Seaford Harbor Deli 3623 BAYVIEW STREET
Popular Items
- Captain Phil's Egg Sandwich
Build your own Egg Sandwich. Choose your Bread, Meats, Eggs, Cheeses and Toppings. Customized just the way you like it!
- Jeff's Harbor House Custom Sandwich Builder
Build your own sandwich, just how you'd like it.
- Richie Rich Hero$14.99
Experience sheer mouth-watering indulgence with the Richie Rich Hero (A harbor favorite), a sandwich that embodies pure opulence! Imagine tender slices of mouthwatering London Broil, perfectly placed on a toasted garlic hero roll, and topped with a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese. To elevate the flavor, we serve it alongside a side of savory au jus for the ultimate dipping experience. Treat yourself to this luxurious hero creation and savor every bite!
SPECIALS
Daily Specials
- Pastrami Swiss Sandwich$9.99
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Pickle and Russian Dressing on Rye Bread
- Pastrami Provolone Sandwich$9.99
Pastrami, Provolone Cheese, Cole Slaw and Pickle on Rye Bread
- Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey (1 lb) and American Cheese (1/2 lb)$15.99
Choose 1 pound of any Boar's Sliced Chicken and get a half a pound of Muenster Cheese for just $15.99 for both
- Chopped Dimonda Hero$13.99
BREAKFAST (ALL DAY)
Breakfast Mains
- Captain Phil's Egg Sandwich
Build your own Egg Sandwich. Choose your Bread, Meats, Eggs, Cheeses and Toppings. Customized just the way you like it!
- The Big Bayview Hero$9.99
3 Fried Eggs with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheese with Fried Hash Brown Patties served on a Hero
- Roll w/ Butter or Cream Cheese$1.75
Seeded Kaiser Roll with your choice of Butter or Cream Cheese
- Bagel w/ Butter or Cream Cheese$2.25
Assorted Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese
- Cheese Omelette$8.99
Soft, fluffy omelette. Made with eggs and choice of cheese. (Vegetarian option)
- Feta Cheese & Spinach Omelette$8.99
Soft, fluffy omelette. Made with eggs and feta cheese and spinach. Feta is a white cheese made from goat's Milk. (Vegetarian option)
- Western Omelette$8.99
Soft, fluffy omelette. Made with eggs, onion, bell peppers, ham. and cheese
- Harbor French Toast (3) w/ Home Fries$10.99
3 Pieces of Fluffy French Toast served w/ Home Fries (Vegetarian Option)
- Harbor Pancakes Platter (3) w/ Home Fries$10.99
3 Short Stack Pancakes served w/ Home Fries
- Hashbrowns (2) (Side)$3.50
Deep fried grated potatoes served patty style (Vegetarian option)
- Home Fries (Side)$3.50
Fried potatoes served with onions and peppers (Vegetarian option)
- Bacon (Side)$3.00
3 Strips of Bacon
- Ham (Side)$3.00
2 Slices of Ham
- Sausage Patty (Side)$3.00
One Sausage Patty
- Hard Boiled Eggs$1.00
SANDWICHES
Jeff's Harbor House Custom Deli Sandwich Builder
HARBOR HOUSE HEROS
- Bayview St Hero$14.99
Indulge in the irresistible Bayview Street Hero, a flavor-packed creation that will transport your taste buds to sandwich heaven. Savor the harmonious combination of zesty basil mayo, juicy tomatoes, crispy bacon, tender turkey, melted provolone cheese, and refreshing lettuce, all nestled within a perfectly toasted hero.
- Bubba Is A Hero$14.99
Get ready to sink your teeth into the mouthwatering Bubba Hero (Meatball Parm)! This hero sandwich is a true delight, featuring a generous portion of juicy meatballs smothered in melted mozzarella cheese, all nestled within a perfectly toasted garlic hero roll. Finished off with a delectable drizzle of tangy marinara sauce, this flavor-packed creation will transport your taste buds to hero heaven with every bite. Order now and experience the ultimate comfort food delight!
- Dimonda Hero$14.99
The "Dimonda Hero" (Our version of an italian hero) is a mouthwatering sandwich filled with layers of flavorful ingredients. It features sliced tomato, hot cherry peppers, pepperoni, salami, and provolone cheese, all complemented by a zingy mayo spread and topped with fresh lettuce and Cappy ham for an irresistible combination of textures and tastes.
