cilantro. Served with a Peanut Dipping Sauce
Spring Roll Salad
Romaine, Cabbage, Cauliflower Rice, Carrot, Cucumber, Cilantro, Green Onion, Sauteed Shrimp and Charcoal Chicken. Tossed with Nuoc Cham Vinaigrette and Crushed Peanuts
Cheeseburger Salad
One all Beef Patty, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, in a Sesame Seed Bowl
BLT Wedge
Iceberg Lettuce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Walnuts, Pretzel Croutons and Balsamic-fig glaze
Soup
Pizza
South-Side Double-Wide
Spicy Pepperoni, Hand Pinched Sausage Proscuitto, Bacon, Salami, Ham & Extra Melted Cheese
71Threezza
tangy house-made marinara, mozzarella, and one topping, or customize with your faves
The Lobbyist
Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Shaved Walnuts, topped with Ranch Dressing
Tacos
Pork Belly Tacos
Crispy Brown Sugar Cured Pork, Onions, Cilantro and Awesome Sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Beer-battered Shrimp, Pineapple Preserves, Pico and Creamy Awesome Sauce
Korean BBQ Tacos
Shredded BBQ Pork, Crispy Potatoes, Cilantro, and Pickled Onions. Topped w/Hoisin &Sriracha Mayo
Chicken Parm Tacos
Hand-breaded Chicken, Garlic Confit, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pepperoni Confetti
Wings
Wings 6
6 wings, served with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Wing Flavors- Dill Pickle, Rosemary Garlic Parmesan, Pineapple Bbq, Honey Sriracha Soy, Crunchy Chili Oil & Honey, Buffalo, Hot Garlic
Wings 12
12 wings, served with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Wing Flavors- Dill Pickle, Rosemary Garlic Parmesan, Pineapple Bbq, Honey Sriracha Soy, Crunchy Chili Oil & Honey, Buffalo, Hot Garlic
Wings 18
18 wings, served with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Wing Flavors- Dill Pickle, Rosemary Garlic Parmesan, Pineapple Bbq, Honey Sriracha Soy, Crunchy Chili Oil & Honey, Buffalo, Hot Garlic
Burgers and Sandwiches
Big Kahuna Burger
We Take our Scotty’s Burger but we add Pepperjack Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Bbq Sauce and Pineapple Preserves
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Proscuito, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Arugula and Pineapple Maple Mustard on Pretzel Bread
H-town 34 Burger
3 Angus Beef Patties 3 slices of Cheese, Pulled Pork, LTOP, Bacon, fried Egg & a large Fry
Royal with Cheese
Ground cow, with all the usual suspects, Awesome sauce and Mayo on a Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough Bun
The Cubano
Roasted Pork, Ham and Bacon with Swiss & American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mayonnaise & Pineapple Maple Mustard on a toasted baguette
The Rachel
House Smoked Coriander and Pepper Crusted Duck Pastrami, Creamy Coleslaw, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on Marble Rye
TX Bahn Mi
Smoked Sliced Brisket, Pickled Onion and Carrot, Fresh Jalapeno, Cucumber, Cilantro, Butter, Sriracha and Lemongrass Mayo on Toasted Baguette.
Sides
Fries
Umm. Potatoes fried in the french way with out the snootiness
Side Salad
Iceberg, Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Crutons and Dressing
Esquites
Elotes but in a bowl with butter, mayo, jalapenos, cilantro and tajin
Charred Parmesan Broccoli
Charred Broccoli Florets with Garlic Oil and Parmesan
Buttermilk Coleslaw
Crucnhy Coleslaw in a Sweet Tangy Buttermilk Dressing
Shush Puppies
Fried Cornbread Spheres
Tater Tots
Tatertots tossed in Butter Salt