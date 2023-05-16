You will receive a text alert when your order is ready! More
Seafood Sam's Falmouth
Soups
Specialty Combination Platters
A Fabulous Family Fish Fry
$51.99
Fried Seafood Combo Platter
Each item is individually priced- the two you choose, added together is the price (before taxes) for that combo
Fried Seafood Platter 1
$32.99
Fried Seafood Platter 2
$40.99
Lobster Mac N Cheese
$32.99
Sam’s Baked Seafood Mac N Cheese Platter
$22.99
Sam’s Deep Fried Lobster Meat and Butterfly Gulf Shrimp Combo Platter
$25.00
Fried Seafood Platters
Fried Chicken
Baked Broiled & Steamed Seafood Platters
Sam’s Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 1
$34.99
Sam's Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 2
$48.99
Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter
$30.99
Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter
$11.99+
Baked Lazy Mans Lobster Casserole Platter
$34.99
Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter
$22.99
Baked Stuffed Atlantic Haddock
$20.99
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter
$13.99+
Grilled Chicken Platter
$13.99
Grilled Swordfish Platter
$19.99Out of stock
Cape Cod Lobster Dinner Platter
$26.99Out of stock
Sam's Local Cape Cod Steamed Clams a la Carte
$12.99Out of stock
Cape Cod Clam Bake
$48.99Out of stock
Pasta Lover's Platters
Hearty Sandwiches
Big Big Hot Dog
$8.95
Broiled FISH Sandwich
$10.95
SALMON Sandwich
$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$10.99
Belly Roll
$14.99
Clam Strip Roll
$9.99
Day Boat Scallop Roll
$16.99
Fried CHICKEN Sandwich
$9.95
Fish Tacos
$15.99
Fried FISH Sandwich
$10.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.95
Hot Lobster Roll
$20.99+
Sam’s BLT Sandwich
$8.25
Sam’s Open Faced Better Pub Burger
$10.95
Popcorn Shrimp Roll
$8.99
Signature Lobster Salad Roll
$20.99+
Oyster Roll
$14.99
Tuna Fish Salad Roll
$9.99
Impossible Burger
$12.99
A Delicious Plant-Based Burger with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Served with your choice of one side!
Crab Salad Roll
$15.99+Out of stock
Crabster Roll
$25.99+Out of stock
Sides
1/2 PT Fried Whole Belly Clams
$17.99
PT Fried Whole Belly Clams
$30.99
Deep Fried Chicken Tenders
$13.99+
Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp
$15.99+
Fried Butterfly Shrimp
$16.99+
Fried Coastal Clam Strips
$20.99+
Fried Crispy Calamari
$14.99+
Fried Day Boat Sea Scallops
$36.99+
Fried Native Oysters
$30.99+
Golden Fried Haddock Bites
$19.99+
Sam’s Famous Stuffed Cape Cod Quahog
$6.95
Crispy French Fries
$6.99+
Onion Rings
$10.99+
Mac N Cheddar Cheese
$4.95
Baked Potato
$2.95
Rice Pilaf
$2.95
Dinner Rolls
$0.99
Each order contains 3 warm dinner rolls
Boston Baked Beans
$3.95
Creamy Cole Slaw
$1.25+
Sam’s Clam Fritters
$4.95+
Steamed Fresh Veggies
$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99
1/2 Pt Seafood Snacks
$19.99
Pt Seafood Snacks
$28.99
Corn On The Cob
$3.00Out of stock
Cape Cod Chips
$0.75