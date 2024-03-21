Sear + Savor
Burgers
- Smoke Show$14.00
Beef burger, grilled shaved onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, & hot honey BBQ sauce on Gaston’s brioche bun
- OG$12.00
Beef burger, grilled shaved onion, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, & Smash Sauce on Gaston’s brioche bun
- Dirty Double$15.00
Beef burger, grilled shaved onion, American cheese, & yellow mustard on Gaston’s brioche bun
- Junior$8.00Out of stock
Beef burger, American cheese, & ketchup on a Gaston’s brioche bun
- Dirty Single$11.00
2X beef burgers, grilled shaved onion, 2X American cheese, & yellow mustard on Gaston’s brioche bun
- Bacon 'Shroom'n Swiss$14.00Out of stock
Beef burger, grilled shaved onion, Swiss cheese, bacon, baby bella mushrooms, & Smash Sauce on a Gaston’s brioche bun
- The Rip$17.00
2X beef burgers, grilled shaved onion, 2X bacon, 2X jalapeños, 2X cheddar cheese, served on top of Smash Potatoes, smothered with Smash Ranch & hot honey BBQ sauce *Gluten Free - no bun
Sides
- Smash Potatoes$5.00
Smashed gemstone baby potatoes, shredded cheese, & pickled jalapeños; served with Smash Ranch
- Goldfish$1.00
- Chips$1.00
- Loaded Smash Potatoes$7.00
Smashed gemstone baby potatoes, shredded cheese, crispy onions, bacon, & pickled jalapeños with a drizzle of hot honey BBQ sauce & Smash Ranch **No modifications**
- L's Chicken Salad$6.00
- S+S Potato Salad$4.00