Food Menu

Bread & snacks

Kubaneh & brioch

Focaccia with herbs, and Brioche with olive oil. Dips: creamed eggplant, aged balsamic vinegar, and schmaltz spread

Jerusalem bagel

Dips: tehina, za’atar, spicy cherry tomato jam, labaneh, and olive oil

Three Little bites

Salty Meringue - topped with chestnut cream Queen Cookie - cardamom spiced cookie with apricot cream and roasted celery roots Smoked Fish Tartlet -topped with beetroot, and eucalyptus oil

Tacos

Three units of black shelled tacos filled with a roasted root salad, root and lime cream topped with caviar

Beetroot tortellini

colorful beetroot and cashew ‘cheese’ tortellini, with pine nuts, in a green cream topped with olive oil powder and a beet consume

New Bread

$9.00

FIRE Bread & Snacks

Veg starter

Jerusalem artichoke soup

roasted chestnuts, pumpkin, chives, and macadamia nuts. Served with thin truffle resins. vegan

beetroot salad

An all organic beet salad with a horseradish cream, and yuzu aioli topped with a nut crumble, beet tuile, and tzatziki

Green salad

A crispy lettuce salad, with belgian endives, radishes, and a citrus vinaigrette. vegan

Turnips & watermelon

Watermelon filet and turnips put on a charcoal grill with honey, hot spices, and a smoked balsamic glaze, in a yellow cherry tomato gazpacho topped with puffed bulgur.

FIRE Soup

FIRE SALAD

Fish starter

Toro tuna tartare

A high quality tuna cut, sided with mandoline cut zucchini, with an apple vinaigrette, and fresh turmeric topped with almond cream, chili oil, and buckwheat

Salmon tataki

Pickled salmon in a ponzu sauce with an asian aioli, pickled egg yolk, Served with daikon roll filled with puffed wild rice, nuri powder, argan oil

Yellowtail tartare

With black sesame seeds, lime aioli in a cherry tomato gazpacho Topped with basil oil and olive oil Served with a cucumber roll filled with tabbouleh

Popcorn fish

Crispy skewered black cod, chushka pepper cream, fermented chili, sliced eggplant, and Persian lemon powder,

Fish scallop

Scallop-cut korean sea bass with a carrot and saffron cream topped with pumpkin seed oil, almond tuile on the side

FIRE Fish Starter

Meat starter

Beef tartare

Layered with an olive tuile with shimeji mushrooms, cognac aioli, egg yolk cream, and brandy sauce

Duck qatayef

a middle eastern dumpling filled with duck with a peking duck sauce served with a japanese salad made of duck, seaweed, wakame kelp, and cucumbers

Lahoh & sweetbreds

Yemenite pancake-like bread sided with sweetbread served on a charcoal grill. Comes with tivha sauce, hot whipped tahini, and roasted zucchini pesto

Lamb spareribs

With white yam cream, chive, and nut salsa, leek confit

Beef tortellini

Beef cheek tortellini, port sauce, celery root cream, root chips, caramelized pumpkin

FIRE Meat Starter

Entrees

Asado

With a black rice stew, smoked root cream and demi-glace sauce topped with puffed wild rice

Ribeye Wagyu steak

a wine and Morchella mushroom sauce, asparagus cream Served with a zucchini blossom filled with a corn-based polenta

Lamb chops

In a red wine sauce, with porcini cream, caramelized onions Served with a potato gratin

Burger

burger in a brioche bun, caramelized onions, quail’s egg, pulled duck with truffle aioli, and a smoked paprika aioli Served with crispy potatoes

roasted chicken

With a brown chicken and black grape sauce, potato foam, and black truffle Served with chicken terrine wrapped in chard leaves

Veal chop

Veal chop, cooked gratin, caramelized shallot, porcini cream, red wine sauce

Skirt steak

In a brandy sauce with green garlic cream, caramelized onions Served with black kale stuffed with a myrtle hummus stew

Short rib

With swiss chard tempura, purple potato cream, and a lemon aioli

salmon

An asian inspired salmon filet, with a coconut milk and pumpkin cream, shimeji mushrooms served with a mushroom stuffed pelmeni

sea bass

in a bouillabaisse sauce, wild fennel cream, mint oil Served with kohlrabi pasta

FIRE ENTREE

Jewish menu

gefilte fish

boiled white grouper patty in a saffron fish gravy, with baby carrots, beets, and horseradish

mamliga

A romanian porridge made of white corn cream, crispy polenta, leek foam, and crispy corn topped with chive oil, vegan

