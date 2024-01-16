Seasmith 118 Broadway East
HOUSE BEVERAGES
Seasonal Offerings
- Lavender Blossom Latte$5.40+
After years of trial and error we are so excited to feature our new Lavender Blossom Latte made with lavender flower, a touch of vanilla, and our dreams come true. Loved by lavender lovers. Hated by lavender haters. Vegan with soy or oat milk. Delicious steamed or iced.
- Cardamom Latte$5.40+
All the familiar spices of autumn: cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, & ginger are combined in a rich brown sugar syrup. This is a latte that's reminiscent of many of your favorite soul-warming fall dishes. Spiced, complex, rich, & just sweet enough. Vegan w/ alt. milk.
- Espresso Tonic & Orange$6.00
- Iced Tea$3.75+
Classic Black: Unsweetened black tea sourced by Rishi from Yunnan's Antique. Blue Jasmine: Thai Butterfly Pea Flower blended w/ Moonlight Jasmine from China. Tropical Crimson: A delicious Caribbean punch tangy-sweet blend of organic hibiscus flower, rosehips, lemongrass, licorice root, tangerine & pineapple.
- Matcha Latte$4.90+
Organic Rishi Japanese green tea. Low in tannin, high in caffeine, rich in umami flavor. Concentrated, slightly sweetened w/ organic cane sugar, & served with milk. Excellent hot or Iced.
- Lavender Matcha Latte$4.90+
Organic Rishi Japanese green tea. Low in tannin, high in caffeine, rich in umami flavor. Concentrated, slightly sweetened w/ organic cane sugar, & served with milk. Excellent hot or Iced.
- Medici$5.40+
Big Truck Espresso extracted over orange zest, combined with our house made Theo dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Vegan if prepared with alternative milk.
- Miel$5.40+
Simple ingredients, complex taste. Big Truck espresso extracted over honey and cinnamon combined with Steamed milk.
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.00+
Big Truck Espresso blend & cold water infused with nitrogen. Surprisingly velvety, creamy, and chocolatey. Served neat.
- Nitro Cold Brew + Oat Cream$5.75+
Slow brewed Big Truck Espresso from Olympia Coffee charged w/ pure nitrogen resulting in a smooth & creamy coffee. Add our beloved off menu Vanilla Oat Cream from 2019, N2O infused oat milk enriched w/ our house made vanilla syrup, for a delicious elevation of your drink. (V)
- Sunshine Golden Milk$4.65+
A sweet & spiced alternative to espresso beverages that is bright with citrus flavors. Sweetened only with dates, we blend coconut oil with turmeric, ginger, orange, & vanilla, add a touch of cardamom, black pepper, cayenne, & cinnamon to create our unique take on Golden Milk. Vegan w/ alt. milk.
- Tea & Toasted Lemonade$4.00+
Half Toasted Lemonade, half your choice of tea, Classic Black, Blue Jasmine, or Tropical Crimson. Tea and Toasted Lemonade is beautiful, delicious, refreshing with just right sweetness. (V)
- Toasted Lemonade$4.00+
Our take on a classic lemonade - enhanced by caramelizing organic evaporated cane juice before blending with lemon juice. Just sweet, tart, complex, & refreshing.
- Lemon + Lavender Soda$4.00+
Our original house-made soda returns better than ever. House-made lemonade combined with our Lavender Blossom syrup and soda create a refreshing and complex caffeine-free drink. Floral, sweet, and just a touch tart. To take your drink to the next level, try it with Vanilla Oat Cream to bring a little extra sweetness reminiscent of a creamsicle.
Milk Beverages
- Latte$4.65+
Big Truck Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Rakka Mocha$5.40+
Theo's 55% Dark Chocolate & Big Truck Espresso Combined with Steamed Milk
- Cappuccino, Traditional 6oz$4.50
Big Truck espresso and steamed milk elegantly combined in a 1:2 ratio
- Cortado, Traditonal 4oz$4.20
Big Truck espresso and steamed milk elegantly combined in a 1:1 ratio.
- Macchiato, Traditional 3oz$4.20
Big Truck espresso and steamed milk elegantly combined in a 2:1 ratio
- Chai Latte$4.65+
Evergreen’s Masala & Sweet Fennel Chai Blended to Create a Perfect Balance of Sweet and Spicy
- Sunshine Golden Milk$4.65+
A sweet & spiced alternative to espresso beverages that is bright with citrus flavors. Sweetened only with dates, we blend coconut oil with turmeric, ginger, orange, & vanilla, add a touch of cardamom, black pepper, cayenne, & cinnamon to create our unique take on Golden Milk. Vegan w/ alt. milk.
- Matcha Latte$4.90+
Organic Rishi Japanese green tea. Low in tannin, high in caffeine, rich in umami flavor. Concentrated, slightly sweetened w/ organic cane sugar, & served with milk. Excellent hot or Iced.
- Raaka Hot Chocolate$4.25+
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce, a touch of vanilla, and expertly steamed milk. Cozy and comforting. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
- Steamer$3.75+
Steamed milk is a a great coffee alternative, while still cozy and comforting. See how our House made vanilla or cardamom enhances this drink. Vegan if prepared with alternative milk.
- London Fog$5.00
Rishi's Earl Grey Supreme steeped and combined with steamed milk, and a touch of our house made vanilla. Vegan with alt. milk
Espresso & Filter
- Americano$3.90+
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
- Filter Coffee$2.85+
Olympia Coffee’s Little Buddy blend is produced for flavor intensity and sweetness. Adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor. A rotating single origin is also available..
- Cold Brew$4.00+
Big Truck Espresso blend & cold water come together for a smooth, potent, low-acid cold coffee beverage served over ice.
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.00+
Big Truck Espresso blend & cold water infused with nitrogen. Surprisingly velvety, creamy, and chocolatey. Served neat.
- Espresso, Traditional Double Shot$3.50
Olympia Coffee’s Big Truck Espresso: A blend of Direct Trade Colombia San Fermin Organic and Ethiopia Jibicho Natural. Rotating single origin espresso option available.
