Starters 4 Crew (Dinner)

Steamed Clams

$16.00Out of stock

clams steamed in DC Brau EL Hefe Speaks beer, sauteed with shallots, mustard, thyme, lemon, garlic baguette

Firecracker Cauliflower

$13.00

cauliflower tempura, sweet chili aioli, sesame seeds

Salmon Crispy Rice

$15.00
Tuna Crispy Rice

$15.00
Guacamole

$15.00

tomato, onion, cilantro

Yellowfin Tuna Poke

$23.00

ponzu, peanut, avocado, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

crispy shrimp, herb ranch dressing

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$14.00

chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons

Kale & Avocado Salad

$18.00

walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette

Seamore's Salad

$18.00

avocado, crunchy greens, mint, pear, cucumber, cherry tomato, crumbled peanuts, porcini vinaigrette

Reel Deal

Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp

$27.00

Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato OR Creamed Spinach & Rosemary Butternut Squash Spaetzle

Reel Deal with Norwegian Salmon

$30.00

Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.

Reel Deal with Chicken

$26.00
Reel Deal with Montauk Scallops

$34.00

Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato OR Creamed Spinach & Rosemary Butternut Squash Spaetzle

Reel Deal with Swordfish

$32.00

Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato

Reel Deal With Black Bass

$32.00Out of stock

Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato

Reel Deal NO PROTEIN

$20.00

Served over Classic Cauliflower Mash, Caper Tapenade Green Beans, and Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomato OR Creamed Spinach & Rosemary Butternut Squash Spaetzle

Reel Deal with Bluefish

$28.00

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Porgy

$26.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal With Pollock

$26.00Out of stock

Real Deal With Monkfish

$28.00

Real Deal With Halibut

$34.00Out of stock

Mains

Scallop + Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

$32.00Out of stock

gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes

Mussels + Fries

$26.00

PEI mussels, scallion, mint, basil, toasted baguette

Fish & Chips

$25.00

daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies

Dinner Baja Seared Fish Tacos

$24.00

cabbage, avocado, cilantro radish, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas served with a side of corn esquites

Dinner Baja Cripsy Fish Tacos

$24.00

cabbage, avocado, cilantro radish, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas served with a side of corn esquites

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

roasted tomatillo salsa verde, avocado, cabbage slaw, cilantro, radish, corn tortillas served with a side of corn esquites

Dinner Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos

$24.00

gochujang marinade, avocado, cilantro, radish, kimchi crema, flour tortillas served with corn esquites

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$34.00

maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs

Seamore's Burger

$19.00

double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce

Maine Lobster Roll

$34.00

mayo, celery, old bay

Steak Frites

$36.00

Sides

Greenbean and Caper Tapenade

$10.00
Cauliflower Mash

$10.00

includes nuts

Cured Eggplant + Roasted Tomatoes

$10.00
Butternut Spaetzle

$10.00
Creamed Spinach

$10.00
Corn Esquites

$10.00
Side Kale+Avo Salad

$10.00
Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Crispy Shoestring Fries

$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Simply Grilled Fish

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Kids Burger

$12.00
Kids Pasta

$10.00
Fish Sticks

$12.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

graham cracker crust, key lime, vanilla cream