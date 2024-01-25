Seafood shake boil
Starters
- Raw Oysters (6 pcs)$15.00
- Bacon Scallops$15.95
- Coconut Shrimp with Cucumber$12.95
- Fried Calamari$12.00
- Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
- Mozzarella Cheese Stick (6 pcs)$5.95
- Cajun Spiced Edamame$4.95
- Vegetable Spring Roll (2 pcs)$4.95
- Pork Egg Roll (2 pcs)$4.95
- Fried Pork Dumpling (6 pcs)$6.99
- Crispy Chicken Wonton (4 pcs)$9.95
- Crab Rangoons (6 pcs)$6.95
Wings
Tenders & Fried Fish
$19.99 Seafood Combos
- $19.99 Combo A$19.99
1/4 lb Shrimp, 1/4 lb Clams, 1/4 lb Mussels, 1/4 lb Crawfish, 1/4 lb Kielbasa Sausage, Corn (1 pc), Potato (1 pc), Egg (1 pc), Broccoli
- $19.99 Combo B$19.99
1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/4 lb Shrimp, 1/4 lb Kielbasa Sausage, Corn (1 pc), Potato (1 pc), Egg (1 pc), Broccoli
- $19.99 Combo C$19.99
1/2 lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Shrimp, 1/2 lb Kielbasa Sausage, Corn (1 pc), Potato (1 pc), Egg (1 pc), Broccoli
- $19.99 Combo D$19.99
1/2 lb Chicken, 1/2 Kielbasa Sausage, Eggs (2 pcs), Corn (2 pcs), Potatoes (2 pcs), Broccoli
Seafood Combos
- Triple S$35.00
1 lb of shrimp, 2 pieces of corn, 2 pieces of potatoes,1/2 lb of snow crab legs,1/2 lb of kielbasa sausage
- Surfin' Chicken$40.00
1 lb of shrimp, 1/2 lb of chicken, 2 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of mussels, 1/2 lb of sea scallops, 2 pieces of potatoes
- Crab Royale$65.00
1 lb of king crab legs, 1/2 lb of snow crab legs, 1/2 lb of shrimp, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potatoes, 2 boiled eggs
- Lobster & Friends$65.00
2 pieces of lobster tail, 1 lb of shrimp, 3 pieces of potatoes,1/2 lb of snow crab legs, 3 pieces of corn
- Ocean Treasure$80.00
1 lb of king crab legs, 1 lb of shrimp, 1/2 lb of sea scallops, 3 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of beef sausage, 3 pieces of potatoes
- Beginner$25.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 1/2 lb of crawfish, 2 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of mussels, 1/2 lb of clams, 2 pieces of potatoes
- Seafood Shake Classic$33.00
1 lb of snow crab legs, 2 pieces of corn, 1/2 lb of shrimp, 1 lb of kielbasa sausage, 1/2 lb of clams, 2 pieces of potatoes
- New Orleans$45.00
1 lb of shrimp, 1 lb of crawfish, 2 pieces of potatoes, 1 lb of kielbase sausage, 2 pieces of corn, fried shrimp
- Seafood Lover$68.00
1 lb of shrimp, 1 lb of crawfish, 1 lb of snow crab legs, 1 lb of mussels, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potatoes, fried shrimp