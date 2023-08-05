BRUNCH MENU

APPETIZERS

HOUSE FRIES

$7.00

choice of original, cajun, salt and vinegar, or garlic rosemary * garlic truffle / add $2 *

CRISPY SMASHED POTATOES

$7.00

choice of original, cajun, salt and vinegar, or garlic rosemary * garlic truffle / add $2 *

SCRATCH CHILI FRIES

$14.00

house-made chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapenos

POPCORN CHICKEN

$12.00

breaded chicken served with our house-made ranch, BBQ, and aioli sauces

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$12.00

sautéed brussels topped with rendered smoked farmhouse bacon, shoyu, and shaved parmesan cheese

DEEP FRIED DEVILED EGGS

$14.00

house ranch, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapenos

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & monterey bechamel with breadcrumbs

LILIKOI BBQ PORK RIBS - SIDE ORDER

$15.00

three of our tender oven baked pork spare ribs with house made lilikoi BBQ sauce

GRANDMA'S FRIED PORK CHOP - SIDE ORDER

$15.00

house marinated 10 oz bone-in pork chop, fried golden brown

STREET TACOS

$15.00

3 tacos with choice of adobo pork, barbacoa, or octopus * upgrade to steak . add 2 *

ESCARGOT

$16.00

cajun garlic butter, parsley with crostini

CAJUN GARLIC SHRIMP

$16.00

4 colossal shrimp, garlic, lemon, butter

BONE MARROW

$20.00

roasted beef bone marrow, cherry tomatoes, and arugula with French bread

STEAK BITES

$21.00

cubed steaks, crispy fried shallots, and chimichurri

SALADS

DAWN PATROL SALAD

$18.00

mixed greens, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, candied cheese crisps, avocado, mandarin oranges, and citrus-balsamic vinaigrette

SOUTH SHORE COBB

$20.00

kale, fried deviled egg, avocado, black beans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and ranch

PRETTY BOY WRAP

$20.00

heart of palm, pico de gallo, tempura black beans and onions, avocado, mix greens, bean sprouts, eggplant mayo, and served with crispy smashed potatoes

BLACKENED AHI SALAD

BLACKENED AHI SALAD

$26.00

5 oz of fresh ahi, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, house sesame dressing

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

ENTREES

APPLE BACON BURGER

$23.00

half-pound beef patty, applewood bacon, brie, grilled green apple, honey aioli, and crispy smashed potatoes

BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

punaluu sweet bread, fresh fruits, shredded coconut, and vanilla maple syrup * a la mode / $3 *

CALENTADO

CALENTADO

$23.00

barbacoa, 2 sunny island eggs, garlic rice, chimichurri, tortilla strips, and roasted cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *

CHILAQUILES

$21.00

3 island eggs, shredded chicken, chipotle tomato salsa, queso fresco, crema, and cilantro

CIDER BRAISED PORK BELLY & APPLE PASTA

$26.00

house braised pork belly, poached island egg, pappardelle pasta, jalapenos, blue cheese, green apple, apple juice-based sauce

CREOLE SHRIMP N' SAUSAGE GRITS

$23.00

Hawaiian prawns, andouille sausage, white hominy, onions, red eye gravy, two sunny island eggs, grits

SURF & TURF

$36.00

8 oz beef patty topped with sauteed garlic Kauai prawns, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, ginger sesame infused soy sauce

GRANDMA'S FRIED PORK CHOP PASTA

GRANDMA'S FRIED PORK CHOP PASTA

$26.00

10oz battered pork chop fried golden brown served on top a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in a garlic lemon caper sauce topped with parmesan cheese served with sautéed broccoli and cherry tomatoes

MARSALA ROASTED MUSHROOOM GRITS

$20.00

wild mushrooms, poached island egg, arugula, parmesan, grits

MILK N' CEREAL PANCAKES

MILK N' CEREAL PANCAKES

$15.00

topped with fresh fruit and a side of our house milk syrup

PINKY PASTA

PINKY PASTA

$29.00

Pan-seared 6 oz white fish, sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, mentaiko "pollock caviar", fettucine, pinky cream sauce, topped with fresh cut green onion

PORK BELLY BENNY

$20.00

house-braised porky belly, 2 poached island eggs, english muffin, tomato, avocado spread, hollandaise and side salad

ROD & REEL LOCAL CATCH

ROD & REEL LOCAL CATCH

$26.00

pan seared catch of the day, dirty rice, vera cruz sauce, side salad

SCRATCH HOUSE BURGER

$22.00

two smashed 4oz grass-fed beef patties, pickles, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, cheese, house made "scratch" sauce, house cut fries

SCRATCH LOCO MOCO WITH BEEF PATTY

$20.00

8 oz beef patty served over garlic rice with 2 island eggs and cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *

SCRATCH LOCO MOCO WITH PORK ADOBO

$20.00

pork adobo served over garlic rice with 2 island eggs and cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *

SCRATCH LOCO MOCO WITH SCRATCH CHILI

SCRATCH LOCO MOCO WITH SCRATCH CHILI

$20.00

Scratch chili served over garlic rice with 2 island eggs and cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *

SPICY SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN N' WAFFLE

SPICY SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN N' WAFFLE

$20.00

greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze

STEAK AND EGGS

$27.00

8 oz NY strip steak, 3 island eggs, and crispy smashed potatoes

SURF & TURF

$36.00

THE CLASSIC

$16.00

3 island eggs, bacon, and crispy smashed potatoes

MAHI-MAHI FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

TEPPAN GANDULE RICE

$18.00

gandule rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, 2 sunny island eggs, onion, garlic, and cilantro

SIDES

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$3.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKE BACON

$6.00

GARLIC RICE

$4.00

GANDULE RICE

$6.00

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$7.00

BACON & CHEDDAR GRITS

$12.00

1 PC FRIED CHICKEN

$8.00

WAFFLES & BERRIES

$12.00

1 PC FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

SHORT STACK

$7.00

SIDE BREAD

$1.00

BOWL OF FRUIT

$6.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

SIDE PORK BELLY

$7.00

BOWL OF CHILI

$7.00

BUTTER PASTA

$7.00

SCALLION BISCUIT

$5.00

ADD CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD 3 PC SHRIMP

$6.00

KEIKI MENU

KEIKI POPCORN CHICKEN MEAL

$12.00

KEIKI MILK AND CEREAL PANCAKES

$12.00

KEIKI MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00

KEIKI SCRATCH BURGER

$14.00

DINNER MENU

ENTREES

COUNTRY GRAVY FRIED CHICKEN BISCUIT

$22.00

Famous fried chicken, country gravy, house-made scallion biscuit, fried kale

LILIKOI BBQ PORK RIBS

$29.00

tender oven baked pork spare ribs, house-made lilikoi BBQ sauce, corn, house smashed potatoes

LAMB RACK GANDULE RICE

$36.00

Grilled lamb rack, gandule rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, onion, garlic on "Iron Plate"

SURF & TURF

$36.00

RIBEYE STEAK

$39.00Out of stock

SIDES

DESSERT

ICE CREAM

$6.00

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

House-made bread pudding, fruits

DESSERT FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

Punaluu sweet bread, fruits, shredded coconut, maple syrup

DESSERT MILK N' CEREAL PANCAKES

$12.00

Banana, berries, milk syrup