- Huggies From Dougie$11.99
Get ready to embrace the delightful Huggies From Dougie! This irresistible creation features a harmony of tangy Parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and a luscious Caesar dressing, all wrapped up in your choice of wrap. To make it even more delectable, we've added succulent grilled chicken that will leave you craving for more. Order now and experience a hug of flavor with every bite!
- Josh Diggs It$14.99
Prepare for a taste sensation like no other with the incredible Josh Diggs It Hero! Indulge in layers of zesty pepperoni, savory cappy, fiery hot peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese bathed in our signature marinara sauce. Topped off with fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and a delightful surprise of gooey mozzarella sticks, all hugged by a perfectly toasted hero roll. Don't miss out on this flavor-packed hero that will leave you craving for more with every bite!
- Papa Gooch Hero$14.99
Prepare yourself for a hero sandwich experience like no other with the Papa Gooch Hero! Sink your teeth into a crispy breaded chicken cutlet nestled in a warm toasted garlic hero roll. Topped with a blanket of gooey mozzarella cheese and smothered in a savory marinara sauce, this flavor-packed creation will have you coming back for more. Don't miss out on this hero masterpiece - order now and indulge in pure deliciousness!
- Richie Rich Hero$14.99
Experience sheer mouth-watering indulgence with the Richie Rich Hero (A harbor favorite), a sandwich that embodies pure opulence! Imagine tender slices of mouthwatering London Broil, perfectly placed on a toasted garlic hero roll, and topped with a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese. To elevate the flavor, we serve it alongside a side of savory au jus for the ultimate dipping experience. Treat yourself to this luxurious hero creation and savor every bite!
- The 135 Hero$14.99
Satisfy your cravings with The 135 Hero, a sandwich that takes taste to new heights! Indulge in the perfect combination of crispy bacon, creamy mayonnaise, fresh tomatoes, and a mouthwatering breaded chicken cutlet, all nestled within a warm hero roll. Topped off with melted mozzarella cheese and crisp lettuce, this flavor-packed creation will leave you wanting more. Order now and experience a hero sandwich that hits all the right notes!
- The Big Johnny Hero$18.99
Get ready to sink your teeth into the mouthwatering goodness of The Big Johnny Hero! This ultimate hero sandwich features a medley of fresh lettuce, crisp onions, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, a succulent burger patty, and melty American cheese, all generously slathered with classic ketchup. Satisfy your cravings and experience a symphony of flavors with each and every bite of this hero masterpiece.
- Uncle George's Cheese Steak$14.99
Get ready to savor the unforgettable flavors of Uncle George's Cheese Steak! Sink your teeth into tender, thinly sliced top round beef, perfectly grilled white onions, and the tantalizing aroma of toasted garlic bread. This delectable creation reaches new heights with melted provolone cheese and a hint of fiery hot sauce, delivering a sensational taste that will keep you coming back for more. Don't miss out on this extraordinary cheese steak experience - order now and satisfy your cravings in the most delicious way possible!
Gooey Grilled Cheese
Peanut Butter & Jelly
FAVORITES & SIDES
Burgers
Favorites & Sides
- Charlotte's Chicken Fingers (3) w/ Fresh Cut French Fries$9.99
Large Hand Breaded Strips Of All White Meat Chicken Deep Fried With Our Fresh Hand Cut French Fries. Served With Dressing of your choice
- Charlotte's Chicken Fingers (6) w/ Fresh Cut French Fries$18.99
Large Hand Breaded Strips Of All White Meat Chicken Deep Fried With Our Fresh Hand Cut French Fries. Served With dressing of your choice
- Harbor Hand - Cut French Fries$5.99
Large (Vegetarian option)
- Mozzarella Sticks Served w/ Red Sauce (5)$7.99
Small (Vegetarian option)
- Pizza Logs w/ Red Sauce (5)$7.99Out of stock
Green Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons Creamy Caesar Dressing
- Greek Salad$11.99
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Croutons.
- Harbor Chef Salad$11.99
London Broil, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar, Carrots, Black Olives, Red Onion on a bed of Romaine Lettuce.
