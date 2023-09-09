Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Main Menu
Specialty Combination Platters
Fried Seafood Platters
Atlantic Haddock Platter
$19.99
Crispy Fried Calamari Platter
$15.99
Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp
$15.99
Fried Chicken Tenders Platter
$14.99
Fried Clam Strip Platter
$18.99
Fried Large Butterfly Gulf Shrimp
$15.99
Fried Lobster Meat Platter
$34.99
Fried Native Oyster Platter
$28.99
Fried Native Scallop Platter
$30.99
Sam’s Famous Fried Clam Platter
$38.99
Fish Bite Plate
$14.99
Baked Broiled & Steamed Seafood Platters
Sam’s Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 1
$34.99
Sam's Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 2
$48.99
Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter
$30.99
Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter
$19.99
Baked Lazy Mans Lobster Casserole Platter
$34.99
Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter
$22.99
Baked Stuffed Atlantic Haddock
$21.99
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter
$19.99
Cape Cod Lobster Dinner Platter
$24.99Out of stock
Fish Cake
$10.99Out of stock
Lobster Mac N Cheese
$32.99
Sam’s Baked Seafood Mac N Cheese Platter
$22.99
Hearty Sandwiches
Big Big Hot Dog
$8.99
Broiled Salmon Sandwich
$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$10.99
Belly Roll
$20.99
Clam Strip Roll
$9.99
Day Boat Scallop Roll
$16.99
Fish Tacos
$17.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Fried Fish Sandwich
$11.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Sam’s BLT Sandwich
$8.25
Sam’s Open Faced Pub Burger
$10.99
Beyond Burger
$12.99
Popcorn Shrimp Roll
$8.99
Tuna Fish Salad Roll
$9.99
Oyster Roll
$14.99
Hot Lobster Roll
$20.99
Jumbo Hot Lobster Roll
$34.99
Crab Roll
$21.99Out of stock
Jumbo Crab Roll
$39.99Out of stock
Crabster Roll
$21.99Out of stock
Jumbo Crabster Roll
$39.99Out of stock
Signature Lobster Salad Roll (Copy)
$20.99
Jumbo Lobster Roll
$34.99
Gluten Free Bread
$1.50
Pasta Lover's Platters
Southern Fried Chicken
Sides
Whole Belly Clams
$25.99+
Fried Chicken Tenders
$8.99+
Fried Popcorn Shrimp
$9.99+
Fried Butterfly Shrimp
$10.99+
Fried Clam Strips
$11.99+
Fried Calamari
$8.99+
Fried Sea Scallops
$19.99+
Fried Native Oysters
$17.99+
Golden Fried Haddock Bites
$11.99+
Sam’s Famous Stuffed Cape Cod Quahog
$6.95
Crispy French Fries
$3.99+
Onion Rings
$3.99+
Mac N Cheddar Cheese
$4.95
Baked Potato
$2.99
Rice Pilaf
$2.99
Dinner Roll
$0.50
Baked Beans
$3.95
Creamy Cole Slaw
$1.25+
Sam’s Clam Fritters
$4.95+
Steamed Fresh Veggies
$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99
Cape Cod Chips
$0.75
Cheese Curds
$6.95
Biscuit
$0.75
Fish Only
$10.95
Watermelon
$1.95Out of stock
Salmon bites
$12.99+
Quart Mac And Cheese
$10.99
Grilled Butterfly Shrimp
$10.99
Lettuce
$0.25
Tomato
$0.25
Lettuce
$0.25
Desserts
Small Plates
Small Fried Haddock Plate
$11.99
Small Baked Haddock Platter
$11.99
Small Salmon Platter
$13.99
Small Oyster Plate
$15.99
Small Popcorn Shrimp Plate
$9.99
Small Whole Clam Plate
$20.99
Small Clam Strip Plate
$10.99
Small Scallop Plate
$17.99
Small Fried Lobster Plate
$18.99
Small Chicken Snacks
$8.99
Small Calamari Plate
$8.99
Small Butterfly Shrimp Plate
$9.99
Kids Menu
Kids Menu
Kids Drink
Drinks
Beverages
Liquor
cape cod blonde
Seafood Sam's Locations and Ordering Hours
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
(508) 394-3504
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM
Falmouth
(508) 540-7877
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
(508) 888-4629
Open now • Closes at 8PM