Seamore's Darien
Starters 4 Crew (Dinner)
Steamed Clams
clams steamed in DC Brau EL Hefe Speaks beer, sauteed with shallots, mustard, thyme, lemon, garlic baguette
Firecracker Cauliflower
cauliflower tempura, sweet chili aioli, sesame seeds
Salmon Crispy Rice
Tuna Crispy Rice
Guacamole
tomato, onion, cilantro
Yellowfin Tuna Poke
ponzu, peanut, avocado, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame
Buffalo Shrimp
crispy shrimp, herb ranch dressing
Crispy Calamari
Soups & Salads
Reel Deal
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato OR Creamed Spinach & Rosemary Butternut Squash Spaetzle
Reel Deal with Norwegian Salmon
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Reel Deal with Chicken
Reel Deal with Montauk Scallops
Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato OR Creamed Spinach & Rosemary Butternut Squash Spaetzle
Reel Deal with Swordfish
Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato
Reel Deal With Black Bass
Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato
Reel Deal NO PROTEIN
Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato OR Creamed Spinach & Rosemary Butternut Squash Spaetzle
Reel Deal with Bluefish
Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito
Reel Deal with Porgy
Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito
Reel Deal With Pollock
Real Deal With Monkfish
Real Deal With Halibut
Mains
Scallop + Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes
Mussels + Fries
PEI mussels, scallion, mint, basil, toasted baguette
Fish & Chips
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
Dinner Baja Seared Fish Tacos
cabbage, avocado, cilantro radish, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas served with a side of corn esquites
Dinner Baja Cripsy Fish Tacos
cabbage, avocado, cilantro radish, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas served with a side of corn esquites
Dinner Grilled Shrimp Tacos
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, avocado, cabbage slaw, cilantro, radish, corn tortillas served with a side of corn esquites
Dinner Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos
gochujang marinade, avocado, cilantro, radish, kimchi crema, flour tortillas served with corn esquites
Lobster Mac & Cheese
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
Seamore's Burger
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Maine Lobster Roll
mayo, celery, old bay