Tea (Hot & Iced)
- Tea$3.75+
Enjoy selections from Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Direct Trade importers of certified organic tea.
- Iced Tea$3.75+
Classic Black: Unsweetened black tea sourced by Rishi from Yunnan's Antique. Blue Jasmine: Thai Butterfly Pea Flower blended w/ Moonlight Jasmine from China. Tropical Crimson: A delicious Caribbean punch tangy-sweet blend of organic hibiscus flower, rosehips, lemongrass, licorice root, tangerine & pineapple.
House Beverages, Other
Kids
- Apple Juice, Martinelli's$2.25
Martinelli’s Apple Juice
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Kids Hot Chocolate$2.25
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce with a touch of vanilla and not-too-hot steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk. Add house made whipped cream to make it extra special.
- Kids Milk$2.25
- Kids Steamer$2.25
FOOD
AM
- Overnight Oats TOGO$6.00+
- Overnight Oats HERE$6.00+
- Waffle$12.00Out of stock
- Breakfast Sandwiches$11.50+
A breakfast sandwich with your choice of Applewood Smoked Ham, House Made Chicken Sausage patty, or House Made Vegetarian Black Bean patty with Pesto. Each comes with a humane grain-fed organic egg and Tillamook cheddar. Arugula by request.
- House Quiche$12.00Out of stock
- House Frittata$12.00Out of stock
- Steel Cut Oats$14.00Out of stock
- Seasonal Soup$10.00Out of stock
- Salmon Tartine/Sandwich$18.00Out of stock
- Fable Dog$13.00Out of stock
- Vegan Wrap$9.50Out of stock
- Eggplant Pastrami$14.00Out of stock
- Ham + Brie Sandwich$14.00
- Muffuletta Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
- Bib Lettuce Salad$16.00Out of stock
Shares, Snacks, & Sides
Oysters
Larger Plates
Mods + Service Items
WINE
Wine By-The-Glass + Corkage
- Corte San Pietro Sei Bellissima, Supmante, NV$7.00+
- Josep i Pau, Bombolles Rose Pet Nat, 2022$8.00+
- Angel Negro, Arneis, 2021$7.00+
- Pardas, Pell a Pell,$8.50+
- Dila-O, Amber, 2022$7.00+
- Domaine Saint-Cyr "La Galoche"$6.00+
- Weingut Heinrich, Pinot Noir, 2022$8.00+
- Bodegas Krontiras MiKron, Malbec, 2023$7.00+
- Mimosa$12.00
- Corkage$10.00+
- Featured Pour$9.00+
Loop de Loop BTG Takeover
Still Wine Bottles
- Abbazia San Giorgio - 'Rosso BAT' 2018 (Still Rose)$45.00
Notes on the Producer
- Ancarani - 'Centesimino' 2022, Red$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Angelo Negro - 'Unfiltered Arneis' 2020White$21.00
Taste Notes: Straw yellow color with green hue. Cloudy due to presence of residual yeast. Grapefruit aromatics alongside notes of peach and lychee. A pleasantly tart wine with hints of Golden Delicious apple on the palate.
- Armour Wines - 'Mourvedre' 2022$32.00
- Armour Wines - 'Rose Fieldblend' 2022$22.00
- Art + Science - 'Radical Red' NVRed$22.00
Notes on the Producer
- Bodegas Krontiras - 'miKron ' 2023Red$22.00
Right in the middle of the hills of Luján de Cuyo, in the province of Mendoza, out of sight from the world, there is a winery where, Constantino and Silvina Krontiras, nested their love for wine. The sacred geometry of the location gently embraces the fruit of its biodynamic vineyards from which our wines are born, as a pure expression of terroir. T h e W i n e r y The winery is naturally integrated with our Lunlunta vineyard. The building architecture is inspired by biodynamic principles based on ancient “sacred geometry”. We apply the golden ratio φ (1.618) and π (3.14) to create an excellent environment for winemaking and aging. Natural insulating materials such as straw, have been used to save energy, making sure that the use of natural resources is truly rational. Capacity: 400,000lts Grape selection: both, cluster and grape Grape reception: gravity Tanks: stainless steel, 2hl-7.5hl Barrels: 225lt and 500lt oak
- Brano Bahna - 'Rustikal' 2021Orange$31.00
N/A
- Buona Notte - 'Santa Ambrogio' 2022, Red$23.00
- Buonna Notte - 'Mortadella' 2022Orange$23.00
Notes on the Producer
- Ca Dei Quattro Archi - 'Sassdel' 2015 (Red)$29.00
- Cal Tusac - 'Vinya 1955' 2019 (White)$29.00
- Cantina Giardino - 'Paski' 2020, Orange$43.00
- Cantina Giardino - 'Paski' Coda di Volpe 2019$45.00
Clean as a whistle, it impresses with fine tannins, striking minerality and a refreshing herbaceous note.
- Cantina Marilina - 'Grecanico Sikele' 2021 (Still White)$25.00
Notes on the Producer
- Cellar Pardas - 'Pell a Pell' 2021Orange$24.00
Winemakers Ramon Parera and Jordi Anan make low intervention wines from indigenous varieties in Penedes, Catalonia. They are pioneers in reviving Sumoll, Xarel-lo, and Malvasía de Sitges.