Jewish ramen

A velvety brown chicken broth with a mixture of hot spices, with a soft boiled egg, oyster mushrooms, black dumplings, and a chicken tuile

kreplah

Filled with potatoes and carmelized onion, in a brown chicken consomme, scorched white onions, purple carrot cream Topped with porcini powder

Oven

roasted organic vegtables

Roasted Organic Vegetables In a white balsamic vinaigrette Topped with a bread crumble, vegan

rotello

Stuffed with spinach and malva, in a cherry tomato sauce Topped with a whipped white yam cream

"lehmagon" arbic bread

An arabic pastry with mushroom , king trumpet mushrooms, cashews, and porcini cream, vegan

eggplant

Grilled eggplant, and topped with tahini, date honey, dried roses, pistachio crumble, minty za’atar, and tassos olive powder. vegan

mimbrasa

Bone-in Dry age ribeye

Bone-in Dry age ribeye\Colored beets in charcoal, pepper sauce, burnt sage

boneless Wet age ribeye

boneless Wet age ribeye\Colored beets in charcoal, pepper sauce, burnt sage

tomahawk

tomahawk\Colored beets in charcoal, pepper sauce, burnt sage

desserts

Chocolate hazelnut

Chocolate and olive oil, chocolate creme, chocolate mousse, olive oil crumble, chocolate cake, pecan meringue

Lemon meringue

Lemon meringue, lemon cream, citrus sorbet, citrus cream, burnt meringue, green sable, almond cake

Almond cake

Almond cake and fruit marmalade, acute fruit salad, fruit consommé, fruit whipped cream, mint sorbet

