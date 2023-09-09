Popular Items

Clam Chowder

$5.75+
Onion Rings

$3.99+

Lobster Bisque

$6.25+

Main Menu

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.75+

Fish Chowder

$5.75+

Lobster Bisque

$6.25+

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Specialty Combination Platters

Fried Seafood Platter 1

$32.99

Fried Seafood Platter 2

$41.99

Fried Combo Platter

Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.

Family Fish Fry

$51.95

Fried Seafood Platters

Atlantic Haddock Platter

$19.99

Crispy Fried Calamari Platter

$15.99
Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp

$15.99
Fried Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.99
Fried Clam Strip Platter

$18.99
Fried Large Butterfly Gulf Shrimp

$15.99

Fried Lobster Meat Platter

$34.99
Fried Native Oyster Platter

$28.99
Fried Native Scallop Platter

$30.99
Sam’s Famous Fried Clam Platter

$38.99

Fish Bite Plate

$14.99

Baked Broiled & Steamed Seafood Platters

Sam’s Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 1

$34.99
Sam's Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 2

$48.99
Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter

$30.99
Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter

$19.99
Baked Lazy Mans Lobster Casserole Platter

$34.99

Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$22.99
Baked Stuffed Atlantic Haddock

$21.99
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter

$19.99

Cape Cod Lobster Dinner Platter

$24.99Out of stock

Fish Cake

$10.99Out of stock
Lobster Mac N Cheese

$32.99

Sam’s Baked Seafood Mac N Cheese Platter

$22.99

Hearty Sandwiches

Big Big Hot Dog

$8.99

Broiled Salmon Sandwich

$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Belly Roll

$20.99
Clam Strip Roll

$9.99
Day Boat Scallop Roll

$16.99
Fish Tacos

$17.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Sam’s BLT Sandwich

$8.25
Sam’s Open Faced Pub Burger

$10.99
Beyond Burger

$12.99

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$8.99

Tuna Fish Salad Roll

$9.99

Oyster Roll

$14.99

Hot Lobster Roll

$20.99
Jumbo Hot Lobster Roll

$34.99

Crab Roll

$21.99Out of stock

Jumbo Crab Roll

$39.99Out of stock

Crabster Roll

$21.99Out of stock

Jumbo Crabster Roll

$39.99Out of stock

Signature Lobster Salad Roll (Copy)

$20.99
Jumbo Lobster Roll

$34.99

Gluten Free Bread

$1.50

Pasta Lover's Platters

Chicken Parmesan Platter

$17.99

Deep Fried Haddock Parmesan Pasta Platter

$15.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99
Vegetarian Pasta Platter Delight

$12.99

Southern Fried Chicken

Side Chicken

$9.99+

2pc Chicken Dinner

$12.99
3pc Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Family chicken

$27.99

Sides

Whole Belly Clams

$25.99+

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99+
Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$10.99+
Fried Clam Strips

$11.99+

Fried Calamari

$8.99+

Fried Sea Scallops

$19.99+

Fried Native Oysters

$17.99+

Golden Fried Haddock Bites

$11.99+
Sam’s Famous Stuffed Cape Cod Quahog

$6.95

Crispy French Fries

$3.99+
Onion Rings

$3.99+
Mac N Cheddar Cheese

$4.95

Baked Potato

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Baked Beans

$3.95
Creamy Cole Slaw

$1.25+
Sam’s Clam Fritters

$4.95+

Steamed Fresh Veggies

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Cape Cod Chips

$0.75
Cheese Curds

$6.95

Biscuit

$0.75

Fish Only

$10.95

Watermelon

$1.95Out of stock

Salmon bites

$12.99+

Quart Mac And Cheese

$10.99

Grilled Butterfly Shrimp

$10.99

Lettuce

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

$0.25

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Choc Cake

$5.95

Special Cake

$2.95

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$5.95Out of stock

Raspberry Cake

$5.95

Lemon Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$5.95

Small Plates

Small Fried Haddock Plate

$11.99

Small Baked Haddock Platter

$11.99

Small Salmon Platter

$13.99

Small Oyster Plate

$15.99

Small Popcorn Shrimp Plate

$9.99

Small Whole Clam Plate

$20.99

Small Clam Strip Plate

$10.99

Small Scallop Plate

$17.99

Small Fried Lobster Plate

$18.99

Small Chicken Snacks

$8.99

Small Calamari Plate

$8.99

Small Butterfly Shrimp Plate

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

Kids Clam Strips

$8.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Kids Linguine Plate

$8.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Drink

Kids Soda

$1.75Out of stock

Kids White Milk

$1.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Bottled Water 8oz

Out of stock

Drinks

Beverages

Aqua Fina

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Bubly Water Lime

$2.75

Bubly Water Grapefruit

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Decaf Iced Coffee

$2.50

Starbucks

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Hot Water

$0.50

Flavored Iced Coffee

$2.50

Brisk Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Hawaiian Punch

$2.00

Liquor

cape cod blonde

$6.78Out of stock