- Custom Green Salad$11.99
Green Salad - built how you like
- Salad of The Week - Cobb Salad$11.99Out of stock
Soups
HARBOR HOUSE CHICKEN WINGS
Harbor House Wings
- Harbor House Wings (6) w/ French Fries$9.95
Served with Blue Cheese, Carrots, Celery and Our Signature Hand Cut French Fries
- Harbor House Wings (13) w/ French Fries$18.95
Served with Blue Cheese, Carrots, Celery and Our Signature Hand Cut French Fries
- Football Wing Special $1.00 Per Wing$1.00
$1.00 per wing. Choose your sauce, and add-on Blue Cheese, Ranch and/or Celery and Carrots for an additional cost.
- Blue Cheese Dressing (For Wing Special)$0.75
- Ranch Dressing (For Wing Special)$0.75
- Celery and Carrots (For Wing Special)$0.75
DELI CASE
Deli Case
- 3 Bean Salad (per pound)$8.99
Our 3 Bean Salad is a refreshing and flavorful side dish that combines three different types of beans with a tangy dressing and other complementary ingredients. It's popular among customers looking for a healthy and tasty option. (Vegetarian option)
- Antipasto Salad (per pound)$10.99
Our Antipasto Salad is a delicious and vibrant dish that draws inspiration from Italian cuisine. It combines various cured meats, cheeses, olives, and marinated vegetables, all tossed with a flavorful dressing. This salad is known for its bold flavors and satisfying textures.
- Boars Head 1/2 Sour Pickles (each)$3.00
- Chicken Cutlet - Breaded (per pound)$13.99
Our homemade chicken cutlet is a delicious and satisfying option made from tender, juicy chicken breast that has been breaded and cooked to perfection daily.
- Chicken Cutlet - Grilled (per pound)$12.99
Our marinated grilled chicken is a flavorful and juicy option that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.
- Chicken Salad (per pound)$14.99
Our Harbor Deli House Chicken Salad is a delicious and satisfying option that is made with care and high-quality ingredients.
- Coleslaw (per pound)$7.99
Our coleslaw features a combination of fresh and crunchy vegetables as the base. This typically includes shredded cabbage and carrots. Our coleslaw is dressed with a creamy and tangy dressing that enhances the taste of the vegetables. The dressing is made with a blend of mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, and other seasonings. (Vegetarian option)
- Egg Salad (per pound)$9.99
Our Harbor Deli Egg Salad is a classic and flavorful choice, made with care and quality ingredients. We start with freshly boiled eggs as the main ingredient for our egg salad. Our egg salad is dressed with a creamy and tangy dressing that enhances the natural flavors of the eggs.
- German Potato Salad (per pound)$8.99Out of stock
Certainly! Our German Potato Salad is a delicious and savory dish that offers a unique twist on traditional potato salad.
- Macaroni Salad (per pound)$7.99
Our Harbor House Macaroni Salad is a classic and delicious side dish that is perfect for any occasion. The pasta is elbow-shaped, providing a bite-sized and easy-to-eat texture. The macaroni pasta is tossed in a creamy dressing that adds flavor and richness to the salad. To add texture and freshness, our Harbor House Macaroni Salad often includes diced vegetables such as celery, tomatoes, and bell peppers. These veggies not only provide a satisfying crunch but also add a pop of color to the dish.
- Penn Dutch Potato Salad (per pound)$8.99Out of stock
Our Harbor House Penn Dutch Salad is a classic and delicious side dish that is perfect for any occasion. The potatoes are bite-sized and easy-to-eat texture. They are tossed in a creamy dressing that adds flavor and richness to the salad.
- Pizza Logs (5)$7.99Out of stock
Pizza Logs are just a pizza egg roll. Sauce, cheese and pepperoni rolled up in an egg roll wrapper and fried to golden perfection with a gooey inside.
