Seafood Sam's Falmouth

Popular Items

Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter

$13.99+
Mac N Cheddar Cheese

$4.95
Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter

$11.99+

Main Menu

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.75+
Fish Chowder

$5.75+
Lobster Bisque

$6.25+

Tommys Place Cookbook

$39.95Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.95
Caesar Salad

$8.95

Specialty Combination Platters

A Fabulous Family Fish Fry

$51.99

Fried Seafood Combo Platter

Each item is individually priced- the two you choose, added together is the price (before taxes) for that combo

Fried Seafood Platter 1

$32.99
Fried Seafood Platter 2

$40.99
Lobster Mac N Cheese

$32.99
Sam’s Baked Seafood Mac N Cheese Platter

$22.99

Sam’s Deep Fried Lobster Meat and Butterfly Gulf Shrimp Combo Platter

$25.00

Fried Seafood Platters

Fried Atlantic Haddock

$11.99+

Crispy Fried Calamari

$8.99+

Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99+
Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Fried Clam Strips

$10.99+

Fried Butterfly Gulf Shrimp

$9.99+

Fried Lobster Meat

$18.99+

Fried Native Oyster

$15.99+

Fried Native Scallop

$17.99+

Sam’s Famous Fried Clams

$15.99+

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Dinner

$12.99
3 Piece Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Fry For 4

$28.99

Chicken Only

$9.99+

Single Biscuit

$0.75

Baked Broiled & Steamed Seafood Platters

Sam’s Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 1

$34.99

Sam's Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 2

$48.99
Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter

$30.99
Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter

$11.99+
Baked Lazy Mans Lobster Casserole Platter

$34.99
Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$22.99
Baked Stuffed Atlantic Haddock

$20.99
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter

$13.99+

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Grilled Swordfish Platter

$19.99Out of stock

Cape Cod Lobster Dinner Platter

$26.99Out of stock

Sam's Local Cape Cod Steamed Clams a la Carte

$12.99Out of stock

Cape Cod Clam Bake

$48.99Out of stock

Pasta Lover's Platters

Chicken Parmesan Platter

$17.99

Deep Fried Haddock Parmesan Pasta Platter

$14.99

Lobster & Shrimp Scampi

$27.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99
Vegetarian Pasta Platter Delight

$12.99

Hearty Sandwiches

Big Big Hot Dog

$8.95

Broiled FISH Sandwich

$10.95

SALMON Sandwich

$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99
Belly Roll

$14.99

Clam Strip Roll

$9.99

Day Boat Scallop Roll

$16.99

Fried CHICKEN Sandwich

$9.95
Fish Tacos

$15.99
Fried FISH Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Hot Lobster Roll

$20.99+

Sam’s BLT Sandwich

$8.25
Sam’s Open Faced Better Pub Burger

$10.95
Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$8.99
Signature Lobster Salad Roll

$20.99+

Oyster Roll

$14.99
Tuna Fish Salad Roll

$9.99
Impossible Burger

$12.99

A Delicious Plant-Based Burger with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Served with your choice of one side!

Crab Salad Roll

$15.99+Out of stock

Crabster Roll

$25.99+Out of stock

Sides

1/2 PT Fried Whole Belly Clams

$17.99

PT Fried Whole Belly Clams

$30.99

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.99+

Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp

$15.99+

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$16.99+

Fried Coastal Clam Strips

$20.99+

Fried Crispy Calamari

$14.99+

Fried Day Boat Sea Scallops

$36.99+

Fried Native Oysters

$30.99+

Golden Fried Haddock Bites

$19.99+
Sam’s Famous Stuffed Cape Cod Quahog

$6.95
Crispy French Fries

$6.99+

Onion Rings

$10.99+
Mac N Cheddar Cheese

$4.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Dinner Rolls

$0.99

Each order contains 3 warm dinner rolls

Boston Baked Beans

$3.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$1.25+

Sam’s Clam Fritters

$4.95+

Steamed Fresh Veggies

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

1/2 Pt Seafood Snacks

$19.99

Pt Seafood Snacks

$28.99

Corn On The Cob

$3.00Out of stock

Cape Cod Chips

$0.75

Desserts

Fudgy Wudgy

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Lemon Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.50

Hostess Cupcake

$4.95

Watermelon

$1.95Out of stock

Sea Life Lollipop

$2.75Out of stock

Sale Cookie

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Clam Strips

$8.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Linguine Plate

$8.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Kids Drink

Kids Soda

$1.75

Kids White Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.25

Kids Water Bottle

$1.00

Drinks

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hawaiian Punch

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Hot Coffee

$1.75

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.25