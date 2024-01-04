Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100
APPETIZERS
- Graffiti Delivery (SWEET!)
If you're enjoying time next door, we'll be happy to run your order over when it's ready! Just have this free "dessert" in your cart to indicate you would like us to bring your order to you.
- BBQ Egg Rolls$13.00
House smoked pork, Napa cabbage, Carolina slaw with Sriracha orange-ginger aioli.
- Firecracker Shrimp$16.00
Crisped shrimp and pickled okra in a Scratch-made firecracker sauce.
- Green Tomato Stacks$13.00
Coconut-coated fried green tomatoes with layers of red pepper jam and coconut-scallion cream.
- Pimento Cheese Wontons$11.00
House smoked pimento cheese with sweet corn and scallions. Served with red pepper jam.
- Pork Belly Bites$15.00
Crispy pork belly bites tossed with Brussels sprouts in a Thai-chili hoisin glaze, topped with scallion slaw and sesame seeds.
- Scallops Appetizer$14.00
Two seared scallops on root vegetable puree with arugula and fennel slaw and a pomegranate tamarind dressing.
- Scratch Fries$17.00
Hand-cut fries topped with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, Worcestershire cheese sauce, spicy bib sauce, candied bacon, buttermilk ranch, and scallions.
- Spicy Tuna Sushi Round$16.00
Spicy ahi tuna with avocado, cucumber, and wakame over a seared sushi rice patty with edamame and a fried green tomato. Topped with wasabi-miso crema and mirin-soy glaze.
- Five Spice Cauliflower Bites$13.00Out of stock
- Tacos Of Pork Belly$13.00
Pork belly tossed in Thai-chili hoisin glaze with pineapple cucumber salsa, pickled onions, and cilantro.
- Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$14.00
- Shrimp Street Tacos$15.00
Grilled Sriracha dusted shrimp with a cilantro lime and pear slaw, sliced avocado, and a fresh citrus vinaigrette.
- Korean Chicken Bao Buns$15.00
Lightly fried buns stuffed with breaded chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy glaze. Topped with coleslaw and bread and butter pickles.
- Pot Stickers$12.00Out of stock
Pan fried dumplings filled with pork, ginger, and scallion. Served with spicy soy dipping sauce.
- Pan Seared Crab Cakes$16.00Out of stock
- Smoked Cheddar Crab Rangoon Dip$15.00
- Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower Bites$13.00
- Coconut Scallion Shrimp$16.00
- Pork Belly Deviled Eggs$14.00
SALADS
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens with marinated red onion, cucumber, carrots, and smoked grape tomatoes with Scratch-made roasted garlic-balsamic vinaigrette.
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenders, chopped greens, tomato, pickled onions, candied bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Harvest Salad$14.00
Red wine poached Asian pears, dried cranberries, roasted pepitas, candied walnuts, roasted butternut squash, feta fritters, and artisan field greens tossed in a maple pumpkin vinaigrette.
- Sriracha Shrimp Grilled Caesar$15.50
Grilled halved Roma Crunch lettuce, Sriracha dusted shrimp, crispy cotija cheese, rice croutons, and drizzled with a sesame-ginger dressing.
- Chopped Wedge$12.50
- Asian Salmon Salad$23.00
BOWLS
- BBQ Bowl$14.00
Bacon, black-eyed peas and classic potato salad topped with Carolina slaw, pulled pork, pickled okra, roasted corn and Cheerwine-Korean BBQ sauce.
- Bibimbap Bowl$18.00
Seared rice bowl with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, fresh spinach, carrots, grilled green onions, pickled red onions, cucumbers and over-easy egg. Served with spicy bib sauce.
- Buddha Bowl$14.00
Rainbow quinoa with snap peas, red cabbage, collard green kimchi, avocado, chickpeas, arugula, seared tofu and cilantro-lime vegan aioli.
- Poke Bowl$18.00
Sushi rice with tuna poke, wakame salad, avocado, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger, wasabi-miso crema and mirin-soy glaze.
SANDWICHES
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a Stick Boy brioche bun.
- Scratch BLT$15.00
Candied bacon, arugula, cold-smoked green tomatoes, Korean mayo. Served on a lightly toasted Stick Boy sourdough bread.
- Scratch Philly$16.00
Your choice of grilled chicken or marinated shaved ribeye, sauteed peppers and onions, and Worcestershire cheese sauce on a hoagie roll.
- Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Fried shrimp with Carolina slaw on a toasted hoagie bun with Korean mayo, tomato, arugula and crispy capers.
- Sausage and Peppers Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
- Korean Chicken Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
- Grilled Crab and Pimento Cheese Sandwich$16.50
BURGERS
- Apex Burger$14.00
Fresh tomato, pickled onion, and shredded lettuce.
- BBQ Burger$16.00
House-Smoked pulled pork and white cheddar, BBQ aioli, crispy onion straws, and Scratch-made pickles.
- Jammin' Burger$15.00
Scratch-made red pepper jam, creamed feta, onion straws, and spicy Korean mayo.
- Truffle Mac & Cheese Burger$17.00
Fried truffle mac & cheese with candied bacon, arugula, and roasted garlic-truffle aioli.
- Westminster Abbey$16.00
Worcestershire cheese sauce, blue cheese, candied bacon, and sauteed mushrooms.
- Thanksgiving Turkey Burger$14.00Out of stock
NOODLES
- Blues Mac & Cheese$22.00
Shaved and marinated ribeye steak, bleu and Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized mushrooms and onions, and candied bacon bits.
- Classic Mac$17.00
Creamy N.C. hoop cheese blend topped with crunchy panko breadcrumbs.
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$36.00
Poached lobster over truffled lobster bisque mac & cheese.
- Smokehouse Mac & Cheese$23.00
Slow-smoked pork on smoked cheddar mac & cheese with fried onions and Cheerwine-Korean BBQ sauce.
- Pad Thai$22.00
- Coconut Curry Beef$22.00
Beef lo mein in a coconut curry sauce with bell peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, and water chestnuts. Finished with scallions, cilantro, and crispy collard greens.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese$22.00Out of stock
ENTREES
- Bone-In Pork Chop$30.00
Char-grilled chop with Asian pear and fennel chutney, potato and parsnip mash, and sauteed bacon collard greens.
- Cast-Iron Chicken$23.00
Beer-brined, lemon-rosemary half chicken seared in cast iron with butternut squash and caramelized Brussels sprouts.
- General Tso Cauliflower$20.00
Crispy cauliflower florets topped with sesame seeds, tossed in a sweet and spicy Hunan-style orange sauce. Served over sticky rice and topped with fresh scallions.
- Sesame Salmon$33.00
Pan-seared salmon over a mushroom and edamame sticky rice risotto, garnished with a mirin-soy glaze.
- Shrimp and Grits$26.00
Tempura shrimp and stone-ground jalapeno cheese grits with a miso ginger-garlic sauce.
- NY Strip$36.00
Seared NY Strip* with caramelized onion butter, fingerling potatoes and sautéed bacon collard greens, served with sake-Worcestershire au jus.
- Rissotto Pan Seared Scallops$32.00
Served over a coconut and Thai chili risotto with bacon, red onions, cilantro, and our spicy Bibimbap sauce.
- Crispy Tempura Salmon$30.00
- Seared Miso Seabass$38.00
SIDES
- Bacon Black-Eyed Peas$4.00
- Bacon Brussels Sprouts$7.00
- Carolina Slaw$4.00
- Fresh Fruit$4.00
- Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
- Potato and Parsnip Mash$4.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Traditional Potato Salad$4.00
- Truffle Cotija Fries$8.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$9.00
- Side Bacon Collards$6.00
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Small Corn Chowder$7.00
- Large Corn Chowder$10.00
KIDS
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded and fried with ranch or house-made Cheerwine BBQ sauce.
- Kids Classic Mac$8.00
- Kids Hard Boiled Eggs$8.00
- Kids Quinoa Salad$8.00
Cooked Quinoa with corn, edamame, and cilantro lime aioli.
- Kids Sauteed Shrimp$8.00
10 shrimp sauteed to perfection
- Kids Smoked Pork Slider$8.00
House-smoked pork with house-made BBQ sauce on a slider bun.
- Kids Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke$8.00
- Kids Three Sides$8.00
DESSERTS
- (ToGo) Creme Brulee$12.00
- (ToGo) Muddy Jar$12.00
- (ToGo) Coco Seduction$10.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb Trifle$10.00
- (Togo) Strawberry Rhubarb Trifle$12.00
- Graffiti Delivery (SWEET!)
If you're enjoying time next door, we'll be happy to run your order over when it's ready! Just have this free "dessert" in your cart to indicate you would like us to bring your order to you.
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Trifle$10.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet Trifle$10.00
- (Togo) Red Velvet Trifle$12.00