- Chapuis et Chapuis - 'Bourgogne Aligote' 2022 (Still White)$30.00
- Chateau de Gaudou - 'Puro Malbec' 2021 (Still Red)$22.00
Notes on the Producer
- Claus Preisinger - 'Puszta Libre' 2022Red$30.00
Notes on the Producer
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Ashes to Ashes' 2022Red$27.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Come on Come On' 2022Red$33.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Heavy Water' 2022White$37.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Number One Grandpa' 2022White$25.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Strawberry Mullet Rose' 2022Red$25.00
- Devium - Roussanne Skin Contact (Still Orange)$45.00
- Dila-O - 'Rkatsiteli-Mtsvane Amber' 2022Orange$21.00
Dilao wines are produced by Orgo, a small winery located in Eastern Georgia in the Kakheti growing region that specializes in the 8,000 year old Georgian Qvevri winemaking tradition. All of their grapes are sourced from vines that are at least 50-years-old, which is rare for Georgia considering most vines were eradicated during the soviet era. The winery is a project between famous Georgian winemaker Gogi Dikishivili and his son, Temur. Temur’s youth and Gogi’s expertise create a dynamic of preserving ancient technique and skill while adding more modern twists to keep things interesting and fresh.
- Dila-O - 'Saperavi Rosso' 2021 (Still Red)$33.00
Notes on the Producer
- Domaine de L'Octavin - 'Mus'cat' 2022 (Still Orange)$52.00
- Domaine de Majas - 'Cotes Catalanes Rouge' 2022, Red$24.00
Notes on the Producer
- Domaine Frederic Lornet - Savagnin Nature 2020 (Still White)$44.00
- Domaine la Boheme - 'Rouge Lulu' 2021 (Still Red)$55.00
Notes on the Producer
- Domaine Milan - 'Haru Rose' 2022rose$23.00
Notes on the Producer
- Domaine Saint-Cyr - 'La Galoche' 2022, Rose$20.00
Notes on the Producer
- Domaine Vinci - 'Maquis Rouge' 2017 (Still Red)$39.00
- Domiane de Pothiers - 'Granit' 2021Rose$19.00
Located in the village of Villemontais, the estate is 21Ha (52acres) wide. Most of the vines are grown in the vicinity of the estate or in the nearby villages. The Côte Roannaise is a vineyard of the Loire Valley, located at the south part of the river, near its springs. It’s settled on hills overlooking the Loire and forming the foothills of the Massif Central. This vineyard is confidential, with only slightly more than 230 hectares (568 acres) of vines planted on the best granitic hills, between 400 and 500 meters (1200ft to 1500 ft) of elevation. The vines are planted on sandy soils, and are of 30-70 years old.
- Espera - 'Branco' 2022Orange$25.00
Espera Wines is a small, family-run project on just 3 hectares, located in the Alcobaça region of Lisbon, a historic area and with traditions that stem from the legacy left by the Cistercian monks.
- Famille Gauthier - 'L Eveque Morgon 2021' 2021 (Still Red)$22.00
Notes on the Producer
- Florez Wines - Lavalamp 2020$29.00
From the producer: A savory nose showcasing some of Syrah’s meaty characters alongside blueberry, raspberry, forest floor, brut cider, and garden herbs. Vineyard Notes: The Syrah portion for this wine came from Hunter Hill just above Soquel in the redwoods of Santa Cruz, and the Chardonnay portion came from Amaya Ridge just a little further into the mountains. Both were farmed organic and dry farmed. Both yields were rather small, so we tried an experimental style coferment.
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Dark Wave' 2022Red$29.00
Notes on the Producer
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Only Always' 2022 (Still White)$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Oregon Orange Wine' 2022Orange$30.00
Notes on the Producer
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Pinot Gris' 2022Red, Orange$29.00
Fossil & Fawn started out as a completely reasonable idea in the late summer of 2011, and quickly spiraled into a much more complex, frustrating, terrifying, and unbelievably rewarding venture. We began with the notion of making a small amount of wine from our family vineyard as a single-site bottling, simply because no one else had done so before. The plan was to have a nice example to show to potential buyers of the Pinot noir and Pinot gris grown there. Somewhere along the line we figured that for all the effort, we might as well make it an official wine label. After a series of fits and starts (mostly fits), Fossil & Fawn was born proper as a wine label, nearly two years after we had that very reasonable idea.
- Gordia - 'Belo Amfora ' 2017Orange$30.00
Country: Slovenia Region: Istria Subregion: Primorska Aging in wood: Amphora/Qvevri Soil: Marl Added S02: No Funkyness: Mild
- Gotsa - 'Kartli Tsitska Tsolikouri' 2020 (Still Orange)$40.00
- Grape Ink - 'En Plein Air' 2022Red$34.00
Jarad Hadi is a poet and winemaker born and raised in the Willamette Valley. He works as a vineyard and winery consultant and has produced wines in Argentina, France, California and Oregon. He was classically trained earning a masters degree in wine making and viticulture from the University of Bordeaux and has studied and worked alongside the eyes and tastebuds of Chateau Pichon Comtesse, consultants of Margaux, Lafite, Mouton, Latour and Cheval Blanc. Also instrumental to Jarad’s experience is paid back to the support and mentorship of Michael Silacci of Opus One and Victoria Coleman of Lobo wines. Jarad farms and produces wines for Grape Ink while concurrently developing high elevation vineyards in Oregon and California.
- Grape Ink - 'Flower Power' 2021White$41.00
Jarad Hadi is a poet and winemaker born and raised in the Willamette Valley. He works as a vineyard and winery consultant and has produced wines in Argentina, France, California and Oregon. He was classically trained earning a masters degree in wine making and viticulture from the University of Bordeaux and has studied and worked alongside the eyes and tastebuds of Chateau Pichon Comtesse, consultants of Margaux, Lafite, Mouton, Latour and Cheval Blanc. Also instrumental to Jarad’s experience is paid back to the support and mentorship of Michael Silacci of Opus One and Victoria Coleman of Lobo wines. Jarad farms and produces wines for Grape Ink while concurrently developing high elevation vineyards in Oregon and California.