- Potato Salad (per pound)$7.99
vegetarian option
- Ribs BBQ Smoked (per pound)$16.99
- Rice Balls (each)$3.25Out of stock
- Tuna Salad (per pound)$15.49
Per pound
- Grilled Veggies (per pound)$8.99
- Meatloaf (1 Piece)$4.95
- Potato Salad- 1/2 pound$3.99
Cold Cuts (per pound)
- Beef - House Smoked Top Round (per pound)$18.99
House Smoked Top Round
- Beef - House Smoked Tri - Tip (per pound)$18.99Out of stock
House Smoked Tri - Tip
- Beef - London Broil Boar's Head (per pound)$18.99
London Broil Boar's Head
- Bologna - Boar's Head (per pound)$9.99
Boar's Head Bologna
- Chicken - Breaded Cutlet (per pound)$16.99
Breaded Chicken Cutlet
- Chicken - Grilled Cutlet (per pound)$16.99
Grilled Chicken Cutlet
- Chicken - Buffalo Boar's Head (per pound)$16.99
Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken
- Chicken Breast - Oven Roasted Boar's Head (per pound)$16.99
Boar's Head Oven Roasted Chicken Breast
- Corned Beef - Boar's Head (per pound)$18.99
Boar’s Head Corned Beef
- Ham - Black Forest Boar's Head (per pound)$14.99
Boar’s Head Black Forest Ham
- Ham - Deluxe Boar's Head (per pound)$14.99
Boar’s Head Deluxe Ham
- Ham - Hot Cappy Boar's Head (per pound)$14.99
Boar’s Head Hot Cappy Ham
- Ham - Lower Sodium Boar's Head (per pound)$14.99
Boar's Head Lower Sodium Ham
- Ham - Maple Glazed Boar's Head (per pound)$14.99
Boar’s Head Maple Glazed
- Pastrami - Boar's Head (per pound)$18.99
Boar’s Head Pastrami
- Pepperoni - Boar's Head (per pound)$12.99
Boar's Head Pepperoni
- Prociutti - di Parma Boar's Head (per pound)$21.99
- Salami - Boar's Head (per pound)$14.99
Boar’s Head Salami
- Turkey - Maple Glazed Boar's Head (per pound)$16.99
Boar's Head Turkey - Maple Glazed
- Turkey - Ovengold Boar's Head (per pound)$16.99
Boar's Head Turkey - Ovengold
Cheeses (per pound)
- American White Cheese - Boar's Head (per pound)$8.99
Boar's Head American White Cheese
- American Yellow Cheese - Boar's Head (per pound)$8.99
Boar's Head American Yellow Cheese
- Cheddar Vermont Cheese - Boar's Head (per pound)$12.99
Boar's Head Cheddar Vermont Cheese
- Gouda Smoked - Boar's Head (per pound)$12.99
Boar's Head Smoked Gouda
- Mozzarella - Boar's Head (per pound)$12.99
Boar's Head Mozzarella
- Muenster Cheese - Boar's Head (per pound)$12.99
Boar's Head Muenster Cheese
- Swiss Cheese - Boar's Head (per pound)$12.99
Boar's Head Swiss Cheese
BEVERAGES
Beverages
- Assorted Teas (HOT)$2.00+
Choose from a variety of classic blends, each carefully crafted with the finest quality leaves and herbs to deliver a delicious and satisfying experience. Whether you prefer the bold taste of black tea, the delicate sweetness of green tea, or the soothing properties of herbal tea, we've got a blend to suit your taste.
- Bag Of Ice (7lbs)$2.99
- Coffee - Hot Fresh Ground (Whole Bean)$2.00+
Indulge in the rich aroma and bold flavor of our hot, fresh-ground whole bean coffee. Made with the highest quality beans, hand-selected and roasted to perfection, this cup of coffee is the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day. Whether you prefer your coffee strong and bold or smooth and mellow, our whole bean coffee delivers a delicious, satisfying taste in every sip.
