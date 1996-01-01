Scratch Pizza & Billiards 5219 Pacific Highway East
FOOD
Appetizers
Breakfast
Burgers
Entrees
Sandwiches
Side Sauce
Sides
Soup and Salads
To Go
BEVERAGES
Energy Drinks
Juice
Bottled Water
BEER
Draft Beer
Cans
NA Beer
WINE
Bottle of Wine
LIQUOR
Liqueur
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Black Velvet$6.75
- BSB$8.25
- Buffalo Trace$8.50
- Bullet$9.50
- Bushmills$9.00
- Canadian Club$6.50
- Crown Apple$8.25
- Crown Peach$8.25
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Caramel$8.25
- Crown Vanilla$8.25
- Evan Williams$6.50
- Fireball$7.25
- George Dickle$6.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jack Fire$7.50
- Jack Honey$7.50
- Jameson$7.75
- Jameson Stout$7.75
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Mac Naughtons$6.50
- Makers$10.00
- Pendelton$9.00
- Pendelton Rye 1910$11.00
- Powers Irish$8.25
- Proper 12$9.25
- R&R$6.75
- Red Breast$9.00
- Seagrams 7$6.75
- Skrewball$9.75
- Teeling$10.00
- Tullamore Cask$8.00
- Tullamore Dew$8.00
- Wild Turkey$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$12.75
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Mixed Drinks
- AMF$12.00
- Appletini$8.50
- Black Opal$12.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.50
- Blue Hawaiian$10.00
- Carribou Lou$12.00
- Coffee Nudge$8.00
- Cosmo$7.50
- Creamsickle$8.50
- Dirty Shirley$7.25
- Electric Iced Tea$14.00
- French 76$9.75
- Fuzzy Navel$7.50
- Grape Nehi$8.75
- Green Tea$9.00
- Gummy Bear$8.50
- Hot Toddy$6.00
- Incredible Hulk$16.00
- Irish Coffee$8.50
- Jolly Rancher$8.50
- Lemon Drop$8.50
- Liquid Marijuana$9.25
- Long Island$12.00
- Madras$6.50
- Mai Tai$10.50
- Manhattan$9.75
- Margarita$8.00
- Margharita Top Shelf$14.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00+
- Peppermint Patty$9.50
- Pineapple Express$7.75
- Pink Drink$7.75
- Punch 15$9.00
- Rootbeer Float-tini$8.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Smith & Wesson$7.75
- Stress$7.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tequila Sunset$7.50
- Tokyo Tea$12.00
- Trash Can$17.00
- WhiteRussian$7.50
- White Tea$9.00
Mixed Shots
- 4 Horseman$13.00
- B-52$8.00
- Beautiful$15.00
- Buttery Nipple$7.50
- Cherry Bomb$8.50
- Chocolate Cake$9.00
- Duck Fart$8.75
- Golden Delicious$9.00
- Grape Bomb$8.50
- Gummy Bear$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb$14.00
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Kamakazie$7.75
- Liquid Cocaine$11.00
- Lunchbox$9.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$8.50
- Pineapple upside down$8.00
- Pink Pussy$8.25
- Porn Star$9.00
- Prison Sex$9.00
- Red headed Slut$8.50
- Scooby Snack$8.75
- Snake Bite$8.00
- Spider Bite$8.25
- Starburst$8.00
- Vegas Bomb$9.00
- Vitamin C$8.75
- Washington Apple$9.00
- Hawk Bomb$8.75
POOL
7' Pool per table per hour
9' Pool per person per hour
Specials
Drink Specials
Sunday Football Special
Football Food
Seahawks Drinks
Corkage Fee
Scratch Pizza & Billiards 5219 Pacific Highway East Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 383-8177
Closed