- Grape Republic - 'Anfora Bianco Yamagata' 2021, Orange$51.00
Notes on the Producer
- Grape Republic - 'Rosato Yamagata' 2021, Rose$46.00
Notes on the Producer
- Hiyu Wine Farm - Crataegus 2020 (Still Red)$105.00
- Human Cellars - Ines Pinot Blanc 2021 (Still Orange)$31.00
- Johan Vineyards - 'Chardonnay ' 2019 (Still White)$45.00
Notes on the Producer
- Johan Vineyards - 'Gruner Veltliner' 2021 (Still White)$31.00
Notes on the Producer
- Kily x Bes x Hootanany - 'Special Sauce V.2' 2021 (Still Red)$20.00
- Kindeli - 'Verano Rose' 2022 (Still Rose)$34.00
- Kobal - 'Bajita Haloze Belo ' 2020White$24.00
Appellation: Haloze Hills, Lower Styria (Štajerska), Slovenia Climate: Continental, with dry and hot summers, and snowy winters Terrain: The terrain of the entire Štajerska region is made up of steep-sloped vineyards and narrow, wind-rich hill valleys. A diverse geological soil composition, consisting mainly of sand and clay with marl in the lower layers. The vineyards spread out over the finest winegrowing sites of Haloze Hills. Farming: Organic farming; in conversion to certification. Vinification: Hand-picked grapes went through extended maceration and natural barrel fermentation. All varieties were fermented separately with no added yeasts and seeing 48 days of skin maceration. Matured on lees in used barrique barrels for 2 years. The final blend was made in a stainless steel tank and bottled without fining or filtering.
- Las Jaras - 'Superbloom' 2023, Rose$28.00
- Lasalde Elkartea - 'Balea Txakoli Rose' 2022$22.00
- Le Coste - 'Litrozzo Bianco' 2022 (White)$36.00
Notes on the Producer
- Le Haut Planty - 'One Way Ticket' 2020 (Still White)$34.00
- Les Deplaude De Tartaras - Regards Croisses 2020$42.00
- Les Déplaude de Tartaras - 'Regard Croisés' Blend 2020 (Still White)$42.00
Pierre-Andre and Anne Deplaude didn't set out to be vignerons. They were dairy farmers who made a little wine in addition to growing grains and fruit. When dairy prices plummeted in the 2000s, they were forced to rethink things and decided to plant some of their most interesting land to vines. A new-to-us white from them, this wine is actually a blend of two other whites they make, giving a wine that's complex, creamy, full bodied yet tart as well - the perfect introduction to their classic yet natty style. In fact, our first introduction to their wines was a white (Poussieres d'Etoile) and the elegance and restraint they achieve in them is what drew us to them! Try pairing with things like roasted fish w/mango + peach salsa, grilled corn w/feta, or chicken cordon bleu.
- Les Rêves Oubliés - 'No Toxic Rouge' 2022 (Still Red)$40.00
- Les Vins de L'Ame Ours - 'Fresh Impressions Blanc' 2021 (Still White)$38.00
- Les Vins de L'Ame Ours - 'Fresh Impressions Rouge' 2021 (Still Red)$38.00
- Les Vins de L'Ame Ours - 'Jeu de Rolle Blanc' 2021 (Still White)$45.00
- Libertine Wines - 'Barncat Vineyard Estat Late Harvest' 2020White$33.00
Husband and wife winemakers Alex and Veronica Neely has a mission! "We make wines that embody the Oregon spirit of fearlessness and ruthless experimentation. The Willamette Valley AVA is in its infancy and the future is wide open. All the wines are fermented with native vineyard yeast in neutral oak barrel. Nothing is added except for a fractional amount of sulfite as a preservative. We do not filter or fine our wines. They are pure, unadulterated, and raw beasts of nature. "
- Libertine Wines - 'Old Wagon Road Whole Cluster ' 2022Orange$36.00
"Husband and wife winemakers Alex and Veronica Neely has a mission! ""We make wines that embody the Oregon spirit of fearlessness and ruthless experimentation. The Willamette Valley AVA is in its infancy and the future is wide open. All the wines are fermented with native vineyard yeast in neutral oak barrel. Nothing is added except for a fractional amount of sulfite as a preservative. We do not filter or fine our wines. They are pure, unadulterated, and raw beasts of nature. """
- Little Bastions - Concertina II (Still Orange)$37.00
- Little Bastions - Flowering Wall 2021 (Still Red)$37.00
- Loop de Loop - 'Dry Riesling' 2021, White$25.00
Notes on the Producer
- Loop de Loop - 'Meadowland for Joe' 2021, Red$33.00
Notes on the Producer
- Loop de Loop - 'Wallflower Project Chillable Red' 2022, Red$25.00
Notes on the Producer
- Loop de Loop - 'Wallflower Project Dolcetto' 2021, Red$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Loop de Loop - Borderline Red 2022 (Still Red)$29.00
- Margins - 'Neutral Oak Hotel' 2022 (Still Red)$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Margins - 'Sangiovese Arroyo Seco' 2022 (Red)$28.00
Notes on the Producer
- Margins Wine - 'Calleri Vineyard Millefiori ' 2022Red$26.00
Notes on the Producer
- Margins Wine - 'Rose Santa Cruz Mountains' 2022Rose$27.00
Zayante is a unique vineyard for the Santa Cruz Mountains in that it is planted to ten different varietals. The coastal side of the SCM where Zayante lies is a cold growing region mostly planted to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The five rows of Barbera sit around 1300 feet in elevation and are surrounded by redwood trees. This is the only Barbera planted in the Santa Cruz Mountains as far as I know, and I am grateful to be the one who has the privilege of working with it. In 2022 I decided to pick the one row each of Petite Sirah and Cab Sauv at Makjavich, and about half of the Makjavich Merlot block, a couple weeks early to blend with the Barbera for rosé. So much of my time and commitment and love for what I do is centered on farming this vineyard with owner Larry Makjavich.
- Margins Wine - 'Rugged Heart ' 2022Red$28.00
Margins is a winemaking endeavor of Megan Bell, a winemaker living and working in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Prior to settling on the central coast of California, Megan received her BS in Viticulture and Enology from UC Davis in 2012 and apprenticed in wineries and vineyards in Napa, the Livermore Valley, the Willamette Valley, Central Otago (NZ), and the Loire Valley (France). She started Margins in 2016 with a modest crowdfunding campaign to create eight barrels of Chenin blanc. Margins now produces ~2800 cases annually of more than 20 wines.