- House Iced Tea$2.75+
- Iced Coffee$2.75+
RETAIL BEVERAGE
- Butter Whipped - Breakstones 8oz$4.25
- Cream Cheese - Philadelphia 8oz$4.75
- Creamer - Inter Delight Caramel 32oz$7.75
- Creamer - Inter Delight French Van 32oz$7.75
- Creamer - Inter Delight Hazel Nut 32oz$7.75
- Milk - Fat Free 1/2gl$4.99
- Milk - Silk Almond 1/2gl$4.99
- Milk - Whole 1/2gl$4.99
- Sour Cream - Friendship 1pt$3.79
- Nesquik - Fudge Brownie (14oz)$3.00
- Nesquik - Vanilla (14oz)$3.00
- Nesquik - Strawberry (14oz)$3.00
- Nesquik - Chocolate (14oz)$3.00
- Yoo - Hoo - Chocolate (15.5oz)$3.25
- Gold Peak - California Raspberry Tea 18.5oz$3.75
- Gold Peak - Green Tea 18.5oz$3.75
- Gold Peak - Lemon Tea 18.5oz$3.75
- Gold Peak - Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz$3.75
- Ocean Spray - Cranberry 15.2 oz$3.25
- Ocean Spray- Cranberry Juice 10oz$2.50
- Pure Leaf - Peach 18.5oz$2.75
- Pure Leaf - Raspberry 18.5oz$2.75
- Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz$2.75
- Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry 16oz$2.50
- Snapple - Lemon 16oz$2.50
- Snapple - Lemon Zero Sugar 16oz$2.50
- Snapple- Peach 16oz$2.50
- Snapple- Peach Zero Sugar 16oz$2.50
- Snapple- Raspberry 16oz$2.50
- Snapple- Raspberry Zero Sugar 16oz$2.50
- Tropicana - Apple Juice 12oz$2.99
- Tropicana - Orange 12oz$2.99
- V8 - Original 11.5oz$2.50
- 20oz - Sunkist Orange$2.89
- 20oz 7up - 7up$2.89
- 20oz 7up - Zero Sugar$2.89
- 20oz A&W - Cream Soda$2.89
- 20oz Coke - Cola$2.89
- 20oz Coke - Diet$2.89
- 20oz Coke - Zero$2.89
- 20oz Crush - Grape$2.89
- 20oz Crush - Orange$2.89Out of stock
- 20oz Dr Pepper$2.89
- 20oz Dr Pepper - Diet$2.89
- 20oz Ginger Ale - Canada Dry$2.89
- 20oz Ginger Ale - Canada Dry Zero Sugar$2.89
- 20oz Ginger Ale - Schweppes$2.89
- 20oz Ginger Ale - Schweppes Original$2.89
- 20oz Ginger Ale - Seagram's Ginger Ale$2.89
- 20oz Mountain Dew - Code Red$2.89Out of stock
- 20oz Mountain Dew - Diet$2.89Out of stock
- 20oz Mountain Dew - Mountain Dew$2.89Out of stock
- 20oz Pepsi - Diet$2.89Out of stock
- 20oz Pepsi - Pepsi$2.89
- 20oz Pepsi - Wild Cherry$2.89
- 20oz Pepsi - Zero Sugar$2.89
- 20oz Root Beer - A&W$2.89
- 20oz Root Beer - Bark's$2.89Out of stock
- 20oz Seltzer - Hal's Black Cherry$2.89
- 20oz Seltzer - Hal's Lemon$2.89
- 20oz Seltzer - Hal's Lime$2.89
- 20oz Seltzer - Perrier$2.89
- 20oz Sprite - Sprite$2.89
- 20oz Sprite - Zero$2.89
- Minute Maid - Lemonade$2.50
- Bang Blue Razz$3.50
- Bang Cherry Blade Lemonade$3.50
- Bang Purple Haze$3.50
- Bang Sour Head$3.50
- C4 - Cherry Berry Lime$3.50
- C4 - Frozen Bombsicle$3.50
- C4 - Orange Slice$3.50
- C4 - Purple Frost$3.50
- C4 - Skittles$3.50
- C4 - Starburst Strawberry$3.50
- C4 - Strawberry Guava$3.50
- Celsius- Fantasy Vibe$3.89
- Celsius- Lemon Lime$3.89
- Celsius- Raspberry Acai Green Tea$3.89
- Core Power - Vanilla 26grams (14oz)$3.75
- Core Power- Chocolate 26grams (14oz)$3.75
- Gatorade - Cool Blue 20oz$3.00
- Gatorade - Frost Glacier Cherry (20oz)$3.00
- Gatorade - Frost Glacier Freeze (20oz)$3.00
- Gatorade - Fruit Punch 20oz$3.00
- Gatorade - Lemon Lime$3.00
- Gatorade - Orange 20oz$3.00
- Gatorade - Tropical Mango$3.00
- Gatorade Fast Twitch- Cool Blue$3.00
- Gatorade Fast Twitch- Orange$3.00
- Health-ade Kombucho Passion Fruit Tangerine$3.99
- Health-ade Kombucho Pink Lady apple$3.99
- Health-ade Kombucho Pomegranate$3.99
- Monster Energy - Zero 16oz$3.50
- Monster Energy 16oz$3.50
- Muscle Milk 11oz 25grams$3.50
- Prime - Blue Raspberry$3.50
- Prime - Meta Moon$3.50
- Prime - Strawberry Watermelon$3.50
- Prime - Tropical Punch$3.50
- Red Bull - (12oz)$4.49
- Red Bull - 8.4oz$3.89
- Red Bull - Dragon Fruit 8.4oz$3.89
- Red Bull - Juneberry 8.4oz$3.89
- Red Bull - Strawberry Apricot$3.89
