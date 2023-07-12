Food Menu

Appetizers / Small Bites

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Fresh chicken tenderloins breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and EAST/ West

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and East/ West

Grilled Kielbasa

$11.95

Basket of homemade grilled pieces of original Polish sausage links served with mustard

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Our traditional steak French fries are loaded with cheese and bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Seasoned cheese sticks deep-fried. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$11.95

Potato cups deep-fried, filled with bacon and cheese, baked to perfection, and served with sour cream

Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with red/green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Seapoint Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, salsa, and our blend of cheeses with your choice of tender grilled chicken, buffalo chicken, or ground beef

Seapoint Sampler

$15.95

A combination of potato skins, mozzarella sticks, and your choice of sauce for chicken fingers: plain, buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and EAST/West

Wing Dings

$12.95

Delicious breaded drumettes and wings served with blue cheese dressing

Grill and House Favorites

Chicken Parmesan Served Over Linguine

$19.95

Fresh chicken breast in seasoned breadcrumbs, deep fried then topped with melted cheese and our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.95

Char-grilled chicken breast marinated in our teriyaki sauce

Combos

$21.95

Your choice of steak tips with any of the following: sweet Italian sausage / chicken teriyaki / pork tips/turkey tips

Linguine with Meatballs

$17.95

Homemade meatballs over linguine topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Linguine with Sausage

$17.95

Homemade sweet Italian sausage over linguine topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Pork Tips

$20.95

Fresh pork tips cut and marinated in an Asian sweet sauce

Steak Tips

$21.95

Choice steak, marinated in a secret sauce cooked to your liking

Turkey Tips

$20.95

Tender tips of turkey marinated in our special sauce

House Specialties

American Chop Suey

$18.95

Ground beef, elbow macaroni, onions, and green peppers with our homemade marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Filled with a blend of indulgent Italian cheeses, topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Chicken breast sautéed in garlic, mushroom, and marsala wine sauce over linguine

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.95

Fresh white chicken meat in our own gravy with peas, carrots and puff pastry crust served with mashed potatoes

Fish Special

$22.95

A local favorite from the north Atlantic, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked or fried. "Only fish fresher is in pleasure bay"

New York Sirloin

$22.95

A traditional favorite served with vegetables and a choice of potato, rice, or French fries

Scallops

$24.95

Local North Atlantic sweet and tender sea scallops. Choice of baked with butter, fried, or sauteed in garlic and oil

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with chicken marinated in red hot buffalo sauce. Pizza with a kick

Caesar Salad Pizza

$12.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough baked and topped with a chilled salad of Parmesan, romaine, and creamy Caesars dressing. Add grilled chicken for $3.00

Classic White Pizza

$14.50

Traditional hand-stretched dough topped with fresh garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, and a blend of imported cheeses topped with basil

Extreme Mushroom

$14.50

A mushroom lover's dream on our traditional hand-stretched dough topped with our cheese blend and mushrooms

Greek Pizza

$15.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with feta cheese, pepperoncini, and hamburger

Seapoint Special Pizza

$15.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with imported cheeses, red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sweet sausage, and meatballs

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Our homemade marinara sauce, hand-stretched dough, and cheese. Additional toppings: red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sweet sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and hamburger add $1.50 per topping

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Hand-tossed romaine lettuce with a tangy dressing, garlic croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Cheeseburger Chopped Club Salad

$13.95

Fresh packed hamburger chopped with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing

Specialty Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast covered with our zesty, red hot sauce mix

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken breast prepared in seasoned breadcrumbs, topped with melted cheese and homemade marinara sauce

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

(Additional charge for tomato $1.00 and bacon $1.50)

Half Pound Burger

$15.00

Hand-packed burger served on a fresh roll - available toppings bacon, mushrooms, and onions add.75 per topping

Hamburger Club

$15.00

Freshly packed hamburger with bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted bread

Hot Dog

$9.95

2 per order

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Juicy, perfectly boiled, and served on a bulkie roll

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Our homemade meatballs and marinara sauce are served on a fresh roll

Steak Tip Sandwich

$18.95

Our famous steak tips are cooked to your liking and served on a fresh roll

Turkey Club

$14.50

Freshly sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted bread

Wraps

$15.00

Your choice of grilled teriyaki chicken, buffalo chicken, chicken salad, turkey club, grilled chicken BLT, and chicken fajita