- Massimo Rivetti - 'Barbera d'Alba Superiore Froi' 2021Red$22.00
Notes on the Producer
- Matthieu Barret - 'J'aurai Ta Peau' 2021Orange$45.00
Matthieu Barret Region: Rhone, France Varietal: Roussanne Year: 2021 About the Producer:
- Meigamma - 'Vino Rosso' Secondo 29 (Red)$42.00
- Mendall - 'Abeurador 2' 2021 (Orange)$48.00
- Mersel Wine - 'Lebnani Ahmar' 2022 (Still Red)$28.00
Notes on the Producer
- Mina Penelope - Ambar Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (Still Orange)$36.00
- Mina Penelope - Montepulciano Rose 2022 (Still Rose)$36.00
From Beso Imports : All wines are made from organically grown estate vineyards tucked into a tight fold on the valley wall of Valle de Guadalupe. Production is minuscule; everything is done by hand by a husband and wife team who are the definition of the passion one finds in the small growers of the region. Vineyard site is 15 years old and Nathaniel Malagon who tends the vineyards comes from one of the oldest grape growing families in Valle de Guadalupe. Winemaker Veronica Santiago is one of the most well respected winemakers in the valley and her pallet has shown itself in blind tastings to be one of the best. The wines she and Nathaniel are making are at once elegant, informed, and remarkably rustic old world in style. These wines follow closely the natural wine making style championed in the Loire and Saone valleys and emulate closely the body compositions and flavor profiles of the wines made in this area with minimal intervention.
- Moreno Ferlat & Federica Tabacchi - 'Ferlat - PG Rosa' 2021Red$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Muller-Ruprecht - 'Rot' 2022 (Still Red)$23.00
Notes on the Producer
- Patrice Beguet - 'Orange Was the Color of Her Dress' 2022Orange$50.00
All the fruit that goes into these wines has been grown and handpicked from Beguet’s own vineyards in Jura, including a much-coveted plot in Côte de Feule, Pupillin. Depending on the vintage, Patrice makes very different cuvees. The potential of the grapes, vinification and the final wine, is decided by the quality, maturity and structural potential of the grape. He often uses long maceration to extract lots of texture and character. Patrice Beguet’s wines are anything but predictable. Unifed, Unfiltered, Usually no sulfur The Domaine Beguet labels feature an early twentieth century lithograph used by Patrice’s grandfather, who had a licence to distill Gentiane, a spirit made from the gentiane’s root.
- Patrice Beguet - 'Silk Blue' 2022Red$50.00
All the fruit that goes into these wines has been grown and handpicked from Beguet’s own vineyards in Jura, including a much-coveted plot in Côte de Feule, Pupillin. Depending on the vintage, Patrice makes very different cuvees. The potential of the grapes, vinification and the final wine, is decided by the quality, maturity and structural potential of the grape. He often uses long maceration to extract lots of texture and character. Patrice Beguet’s wines are anything but predictable. Unifed, Unfiltered, Usually no sulfur The Domaine Beguet labels feature an early twentieth century lithograph used by Patrice’s grandfather, who had a licence to distill Gentiane, a spirit made from the gentiane’s root.
- Pepiere - 'La Pepie' 2022, Red$22.00
Notes on the Producer
- Plani Arche - 'Troncafuga Umbria Bianche IGT ' 2022 (Still White)$20.00
Notes on the Producer
- Populis Wine - 'Wabi Saabi' 2022 (Still Red)$23.00
Notes on the Producer
- Quinta de Santiago - Alvarinho 2021 (Still White)$20.00
- RAM Cellars - 'Lumiere' Rose (VIV Label) 2022 (Still Rose)$34.00
From RAM : We’re RAM Cellars, and we produce small lots of premium, low intervention wines in SE Portland. It’s our honor and pleasure to share our work, our passion, and our dreams with you with every bottle. We’re also committed to using the platform we have through the winery to give back to communities we’re a part of! We do this through a $5 donation made from the sale of every bottle of our VIV label wines to one of our partner non-profit organizations, Portland’s Q Center and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund, as part of our commitment to supporting and uplifting other queer and transgender folks.
- RAM Cellars - Le Belier Orange 2022 (Still Orange)$30.00
- RAM Cellars - Rose of Malbec 2021 (Still Rose)$25.00
- Ramon Jane Vino - 'Ovella Negre' 2021$25.00
- Riberach - 'Synthese Blanc' 2022White$25.00
Riberach is a Village. It is the ancient Catalan name for the village. It lies 30km to the West of Perpignan in Roussillon, close to the Spanish border in the South of France. Here on the hills of Fenouilledes, at 370 metres above sea level, where you can enjoy a magnificent view of the Pyrenees; where you can feel the cool Tramontane breeze, wine has been cultivated for centuries.
- Scar of the Sea - 'Galleano Ranch Alicante Bouschet' 2022 (Still Red)$37.00
Notes on the Producer
- Scythians - Cucamonga Revolution 2022 (Still Red)$37.00
- Sebastien Bobinet - 'Hanami' 2022, Red$33.00
Notes on the Producer
- Sebastien Bobinet - 'Poil de Lievre' 2022White$35.00
- Slavcek - 'Cuvee Belo' 2020White$23.00
- Sébastien Riffault - 'Les Quarterons' Sancerre 2020$38.00
- Sébastien Riffault - 'Saulétas' Sancerre 2017$51.00
- Table - 'California Red' NV, Red$55.00
Notes on the Producer
- Tessier - 'Soul Love' 2022 (Still White)$30.00
Chillable red blend, California, sustainably farmed, The Fourth release of Soul Love, our “glou glou” is a tribute to David Bowie and the ideal picnic wine. A blend of four varieties including skin-contact Riesling, Mourtaou, Négrette and Merlot. Light red color with magenta hues. Aromas of guava, hawaiian flowers, marionberry and wet stone. Soft tannins. Glou glou. 12.4ABV
- The Color Collector - 'Bjornson Vineyard Gamay' 2022Red$48.00
"In love with high-acid, low alcohol wines that make you feel good, I have been working with Oregon Gamay since 2015. I believe, the secret magic of wine lies in its ability to tell a story - to translate a slowly unfolding process of nature into the tangible sensory experience of a single sip. As a winemaker, I intend to tell an honest tale. I work gently and slowly. I don't own a winery pump. I adore my traditional basket press, and I rely on native yeast and the natural chemistry of ripe wine grapes in my fermentations. Even though, during harvest, you can often find me awake a 4 a.m. still plucking berries from their stems by hand, there are only so many hours in a day. My wine production is small in size, but full of heart."