- Red Bull - Sugar Free (12oz)$4.49
- Red Bull - Sugar-Free 8.4oz$3.89
- Red Bull - Tropical 8.4oz$3.89
- Sparkling Ice - Cranberry Frost (17oz)$2.50
- Sparkling Ice - Ginger Lime (17oz$2.50
- Vitamin Water - Energy (20oz)$2.75
- Vitamin Water - Focus (20oz)$2.75
- Vitamin Water - Power-C (20oz)$2.75
- Vitamin Water - Refresh (20oz)$2.75
- Vitamin Water - XXX (20oz)$2.75
- Prime - Glowberry$3.50
- Prime - Lemonade$3.50
- Prime - Ice Pop$3.50
- Aquafina - Water$2.00
- Celsius - Arctic Vibe$2.75
- Celsius - Fuji Apple Pear$2.75
- Celsius - Grape Rush$2.75
- Celsius - Peach Vibe$2.75
- Celsius - Tropical Vibe$2.75
- Celsius - Watermelon$2.75
- Core Water - Calm$3.75
- Core Water - Immunity$3.75
- Core Water - Orgional 30.4oz$4.25
- Core Water - Vibrance$3.75
- Crystal Geyser - Alpine Spring Water$1.25
- Essential - Water 33.8oz$3.25
- Fiji - Water$2.50
- Smart Water - Water 20oz$2.75
- Smart Water - Water Liter$3.75
- Smart Water- Water Alkaline$3.75
- Vita Coco - Water 16.9oz$3.25
- Vita Coco - Water 33.8oz$4.49
RETAIL BEVERAGE - ALCOHOL
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
24oz Can - 24oz - 5% ABV
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider (6pk Bottles, 12 oz)$11.99
12oz Bottle - 72oz - 5% ABV
- Blue Moon Belgian Wheat Ale Beer (12pk Bottles, 12 oz)$18.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 5.4%
- Blue Moon Belgian White (24oz Tallboy Can)$3.50
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5.4%
- Blue Point Toasted Lager (25oz Tallboy Can)$4.50
1 Can •25 fl oz • 4% ABV
- Brooklyn Brewery Bel Air Sour Bel Air Sour (6pk Bottles, 12 oz)$12.99
12oz Bottle - 72 oz - 5.8% ABV
- Bud Light American Lager (25oz Tallboy Can)$3.50
- Bud Light American Lager Beer (12pk Bottles, 12 oz)$15.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 4.2%
- Bud Light American Lager Beer (18pk Cans, 12 oz)$18.99
12oz - 216oz - 4.2% ABV
- Bud Light Hard Seltzer Black Cherry (25oz Tallboy)$4.00
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Budweiser American Lager Beer (12 pk Bottles, 12 oz)$15.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Budweiser American Lager Beer (12pk Cans 12oz)$15.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Budweiser American Lager Beer (18pk Cans, 12 oz)$18.99
12oz Cans - 216oz - 5% ABV
- Budweiser American Lager Beer (25oz Tallboy Can)$3.50
25oz Can - 25oz - 5% ABV
- Coors Banquet Golden Colorado Beer (24oz Tallboy Can)$3.50
24oz Can - 24 oz - 5% ABV
- Coors Light American Lager Beer (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$15.99
12 Cans • 144 fl oz • 4.2%
- Coors Light American Lager Beer (24oz Tallboy Can)$3.50
24oz Can - 24oz - 4.2% ABV
- Coors Light American Lager Beer (6pk Bottles, 12 oz)$9.99
6 Bottles - 72oz - 4.2% ABV
- Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer (12pk Bottles, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 4.59%
- Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 4.59% ABV
- Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$11.99
12oz Bottles - 72oz - 4.6% ABV
- Corona Light Beer (12pk Bottles, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 4% ABV
- Dogfish Head 90 (19oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
19oz - 19oz - 9& ABV
- Foster's Australian Pale Lager Beer (25.4 oz Tallboy Can)$4.00
1 Can •25.4 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Four Loko Fruit Punch (23.5oz Tallboy)$4.50
1 Can • 23.5 oz • 12% ABV
- Four Loko Gold Malt Beer (23.5 oz Tallboy)$4.50
1 Can • 23.5 fl oz • 14% ABV
- Happy Dad Hard Seltzer Grape (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$19.99
12 Cans • 144 fl oz • 5%
- Happy Dad Hard Seltzer Variety pack (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$19.99