Dates and nuts

Dates and nuts, date cake, nut yogurt, granola, burnt marzipan, honey jelly

Apples

Apples, thin strudel dough, caramelized apples, olive oil sable, apple sorbet

FIRE DESSERT

childrem nenu

pasta kids

plan Fettuccine

chicken breast kids

chicken breast, crispy potatoes

kreplah kids

Filled with potatoes and caramelized onion, in a brown chicken consomme

others

food function

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$1.00

Absolut Vanilla

Absolut Wild Berry

Beluga Noble

Finlandia

Ketel One

Smirnoff

Stoli

Stoli Elit

Van Gogh

Voda - Classic

Gin

Bombay Bramble

Bombay Sapphire

Empress

Fort Hamilton Watermelon

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Dead Drop

Guy Lafleur

Rum

Bacardi Superior

Bacardi Gold

Flor De Cana Light 4yr

Flor De Cana Dark 4yr

Flor De Cana 12yr

Flor De Cana 18yr

BAHA - Caribbean

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

Don Julio Repo

Don Julio Anejo

Don Julio 1942

Patron Silver

Patron Repo

Patron Anejo

Cincoro Blanco

Clase Azul Plata

Clase Azul Repo

Clase Azul Gold

Clase Azul Anejo

Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero

Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

Patsch Blanco

Patsch Repo

Patsch Anejo

Patsch Ex Anejo

GAVA

Scotch/World Whiskey

Balvenie 12yr American Oak

Glenfiddich 14yr

Glenmorangie 10yr

Laphroaig 10yr

Monkey Shoulder

Macallan 12yr DC

Japan - 3y Togouchi

Japan - 9y togouchi

Japan - 15yTogouchi

Old Wiliamsburg

Bourbon/Rye

Evan Williams 1783

Basil Hayden's

Elijah Craig

Knob Creek

Makers Mark

Michters Bourbon

Fort Hamilton Bourbon

Fort Hamilton Signature Rye

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

Larceny

Liqueurs/Cordials

Elite Arak

Ashkalon Arak

Cointreau

Jagermeister

Disaronno

Drambuie

Luxardo Maraschino

Luxardo Limoncello

Luxardo Bitter

Dekuyper Coffee Liqueur

Dekuyper Crème De Cacoa Brown

Dekuyper Hazelnut

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

Dekuyper Elderflower

Dekuyper Melon

Dekuyper Peach Schnapps

Dekuyper Sour Apple

Dekuyper Pommogranate

Kedem - Sweet

Kedem - Dry

Capasso Di Torino

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

negroni

Wine

Red

GLS Puzzle - Malbec

$20.00

GLS Goose Bay P.N

$23.00

GLS Isaac's Ram - C.S

$28.00

GLS Herzog P.S Baroque

$33.00

GLS psagot c.f

$30.00

Puzzle - C.S

$80.00

Puzzle - Malbec

$80.00

Puzzle - Blend

$80.00

Odem C.S

$84.00

Odem Merlot

$84.00

Goose Bay P.N

$89.00

Herzog B. Rothschild

$91.00

Shiloh Barbera

$100.00

Tribe Red

$105.00

Herzog S.R Quartet

$112.00

Isaac's Ram - C.S

$112.00

Pardess - Merlot

$112.00

Herzog C.S Valhall

$114.00

Psagot C.F

$119.00

Shiloh Honi

$126.00

Herzog P.S Baroque

$128.00

Hagafen Syrah

$130.00

Hagafen P.N

$130.00

Rollan De By

$140.00

1848 Merlot Res.

$155.00

Gazin Rocquencourt

$168.00

Mt. Hevron - C.S Res.

$184.00

Shiloh Mosaic

$210.00

Chevalier Lascombes

$210.00

Or Haganuz Orot Talga

$210.00

Barkan C.S Superieur

$210.00

Mony - VIA

$224.00

Makhpelah

$240.00

Forebearers Zinfandel

$252.00

Shiloh P.V Secret

$280.00

Segal C.S Unfiltered

$280.00

Binyamina Cave

$300.00

Padis C.S Brilliance

$310.00

Or Haganuz Horkenus

$320.00

Mony - Grand VIA

$400.00

Armagedon

$450.00

Isaac's Ram - C.S Magnum

$336.00

Armagedon - Magnum

$1,220.00

Makhpelah - Magnum

$680.00

White

GLS Mony - Chardonnay Res.

$20.00

GLS Herzog Pouilly Fume

$30.00

GLS Herzog Chablis

$30.00

GLS Late Harvest Chardonnay

$22.00

GLS Late Harvest Zinfandel

$18.00

GLS Late Harvest S. Blanc

$28.00

Binyamina Chardonnay Res.

$75.00

Mony - Chardonnay Res.

$80.00

Psagot Viognier

$80.00

Psagot Chardonnay

$85.00

Hagafen Dry Riesling

$90.00

Herzog Sancerre

$100.00

Herzog Pouilly Fume

$110.00

Herzog Chablis

$110.00

Bokobsa Chablis

$140.00

Five Stones - Nobility W

$145.00

Gazin Rocquencourt W

$160.00

Herzog Chard. Chalk Hill

$170.00

Late Harvest Chardonnay

$70.00

Late Harvest Zinfandel

$70.00

Late Harvest S. Blanc

$115.00

Rosé

GLS Roubine S. Beatrice Rose

$16.00

GLS Messodi Rose

$20.00

Herzog W. Zin

$30.00

Adasa Rose Bordeaux

$50.00

Roubine S. Beatrice Rose

$60.00

Shiloh Rose

$70.00

Mony - Rose Res.

$80.00

Messodi Rose

$80.00

Chateau Roubine P.C.C Rose

$85.00

Tura Mt. Vista Rose

$90.00

Sparkling

GLS Bartenura Moscato

$14.00

GLS Bartenura Prosecco Brut

$15.00

Bartenura Moscato

$56.00

Bartenura Prosecco Rose Brut

$60.00

Bartenura Prosecco Brut

$60.00

Drappier Carte Dor Brut

$180.00

Drappier Rose Brut

$195.00

Champagne B. Rothschild

$230.00

N/A Beverages

still water

$6.00

sparkling water

$6.00

sprite zero buttle

$4.00

sprite zero cup

$4.00

coke cup

$4.00

coke buttle

$4.00

coke zero cup

$4.00

coke zero buttle

$4.00

sprite buttle

$4.00

sprite cup

$4.00

Fanta cup

$4.00

Tonic water cup

$4.00

ginger ale

$4.00

espresso

$4.00

doublle espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

double macchiato

$5.00

macchiato

$5.00

hot water

$5.00

tea

$5.00