- The Color Collector - 'Gamay Noir Rose' 2022Rose$29.00
"In love with high-acid, low alcohol wines that make you feel good, I have been working with Oregon Gamay since 2015. I believe, the secret magic of wine lies in its ability to tell a story - to translate a slowly unfolding process of nature into the tangible sensory experience of a single sip. As a winemaker, I intend to tell an honest tale. I work gently and slowly. I don't own a winery pump. I adore my traditional basket press, and I rely on native yeast and the natural chemistry of ripe wine grapes in my fermentations. Even though, during harvest, you can often find me awake a 4 a.m. still plucking berries from their stems by hand, there are only so many hours in a day. My wine production is small in size, but full of heart."
- The Color Collector - 'Gorge Gamay' 2022Red$33.00
"In love with high-acid, low alcohol wines that make you feel good, I have been working with Oregon Gamay since 2015. I believe, the secret magic of wine lies in its ability to tell a story - to translate a slowly unfolding process of nature into the tangible sensory experience of a single sip. As a winemaker, I intend to tell an honest tale. I work gently and slowly. I don't own a winery pump. I adore my traditional basket press, and I rely on native yeast and the natural chemistry of ripe wine grapes in my fermentations. Even though, during harvest, you can often find me awake a 4 a.m. still plucking berries from their stems by hand, there are only so many hours in a day. My wine production is small in size, but full of heart."
- The Color Collector - 'Vermouth' Vermouth$38.00
"In love with high-acid, low alcohol wines that make you feel good, I have been working with Oregon Gamay since 2015. I believe, the secret magic of wine lies in its ability to tell a story - to translate a slowly unfolding process of nature into the tangible sensory experience of a single sip. As a winemaker, I intend to tell an honest tale. I work gently and slowly. I don't own a winery pump. I adore my traditional basket press, and I rely on native yeast and the natural chemistry of ripe wine grapes in my fermentations. Even though, during harvest, you can often find me awake a 4 a.m. still plucking berries from their stems by hand, there are only so many hours in a day. My wine production is small in size, but full of heart."
- The Color Collector - 'Willamette Gamay' 2022Red$33.00
In love with high-acid, low alcohol wines that make you feel good, I have been working with Oregon Gamay since 2015. I believe, the secret magic of wine lies in its ability to tell a story - to translate a slowly unfolding process of nature into the tangible sensory experience of a single sip. As a winemaker, I intend to tell an honest tale. I work gently and slowly. I don't own a winery pump. I adore my traditional basket press, and I rely on native yeast and the natural chemistry of ripe wine grapes in my fermentations. Even though, during harvest, you can often find me awake a 4 a.m. still plucking berries from their stems by hand, there are only so many hours in a day. My wine production is small in size, but full of heart.
- Turner Pageot - 'Lunette Blanc' 2022 (Still White)$22.00
- Unturned Stone - 'The Hatchling' 2022, White$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Valle del Sole - 'Offida' 2022, White$25.00
Notes on the Producer
- Victor Sornin - Blanc Chardonnay (Still White)$21.00
From the producer: This Pinot Grigio from Giampaolo Venica is produced from dry-farmed, organic fruit purchased from young growers across Collio. Notes of pineapple, passion fruit, mango skin, and honeysuckle ooze from the wine’s clean and focused palate. Looking for a non-fussy and crowd pleasing bottle of white for your next gathering? This is it.
- Vini Viti Vinci - 'Aligote Breau' 2021 (Still White)$38.00
- Vini Viti Vinci - 'Sauvignon Blanc' 2021 (Still White)$40.00
- Weingut Heinrich - 'Pinot Noir ' 2022, Red$24.00
Multifaceted and mercurial, Pinot 2021's sheer red-berried fruit reflects into the infinite, like a fanned-out peacock's tail in a hall of mirrors. Its soft, finely grained tannins gain vitality through the friendly accents of invigorating acidity and hoist the sails toward unrepentant wine enjoyment with slender and well-articulated body. With substantial inner dynamic tension, this 2021 Pinot Noir has the straightforwardness of an architect's ruler paired with the life-affirming sassiness of an Ella Fitzgerald
- Wild Arc Farm - 'Cabernet Franc' 2021 (Still Red)$35.00
Notes on the Producer
Sparkling Wine Bottles
- Annesanti - 'Raspato' 2022 (Sparkling)$32.00
Notes on the Producer
- Art + Science - 'Melon PetNat' 2022, Sparkling$26.00
Fermented spontaneously using low-intervention No added sulphites: <10 mg/L Unfined Unfiltered Suitable for Vegans and vegetarians 10%ABV Residual sugar: <1 g/L Bottle weight: 907
- Cantina Giardino - 'Frizzante Rosato' 2021, Sparkling$45.00
Notes on the Producer
- Cantina Giardino - 'Metodo Olimpia' 2019 (Sparkling Orange)$50.00
- Carolina Gatti - 'Rosato PetNat Pinpinea' NV (Sparkling Rose)$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Celler Pardas - Hermos Corpinnat 2018 (Sparkling White)$37.00
Ramon Parera and Jordi Arnan started Celler Pardas in 1996 with the goal of creating the best wines possible from Finca Can Comas. Located in the Penedes, they have a focused view on soil types and where to plant. Growing organically and practicing natural winemaking, they champion traditional varieties like Xarel-lo and Sumoll. Ramon and Jordi have a tender touch to their vineyard amnagement and winemaking. There is no tilling of cover crops into the soil, which prevents erosion and gives better life to the vineyards. All wines are spontaneous ferments with native yeasts, with minimal filtration if any. They treat each vintage as its own unique being.