12 Cans • 144 oz • 5%
- Heineken Premium Malt Lager Original Beer (12pk Bottles, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Heineken Premium Malt Lager Original Beer (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Cans - 144 oz - 5% ABV
- Heineken Premium Malt Lager Original Beer (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.00
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5%
- Heineken Silver Lager (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.00
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 4%
- Kona Big Wave (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$12.99
- Kona Big Wave Golden Ale Beer (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Cans • 144 fl oz • 4.4%
- Kona Big Wave Golden Ale Beer (25oz Tallboy Can)$4.00
1 Can • 25 fl oz • 4.4% ABV
- Leinenkugels Summer Shandy (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$11.99
12oz Bottles - 72oz - 4.2% ABV
- Michelob Ultra Superior Light Beer (25oz Tallboy Can)$3.50
1 Can • 25 fl oz • 4.2% ABV
- Mikes Harder Black Cherry (23.5 oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 23.5 fl oz • 8%
- Mikes HARDER Half & Half (23.5oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
23.5 fl oz Can, 8% ABV
- Mikes Hard Lemonade (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$11.99
12 oz Bottles - 72 oz - 5% ABV
- Mikes Hard Lemonade Zero Sugar (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can, 24 fl oz, 4.8% ABV
- Miller Lite Golden Light Beer (12pk Bottles, 12 oz)$16.99
12 Bottles • 144 oz • 4.2% ABV
- Miller Lite Golden Light Beer (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$15.99
12 Cans - 144 oz - 4.2% ABV
- Miller Lite Golden Light Beer (18pk Cans, 12 oz)$20.99
18 Cans - 216 oz - 4.2% ABV
- Miller Lite Golden Light Beer (240z Tallboy Can)$3.50
24oz Can - 24 oz - 3.5% ABV
- Miller Lite Golden Light Beer (9pk Screw Top Cans, 16 oz)$18.99
16 oz Cans - 144 oz - 3.5% ABV
- Modelo Especial (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$11.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 4.4% ABV
- Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer (12pk Bottles, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 4.4%
- Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Cans • 144 fl oz • 4.4%
- Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer (24 oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 4.4%
- Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Beer (24pk Cans, 12 oz)$20.99
12oz Cans - 288 oz - 4.4% ABV
- Montauk Summer Ale (6pk Cans, 12oz )$11.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 5.6%
- Montauk Wave Chaser (6pk Cans, 12oz)$11.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 6.6% ABV
- Oberon Wheat Ale (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$13.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 5.8% ABV
- Pacifico (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$13.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 4.4% ABV
- Sam Adams Boston Lager (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$12.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 4.8% ABV
- Sam Adams Summer Ale (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$12.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 5.3% ABV
- Samuel Adams Summer Ditch Days (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$21.99
12 Cans - 144 fl oz - 4.5% - 6% ABV
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Craft Beer (12pk, 12 oz)$18.99
12 bottles, 144 oz, 5.6% ABV
- Smirnoff Ice Blue Raspberry Lemonade (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$11.99
12 oz - 72 oz - 5.5% ABV
- Smirnoff ICE Lemonade Variety (12pk, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Cans, 144 oz, 4.5% Alc/Vol
