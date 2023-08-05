Scratch Kitchen and Meatery Hawaii Kai
BRUNCH MENU
APPETIZERS
HOUSE FRIES
choice of original, cajun, salt and vinegar, or garlic rosemary * garlic truffle / add $2 *
CRISPY SMASHED POTATOES
choice of original, cajun, salt and vinegar, or garlic rosemary * garlic truffle / add $2 *
SCRATCH CHILI FRIES
house-made chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapenos
POPCORN CHICKEN
breaded chicken served with our house-made ranch, BBQ, and aioli sauces
CRISPY BRUSSELS
sautéed brussels topped with rendered smoked farmhouse bacon, shoyu, and shaved parmesan cheese
DEEP FRIED DEVILED EGGS
house ranch, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapenos
BACON MAC & CHEESE
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar & monterey bechamel with breadcrumbs
LILIKOI BBQ PORK RIBS - SIDE ORDER
three of our tender oven baked pork spare ribs with house made lilikoi BBQ sauce
GRANDMA'S FRIED PORK CHOP - SIDE ORDER
house marinated 10 oz bone-in pork chop, fried golden brown
STREET TACOS
3 tacos with choice of adobo pork, barbacoa, or octopus * upgrade to steak . add 2 *
ESCARGOT
cajun garlic butter, parsley with crostini
CAJUN GARLIC SHRIMP
4 colossal shrimp, garlic, lemon, butter
BONE MARROW
roasted beef bone marrow, cherry tomatoes, and arugula with French bread
STEAK BITES
cubed steaks, crispy fried shallots, and chimichurri
SALADS
DAWN PATROL SALAD
mixed greens, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, candied cheese crisps, avocado, mandarin oranges, and citrus-balsamic vinaigrette
SOUTH SHORE COBB
kale, fried deviled egg, avocado, black beans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and ranch
PRETTY BOY WRAP
heart of palm, pico de gallo, tempura black beans and onions, avocado, mix greens, bean sprouts, eggplant mayo, and served with crispy smashed potatoes
BLACKENED AHI SALAD
5 oz of fresh ahi, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, house sesame dressing
SIDE SALAD
ENTREES
APPLE BACON BURGER
half-pound beef patty, applewood bacon, brie, grilled green apple, honey aioli, and crispy smashed potatoes
BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST
punaluu sweet bread, fresh fruits, shredded coconut, and vanilla maple syrup * a la mode / $3 *
CALENTADO
barbacoa, 2 sunny island eggs, garlic rice, chimichurri, tortilla strips, and roasted cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *
CHILAQUILES
3 island eggs, shredded chicken, chipotle tomato salsa, queso fresco, crema, and cilantro
CIDER BRAISED PORK BELLY & APPLE PASTA
house braised pork belly, poached island egg, pappardelle pasta, jalapenos, blue cheese, green apple, apple juice-based sauce
CREOLE SHRIMP N' SAUSAGE GRITS
Hawaiian prawns, andouille sausage, white hominy, onions, red eye gravy, two sunny island eggs, grits
SURF & TURF
8 oz beef patty topped with sauteed garlic Kauai prawns, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, ginger sesame infused soy sauce
GRANDMA'S FRIED PORK CHOP PASTA
10oz battered pork chop fried golden brown served on top a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in a garlic lemon caper sauce topped with parmesan cheese served with sautéed broccoli and cherry tomatoes
MARSALA ROASTED MUSHROOOM GRITS
wild mushrooms, poached island egg, arugula, parmesan, grits
MILK N' CEREAL PANCAKES
topped with fresh fruit and a side of our house milk syrup
PINKY PASTA
Pan-seared 6 oz white fish, sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, mentaiko "pollock caviar", fettucine, pinky cream sauce, topped with fresh cut green onion
PORK BELLY BENNY
house-braised porky belly, 2 poached island eggs, english muffin, tomato, avocado spread, hollandaise and side salad
ROD & REEL LOCAL CATCH
pan seared catch of the day, dirty rice, vera cruz sauce, side salad
SCRATCH HOUSE BURGER
two smashed 4oz grass-fed beef patties, pickles, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, cheese, house made "scratch" sauce, house cut fries
SCRATCH LOCO MOCO WITH BEEF PATTY
8 oz beef patty served over garlic rice with 2 island eggs and cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *
SCRATCH LOCO MOCO WITH PORK ADOBO
pork adobo served over garlic rice with 2 island eggs and cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *
SCRATCH LOCO MOCO WITH SCRATCH CHILI
Scratch chili served over garlic rice with 2 island eggs and cherry tomatoes * gandule rice / $3 *
SPICY SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN N' WAFFLE
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
STEAK AND EGGS
8 oz NY strip steak, 3 island eggs, and crispy smashed potatoes
SURF & TURF
THE CLASSIC
3 island eggs, bacon, and crispy smashed potatoes
MAHI-MAHI FISH & CHIPS
TEPPAN GANDULE RICE
gandule rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, 2 sunny island eggs, onion, garlic, and cilantro
SIDES
TWO EGGS ANY STYLE
APPLEWOOD SMOKE BACON
GARLIC RICE
GANDULE RICE
ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE
SEASONAL VEGGIES
BACON & CHEDDAR GRITS
1 PC FRIED CHICKEN
WAFFLES & BERRIES
1 PC FRENCH TOAST
SHORT STACK
SIDE BREAD
BOWL OF FRUIT
SIDE AVOCADO
ENGLISH MUFFIN
SIDE PORK BELLY
BOWL OF CHILI
BUTTER PASTA
SCALLION BISCUIT
ADD CHICKEN
ADD 3 PC SHRIMP
KEIKI MENU
DINNER MENU
ENTREES
COUNTRY GRAVY FRIED CHICKEN BISCUIT
Famous fried chicken, country gravy, house-made scallion biscuit, fried kale
LILIKOI BBQ PORK RIBS
tender oven baked pork spare ribs, house-made lilikoi BBQ sauce, corn, house smashed potatoes
LAMB RACK GANDULE RICE
Grilled lamb rack, gandule rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, onion, garlic on "Iron Plate"