Seapointe Beach Grill
Breakfast
Omelettes
Eggs
Pancakes
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sides
Lunch
Starters
- Hummus Plate
Hummus, toasted pita & an assortment of mixed raw vegetables$13.00
- Fried Pickles
Breaded, battered & fried pickle chips served with a side of ranch for dipping$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
5 fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce$8.50
- Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla & cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & homemade salsa$12.00
- Chicken Tenders
4 Crispy fried golden chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or buffalo sauce$13.00
- Wings
1 lb. Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, or BBQ sauce$15.00
- Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
2 chopped philly ribeye steak & American cheese wrapped in an egg roll & fried to perfection, served with cherry pepper ketchup$12.00
- Taco of the Day
Ask your server or bartender for the chef's taco of the day$10.00
- U-Peel Shrimp
1/2 lb. jumbo steamed shrimp served plain or with old bay & a side of cocktail sauce$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Coconut Shrimp
7 pieces. Jumbo coconut breaded & fried shrimp served with homemade orange marmalade sauce$15.00
- Fried Clam Strips
Breaded, battered & fried clam strips served with tartar sauce$12.00
- Fried Calamari
Breaded & fried tender calamari rings served with marinara sauce$14.00
Baskets
- French Fries
Crinkle cut french fries lightly salted & fried to a golden perfection served plain$7.50
- Old Bay Fries
Crinkle cut french fries lightly fried to a golden perfection & tossed in old bay$8.50
- Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut french fries lightly salted & fried to a golden perfection served with cheese wiz on the side$9.00
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese & Fries
American cheese melted between Texas toast served complete with a side of French fries$8.50
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken tenders, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla$16.00
- Southwestern Wrap
Grilled chicken, black bean, corn, red pepper, tomato, Monterey jack cheese & chipotle$16.00
- Caribbean Chicken
Jerk marinated chicken breast, grilled pineapple, red onion & lettuce served on brioche$14.00
- Cheeseburger
6 oz. angus beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese served on brioche$14.00
- Beyond Burger
Plant based burger topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese served on brioche$17.00
- Salmon BLT Wrap
Grilled salmon, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla$17.00
- Crab Cake
Our famous jumbo lumb crab cake breaded & fried to perfection topped with lettuce & tomato served on brioche with a side of cocktail sauce$18.00
- Fried Flounder
Breaded & fried flounder topped with lettuce & tomato served on brioche with a side of tartar sauce$15.00
- Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped sirloin steak topped with fried onions & cheese wiz served on long roll$14.00
- Hot Dog$5.00
- Bagel BLT$5.50
Salads
- House
Mixed greens, tomato, sliced cucumber & red onion served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese on the side$10.50
- Summer Caribbean
Seasonal greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple & chopped red onion sprinkled with feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing$14.00
- Arugula & Goat Cheese
Arugula, sliced almonds & strawberries sprinkled with goat cheese served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette$14.00
Beverages
Drinks
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Whole Milk$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Dunkin French Vanilla$3.00
- Dunkin Mocha$3.00
- Gold Peak$3.00
- Vitamin Water Blueberry$3.00
- Vitamin Water Dragonfruit$3.00
- Gold Peak Iced Tea$3.00
- Peace Tea Peach$4.00
- Peace Tea Caddy Shack$4.00
- Peace Tea Razz$4.00