- Smirnoff Ice Smash Red White & Berry (23.5oz Tallboy Can)$4.50
1 Can • 23.5 fl oz • 8%
- Smirnoff Natural Orange Ice Screwdriver Beer (6pk Bottles, 11.2 oz)$10.99
6 Bottles • 67.2 fl oz • 4.5%
- Stella Artois Premium Lager (12pk Bottles, 11.2 oz)$21.99
12 bottles, 134.4 oz, 5.0% alc/vol
- Stella Artois Premium Lager (25oz Tallboy Can)$3.50
1 Can • 25 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Straw-Ber-Rita (Single Bottle, 12oz )$4.00
12 oz - 12 oz - 5% ABV
- TRULY Hard Seltzer Berry Mix Pack (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Cans - 144 oz - 5% ABV
- TRULY Hard Seltzer Citrus Variety Pack (12pk Cans, 12oz)$20.99
12 Cans - 144 oz - 5% ABV
- TRULY Hard Seltzer Lemonade Variety Pack (12pk Cans, 12oz)$20.99
12 cans - 144 oz - 5% ABV
- Truly Hard Seltzer Pineapple (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Truly Hard Seltzer Strawberry Lemonade (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5%
- Truly Hard Seltzer Wild Berry (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Twisted Tea Half & Half, Hard Iced Tea (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Twisted Tea Original Hard Iced Tea Seltzer (12pk Cans, 12 oz)$20.99
12 Cans • 144 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Twisted Tea Original, Hard Iced Tea (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- Voodoo Ranger Fruit Force (19.2 oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
19.2 oz Can - 5% ABV
- Voodoo Ranger Imperial (6pk Bottles, 12oz)$13.99
12oz - 72oz - 9% ABV
- Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA (19.2 oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
19.2 oz Can - 9.2% ABV
- Warsteiner German Pilsener Beer (12pk, 11.2 oz)$21.99
12 Bottles • 134.4 fl oz • 4.8%
- White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- White Claw Hard Seltzer Mango (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.00
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- White Claw Hard Seltzer Strawberry (19.2oz Tallboy Can)$4.00
1 Can • 19.2 fl oz • 5% ABV
- White Claw Hard Seltzer Watermelon (24oz Tallboy Can)$4.75
1 Can • 24 fl oz • 5% ABV
- White Claw Surge Lime (16oz Tallboy Can)$3.75
16oz - 16oz - 8% ABV
- White Claw Surge Variety Pack 12oz (12pk Cans)$20.99
12oz - 144oz - 5% ABV
- White Claw Variety Pack #1 12oz (12pk Cans, 12oz)$20.99
12oz Can - 144oz - 5% ABV
- White Claw Variety Pack #2 12oz (12pk Cans)$20.99
12oz - 144oz - 5% ABV
- White Claw Variety Pack #3 12oz (12pk Cans)$20.99
12oz Can - 144oz - 5% ABV
- Yuengling Traditional Lager Beer (12pk, 12 oz)$16.99
12 Bottles • 144 fl oz • 4.5%
SNACKS
- Bars - Cliff Builders Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter$2.50
- Bars - Cliff Chocolate Brownie$2.50Out of stock
- Bars - Cliff Chocolate Chip$2.50
- Bars - Cliff Crunchy Peanut Butter$2.50
- Bars - Cliff White Chocolate Mac Nut$2.50Out of stock
- Bars - Kind Dark Chocolate Almond & Sea Salt$2.50Out of stock
- Bars - Kind Salted Carmel Dark Chocolate Almond$2.50Out of stock
- Beverage - Liquid I.V. Lemon Lime Packet$3.25
- Cakes - Cake Bites crunch$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Cake Bites Party Cake$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Cake Bites Rainbow$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Drakes Apple Pie (4.4oz)$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Drakes Coffee Cake (2.6oz)$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Drakes Devil Dogs (3.4oz)$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Drakes Funny Bones (4.1oz)$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Drakes Mini Pound Cake$2.50Out of stock
- Cakes - Drakes Ring Dings (2.9oz)$2.50