BLT

$10.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.95

Carrots

$4.95

French Fries

$7.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.95

Loaded Mashed

$7.95

Mashed Potato

$4.95

Meatballs

$11.95

Mixed Veg

$4.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Side Caesar

$7.95

Side Greek

$9.95

Side Pasta

$9.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Waffle Fries

$9.95

Bar Menu

Canned Drinks

PBR

$4.25

PBR Bucket

$21.25

Seltzer Bucket

$26.25

Truly Mixed Berry

$4.75

Viva Elderberry

$6.50

Viva Grapefruit

$6.50

Viva Huckleberry

$6.50

Viva Watermelon

$6.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.75

White Claw Lime

$4.75

White Claw Raspberry

$4.75

Bucket Import

$26.25

Bucket 1/2 Dom 1/2 Imp

$24.75

Bottled Drinks

Amstel Lite

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Lite

$4.25

Coors Lite

$4.25

Corona

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Magners

$4.75

Mc Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.25

Domestic Bucket

$21.25

Import Bucket

$23.75

1/2 Dom 1/2 Imp

$22.75

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard Draft

$4.75

Blue Moon Draft

$4.75

Bud Lite Draft

$4.25

Coors Lite Draft

$4.25

Corona Premier Draft

$4.75

Guiness Draft

$4.75

Harpoon IPA Draft

$4.75

Kona Big Wave Draft

$5.50

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy Draft

$4.75

Mc Ultra Draft

$4.50

Sam Adams Draft

$4.75

Sam Adams Seasonal Draft

$4.75

Wicked Easy Draft

$4.75

Wicked Hazy Draft

$4.75

Wormtown Draft

$4.75

Pitcher Angry Orchard

$16.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$16.00

Pitcher Bud Lite

$14.00

Pitcher Coors Lite

$14.00

Pitcher Corona Premier

$16.00

Pitcher Guiness

$16.00

Pitcher Harpoon IPA

$16.00

Pitcher Kona Big Wave

$19.00

Pitcher Leinenkugels

$16.00

Pitcher Mc Ultra

$15.00

Pitcher Sam Adams

$16.00

Pitcher Sam Seasonal

$16.00

Pitcher Wicked Easy

$16.00

Pitcher Wicked Hazy

$16.00

Pitcher Worm Town

$16.00

Liquor (Singles)

Absolute

$9.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Stoli Blueberi

$9.00

Stoli Ohranj

$9.00

Stoli Razberi

$9.00

Stoli Vanil

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Tangueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan's

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Parrot Bay

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Mezcal Xicaru Reposado

$12.00

Mezcal Xicaru Silver

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Buschmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walkerr Red

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Coffee Brandy

$9.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Dr. Mc Guillicuddy's

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$9.00

Sambucca

$10.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

Watermelon Pucker

$9.00

Liquor (Doubles)

Absolute DBL

$18.00

Absolute Citron DBL

$18.00

Kettle One DBL

$18.00

Stoli Blueberi DBL

$18.00

Stoli Ohranj DBL

$18.00

Stoli Razberi DBL

$18.00

Stoli Vanil DBL

$18.00

Stolichnaya DBL

$18.00

Tito's DBL

$20.00

Tangueray DBL

$18.00

Bacardi DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$18.00

Captain Morgan's DBL

$18.00

Malibu DBL

$18.00

Parrot Bay DBL

$18.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$20.00

Patron DBL

$24.00

Buschmills DBL

$20.00

Canadian Club DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$20.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$20.00

Screwball Peanut Butter DBL

$20.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$20.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$20.00

Dewars DBL

$20.00

Jim Beam DBL

$20.00

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Johnny Walkerr Red DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$24.00

Apple Pucker DBL

$18.00

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$20.00

Butterscotch Schnapps DBL

$18.00

Chambord DBL

$20.00

Coffee Brandy DBL

$9.00

Disaronno DBL

$20.00

Dr. Mc Guillicuddy's DBL

$20.00

Hennessey DBL

$20.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$20.00

Jagermeister DBL

$20.00

Kahlua DBL

$20.00

Midori DBL

$18.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$18.00

Rootbeer Schnapps DBL

$18.00

Sambucca DBL

$20.00

Triple Sec DBL

$18.00

Watermelon Pucker DBL

$18.00

Bottled Wine

Chateau St Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$36.00

Josh Merlot BTL

$30.00

Mark West Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Crane Lake White Zinfandel BTL

$30.00

Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Wine Glasses

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Chateau St Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$12.00

Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00

Crane Lake White Zinfandel GLS

$10.00

Josh Merlot GLS

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Mark West Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cape Codder

$10.00

Coffee Drink

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Grape Crush

$12.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Jagerbomb

$15.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhatten

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00+

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pearl Harbor

$10.00

Peppermint Patty

$12.00

Pearl Harbor

$10.00

Roasted Toasted Almond

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Stinger

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Toasted Almond

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vigrin Mary

$7.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Woo Woo

$11.00

7 & 7

$10.00

*007

$10.00