- Cingilia Bianco - 'Frizzante Col Fundo' 2020 (Sparkling)$25.00
Notes on the Producer
- Corte San Pietro - 'Sei Bollissima - Spumante Brut NV' NVWhite$20.00
- Devium - Pet Nat Rouge (Sparkling Red)$33.00
From Walden Selections : Originally from Pendleton, Oregon, Keith moved to Walla Walla to study winemaking. After graduating from Walla Walla Community College School of Enology, he was hired by Trey Busch of Sleight of Hand Cellars, a winery with a reputation for creating powerful red wines that embody and underscore the typical style of wines produced in our state. While Keith is still at Sleight of Hand overseeing production of the wines there, his own label Devium is more a reflection of his own personal style and taste. This includes a focus on farming and a
- Domaine Belluard - 'Les Perles de Mont Blanc' 2020 (Sparkling)$55.00
- Domaine Brand - 'Fleche Saignante Cremant' 2019 (Sparkling White)$34.00
- Domaine Karim Vionnet - Grabuge NV (Sparkling Red)$30.00
- Eschenhof Holzer - 'Raw Rose' 2021$17.00
- Eschenhof Holzer - 'Raw White' 2021$17.00
- Ezio Cerruti - 'RiFol Rosato' 2021 (Sparkling)$24.00
Notes on the Producer
- Fattoria Selvanova - Pet Nat Rosato 2021 (Sparkling Rose)$22.00
- I Clivi - 'nOmi'' 2022Sparkling$29.00
Notes on the Producer
- Johan Vineyards - 'Pinot Noir Petillant Naturel Rose' (Sparking Rose)$28.00
From the producer: Johan Vineyards resides on 85 acres of gently sloping estate vineyards in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Adjacent to the Van Duzer corridor, our vineyards are blessed with afternoon ocean breezes and cool evening temperatures that are ideal for ripening Burgundian varietals. Elevations range from approximately 180 to 380 feet. Soils are Helvetia, Steiwer, and Santiam silts which were formed primarily from ancient marine sedimentary rock. Johan Vineyards is passionate about making premium wines that showcase the estate vineyards.If one starts with excellent grapes, handles the fruit carefully, and intervenes in the wine making process only when necessary, the wine should be great. These wines offer elegance, balance, complexity, and ageability. All wines are made in small, hand-crafted batches to insure quality and enjoyment. We produce Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Vin Gris.
- Josep i Pau - 'Bombelles Rose Pet Nat' 2022Sparkling$25.00
- Josep i Pau - 'Bombelles Xarello Pet Nat' 2022Sparkling$25.00
- Josep i Pau - 'Chaos Brut Naturale' NVSparkling$26.00
Josep i Pau is a project exclusive to the Seattle area, with the Seattle importer Vin2U working directly with the Rosell Mir family to create these special wines. The Rosell Mir family has farmed this land 30 km south of Barcelona since the 1400s. By 1979 the 17th generation Josep Rosell decided 500 years of selling grapes to other people was enough, it was high time to bottle their own juice and slap a family label on it, and thus Rosell Mir was born. This is a full-bodied cava with traditional leanings while still a unique experience.
- L'Archetipo - 'Marasco' 2017Spakling$25.00
Notes on the Producer
- Liebart-Regnier - 'Les Sols Bruns' 2020Sparkling$43.00
Notes on the Producer
- Londro - 'Selvanova -Rosato ' 2021Red$23.00
- Loop de Loop - 'Wallflower Project La Luna Sparkling' NV, Sparkling$27.00
Notes on the Producer
- Meinklang - 'Foam White' 2021, Sparkling$29.00
Pinot Gris A cool and funky sparkling from a cool and funky winery! Have had plenty of different Meinklang wines and this is an interesting pet-nat style pinot gris, with that rich fruity pinot gris character, a present funky, earthy, floral thing, nice texture and fine acidity. An inquisitive sour and salty nose, exuding something almost like sea foam and tart black cherry. Funky as hell, biodynamic sparkling red that teases you with equal parts cola and bubbly green berry. Organic. Biodynamic Harvest: by hand Winemaking: 5 day maceration, spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts, gentle press Aging: méthode ancestrale Fining: none Filtration: none Added S02: 20 mg/L
- Meinklang - 'Prosa' 2022, Sparkling$22.00
From the prodcuer: Foam Weiss is a macerated Pinot Gris Pet Nat. The cloudy, delicious juice is fruity, aromatic and complex. Exotic aromas and a smokiness. Rhubarb, peach, pineapple, strawberry, a hint of banana and some white pepper.
