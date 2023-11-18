Scouts Honor - IC 219 iowa ave
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey/Irish/Rye
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Fireball$5.00
- Goldschlager$5.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Frangelico$5.00
- Rumple Minze$5.00
- Mallort$5.00
- Dr. McGill Cherry$4.00
- Dr. McGill vanilla$4.00
- Dr. McGill Menthol$4.00
- Ryans Irish Cream$4.00
- Mr. Boston Melon Pucker$4.00
- Mr. Boston Peach$4.00
- Mr. Boston Apple$4.00
- Mr. Boston Blue Curacao$4.00
- Triple Sec$4.00
- Dekuyper Cherry$4.00
- Dekuyper Grape$4.00
- Buttershots$4.00
- Amaretto$4.00
- Rootbeer$4.00
- Paramount Creme de Cacao White$4.00
- Creme de menthe$4.00
- Baileys$5.00
- Rumchatta$5.00
- Raspberry Schnapps$4.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00+
- Shanky's whip$5.00+
Shots
- Camp Breakfast$4.00
rail whiskey/buttershots/ oj back
- lemon drop$5.00
pearl citrus/splah sour/ sugar rim
- green tea$5.00
rail whiskey/peach schnapps/sour/sprite
- white tea$5.00
vodka/peach schnapps/sour/sprite
- White gummy bear$5.00
raspberry vod/peach/sour/sprite
- black tea$5.00
jager/peach schnapps/sour/sprite
- grape tootsie pop$5.00
grape pucker/OJ/kahlua
- water moccasin$5.00
rail whiskey/peach schapps/pineapple
- jager bomb$6.00
jaeger/1/3 can rb
- cherry bomb$6.00
dr. cherry/1/3 can rb
- vegas bomb$6.00
crown/ peach/ rb
- washington apple$5.00
whiskey/apple sch/cran
- 3 wiseman go hunting$5.00
jack/jim/johnny/turkey
- redheaded slut$5.00
jaeger/peach/cran
- dirty girl scout$5.00
vodka/creme de mint/ryans
- thin mint$5.00
rumpies/creme de mint/ ryans
- Jolly Rancher$5.00
- Pineapple Upside down$5.00
- Orange Peel$6.00
- Lunch Box$6.00
- Dreamsicle$5.00
- Liquid Cocaine$5.00
- Liquid Marijuana$5.00
- Liquid Heroin$5.00
- Klondike Bar$5.00
- White Dove$5.00
- Dead Nazi$5.00
- Apple Sauce$5.00
- Apple Pie$5.00
- Kamikaze$5.00
Cocktails
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.00
- Gimlet (gin)$6.00
- Gimlet (vodka)$6.00
- Top Shelf Tea$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Martini$7.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Frose$6.00
- state fair lemonade$8.00
- campfire Marg$7.00
- Scout Old Fashioned$8.00
- porch swing$7.00
- Boozy Badge$6.00
- Lotus$8.00
- Mule$7.00
- Southern Bell$8.00
- Hot Blooded$7.00
- Uppers & Downers$8.00
- Gallavanting$7.00
Beer
Draft
Bottled
Wine
Red
White
Champagne
Food
Apps
Not Pizza
Salads and Bowls
Pizza
- BYO 10 in$14.00
- The Kenny 10 in$16.00
- Spicy Sinner 10 in$16.00
- The Combine 10 in$16.00
- Meat Head 10 in$17.00
- Scouts Staple 10 in$16.00
- Slice of The Pie 10 in$16.00
- The PJ 10 in$16.00
- The Buff Chick 10 in$16.00
- SCBR 10 in$16.00
- Veg Head 10 in$16.00
- Greek Life 10 in$16.00
- Taco 10 in$17.00
- Cheese Pizza 10 in$14.00
- BYO 14 in$19.00
- The Kenny 14 in$22.00
- Spincy Sinner 14 in$22.00
- The Combin 14 in$22.00
- Meat Head 14 in$23.00
- Scouts Staple 14 in$22.00
- Slice of The Pie 14 in$22.00
- The PJ 14 in$22.00
- The Buff Chick 14 in$22.00
- SCBR 14 in$22.00
- Veg Head 14 in$22.00
- Greek Life 14 in$22.00
- Taco 14 in$24.00
- Cheese Pizza 14 in$19.00