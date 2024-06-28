Scratch Cafe
Food
Breakfast
- Waffle w/Strawberry Butter GF
Our scratch made traditional waffle served with creamy strawberry butter.$5.99
- Bacon Waffle GF
Scratch traditional waffle stuffed with pieces of crispy bacon.$6.99
- Brioche French Toast
Brioche french toast, served with powdered sugar, strawberry butter and topped with whipped cream.$6.99
- Braised Beef, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
2 Fried Eggs, Braised Beef, Swiss Cheese on Brioche Bread.$10.99
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
2 Fried Eggs, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on Brioche Bread.$8.99
- Sauteed Veggie Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, zucchini, cheese, and roasted broccoli.$9.99
- Chicken Breakfast Bowl
Roasted chicken, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, zucchini and cheese, topped with our house made fresh pesto.$11.99
- Bacon Breakfast Bowl
Crispy Bacon, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, zucchini and cheese.$11.99
- Breakfast Street Tacos$11.99
- breakfast street bacon$10.99
- Veggie Scratch Omelet
Whipped eggs, broccoli, peppers, onions, zucchini and cheese.$9.99
- Roasted Chicken Scratch Omelet
Whipped eggs, roasted chicken, peppers, onions, zucchini, and cheese, topped with our house pesto.$11.99
- Bacon Scratch Omelet$11.99
- Quiche
Quiche of the week with a scratch soup or salad.$11.99
Lunch
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese panini on brioche. Served with a soup or salad.$9.99
- Bacon Pesto Grilled Cheese$10.99
- Chicken Bacon Pesto Panini
Roasted chicken, crispy bacon and our homemade fresh pesto on sourdough. Served with a soup or salad.$12.99
- French Dip Panini
French dip panini au jus on sourdough. Served with a soup or salad.$13.99
- Roasted Veggie Panini
A selection of our roasted veggies and sambal aioli on sourdough. Served with a soup or salad.$12.99
- Full Scratch Salad
Scratch salad with peppers, carrots, red onion, cucumber, radish and parmesan.$10.99
- Soup & Scratch Salad
A bowl of our homemade soup and a scratch salad. Served with a homemade yeast roll.$8.99
- Soup
Our homemade scratch soup of the day. Served with a homemade yeast roll.$5.99
- Quinoa & Roasted Veggie Salad
Quinoa, a selection of our roasted veggies, shaved onions, peppers, carrots, olives and feta cheese.$12.99
- Caesar Salad
Scratch caesar salad with homemade focaccia croutons. Add Chicken, Bacon, or Hummus for an additional charge.$10.99
- Garden Bowl
Roasted broccoli, brussels sprouts, peppers, onions, carrots and rice with scratch vinaigrette, herbs and cheese.$12.99
- Braised Beef Veggie Bowl
Braised beef, roasted broccoli, brussels sprouts, peppers, onions, rice and house aioli.$14.99
- Roasted Chicken Poblano Bowl
Roasted chicken, poblano peppers, red peppers, onions, rice, queso blanco, brussels sprouts and chili aioli.$13.99
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Fresh egg salad with shaved onion and leaf lettuce on brioche. Served with a scratch salad or soup.$10.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted chicken, with shaved peppers and leaf lettuce, on brioche bread. Served with a scratch salad or soup.$10.99
- Street Tacos$11.99
- Focaccia Hummus Platter
Hummus, served with veggies and focaccia bread.$8.99
- special$12.99
Drinks
Coffee
- Scratch Brew Coffee
Our Local Roasted Special Scratch Brew Blend Coffee.$3.99
- Latte (Hot or Iced)$4.99
- Pro Latte
A protein latte to get your day started. Made with coconut and oat milk creamers.$6.99
- Cappuccino$4.99
- Mocha (Hot or Iced)$3.99
- Americano (Hot or Iced)$3.99
- Shaken Cold Brew$6.99
- Espresso Shot$2.00
- cold brew$4.99
- Dirty Horchata$6.99
Catering
Lunch Catering
Food Truck At Your Party or Event
Baked Goods
- Kolaches$3.99
- Scones$3.99
- Pound Cake$3.99
- Cake Pops$2.75
- Tarts$2.99
- Focaccia Bread$3.00
- Yeast Rolls$3.00
- Cinnamon Roll$4.99
- cinnamon mini rolls$1.99
- Hand Pies$3.75
- GF Muffin (Large)$3.99
- Bread Pudding$4.99
- Cookie Sandwich$5.99
- Cookies$2.59
- meringue$1.99
- muffins$2.00
- Cupcakes$3.50
- Brownies$2.99
- Iced Chelsea St Buns$2.50
- Donut$3.19
- Donut Holes$0.99
- Man Bun$2.99
