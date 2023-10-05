Seafood Social East
SSEast Social Dinner Menu
Social Entrees
3 Whole Wings
Fried Shrimp
8 piece Fried shrimp dinner with your choice of two sides.
Ribeye Steak
Ribeye Steak cooked to your temperature preference served with our creamy garlic mash potatoes and side salad
Lamb Chop
3 grilled chops marinated in herbal mixture topped with a glaze finish. served with our creamy garlic mash potatoes and side of green beans
Grilled Salmon
Salmon marinated with herbs and spices topped with a teriyaki glazed or blackened. Served with your choice of sides.
Social Jumbo Shrimp Skewers
Jumbo shrimp skewers in a sweet heat chili sauce or cajun butter. Served with your two choice of sides.
Snow Crab Platter
One cluster served with our infamous Seafood social sauce. Served with a side of yellow rice.
Fried Lobster Tail
Fried or grilled lobster tail with your choice of social sauce or Thai Chili. Served with any two sides of your choice.
Red Snapper
Whole Snapper fried or steamed in our peppers and onions mixture served over yellow rice and your choice of side.
Social Pasta
Sauteed peppers onions and broccoli in our creamy Alfredo sauce. Choice of Protein
Social Crab Cakes
2 Jumbo Crab Cakes w/ Your Choice Of Sides