- Pierre Richard - 'Perles d'Automne' NV, Sparkling$30.00
Notes on the Producer
- Scar of the Sea - Newtown Pippin + Palomino Coferment NV (Sparkling)$28.00
From the Giugnis :
- Wild Arc Farm - 'Concord Chamomile Spritzer' 2022 (Sparkling Red)$28.00
Notes on the Producer
- Wild Arc Farm - 'Orange Piquette' 2022 (Sparkling Orange Can)$9.00
Notes on the Producer
- Wild Arc Farm - 'Pink Piquette' 2022 (Sparkling Pink Can)$9.00
Notes on the Producer
- Wild Arc Farm - 'Sparkling Aurora' 2022 (Sparkling White Can)$10.00
Notes on the Producer
- Wild Arc Farm - 'Sparkling Carbonic Concord' NV (Sparkling Red Can)$10.00
Notes on the Producer
- Wild Arc Farm - 'Sweetheart' 2022 (Sparkling Rose)$28.00
Notes on the Producer
Sherry/Vermouth/Sweet/Fortified Wines
- Buona Notte - 'Vermouth Tramonto Orange' NVVermouth$24.00
- Callejuela - 'Blanquito' Manzanilla Pasada NV (Sherry)$45.00
Brothers Pepe y Paco produce some incredibly dynamic Palominos from el Marco de Jerez, some fortified and some not, and some with flor and some without. Their father, Francisco Blanco Martínez, ‘el Blanquito’ founded the business in 1980. Initially, he worked as an almacenista de mosto, farming his vineyards and selling the base wine to bottling houses. His sons came on board in the late 1990s and consolidated the operation in a cellar atop the slope of Pago el Hornillo on the estuary side of Sanlúcar de Barrameda. Today they own 28 hectares of vines across four pagos. Today they hold a class of their own as an 100% estate bottled, grower Sherry. They also make single vineyard, single vintage, non-fortified Palomino wines that naturally form clouds of flor at 12%-13.5%, that they refer to as, “vinos tranquilos”.
- Callejuela - Manzanilla 'Anina' NV (Sherry)$54.00
Brothers Pepe y Paco produce some incredibly dynamic Palominos from el Marco de Jerez, some fortified and some not, and some with flor and some without. Their father, Francisco Blanco Martínez, ‘el Blanquito’ founded the business in 1980. Initially, he worked as an almacenista de mosto, farming his vineyards and selling the base wine to bottling houses. His sons came on board in the late 1990s and consolidated the operation in a cellar atop the slope of Pago el Hornillo on the estuary side of Sanlúcar de Barrameda. Today they own 28 hectares of vines across four pagos. Today they hold a class of their own as an 100% estate bottled, grower Sherry. They also make single vineyard, single vintage, non-fortified Palomino wines that naturally form clouds of flor at 12%-13.5%, that they refer to as, “vinos tranquilos”.
- Callejuela - Manzanilla Fina NV (Sherry)$22.00
Brothers Pepe y Paco produce some incredibly dynamic Palominos from el Marco de Jerez, some fortified and some not, and some with flor and some without. Their father, Francisco Blanco Martínez, ‘el Blanquito’ founded the business in 1980. Initially, he worked as an almacenista de mosto, farming his vineyards and selling the base wine to bottling houses. His sons came on board in the late 1990s and consolidated the operation in a cellar atop the slope of Pago el Hornillo on the estuary side of Sanlúcar de Barrameda. Today they own 28 hectares of vines across four pagos.
- Eden Cider - Heirloom Ice Cider$42.00
From Eden : Eden Ciders was founded in 2007 by Eleanor & Albert Leger when they purchased an abandoned dairy farm in West Charleston and made an experimental batch of Ice Cider in the basement of their home. Slowly, they expanded the team to include amazing people like head orchardist Ben Applegate, and built connections with other Vermont orchards passionate about sustainable agriculture and working with our terroir. All the apples we use in our ciders are grown by local orchards using environmentally sustainable practices. In our own Eden Orchards, we grow over 50 biodynamically (naturally organic) varieties. We work with the same growers year after year in a long-term partnership; you can learn more about our growing partners here. Together we cope with what mother nature provides in the way of weather and help each other to ensure quality fruit and quality ciders. When you buy our ciders, you are supporting all of us and our working landscape.
- Quinta do Infantado - Ruby Porto NV (Still Fortified)$19.00
- Ximenez-Spinola - 'Old Harvest' NVSherry$36.00
- Ximenez-Spinola - 'PX Delicato (Cosecha)' 2022Sherry$36.00
- Ximenez-Spinola - 'PX Vintage Anada' 2021Sherry$31.00
BEER + DRAFT
Cans & Bottles
- 3 Fonteinen - Druif Muscaris Lambic Blend 16 (2020/2021) 750ml$68.00
- 3 Fonteinen - Golden Blend Blend 32 (2020/2021) 375ml$31.00
- 3 Fonteinen - Oude Geuze Armand & Gaston Lambic Blend 81 (2017/2018) 375ml$17.00
- Bizarre Brewing - Ghosts of Goslar (BA & Blended Fruited Gose)$18.00
Blended Gose Fermented in Oak: Hayton Farms 2023. Ghosts of Goslar is a blend of goses fermented in oak from stock brewed in August 2022 and May 2023. This blend consists of two different stock barrels and was bottle conditioned with a neutral wine yeast. Barrel #1 – Gose base with coriander, hopped with aged Hallertau Tradition and fermented with a mixed culture in a Washington Cabernet Franc barrel. Refermented with a brettanomyces blend in a Washington Grenache barrel on Hayton Farms tayberries. Barrel #2 – Wheat base ale with lemon and coriander fermented with a mixed culture in a neutral red wine barrel. Hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Cashmere.
- Bizarre Brewing - Sacred Bones (Altbier - Rhineland Style Rye )$6.00
Sacred Bones is our nod to the altbiers of Rhineland. Brewed with German pale pilsner malt, a selection of munich malts, a touch of debittered dark malt and flaked rye, this little malt monster was then hopped with German Saaz and Saphir. Fermented with our favorite German ale strain, Sacred Bones then went through cold fermentation before being spunded for natural carbonation.
- Bizarre Brewing - See Now and Know$7.00
- Bizarre Brewing - The Flood (Brown Porter)$6.25
- Bizarre Brewing - The Moon Myth$7.00
- Bizarre Brewing- Ghosts of Goslar$18.00
- Bizarre Brewing- Release The Bats$7.25
- Bizarre Brewing- Steam Noir$7.50
- Casa Agria Specialty Ales - DDH Nelson Oxnard (Hazy DDH Pale Ale)$7.75
Nelson Oxnard is a double dry-hopped Hazy Pale Ale brewed to celebrate that place our brewery calls home. The aroma bursts with a hop blend that includes some old school hops, some new money hops, some hops from where you'd expect and some hops from where you wouldn't... And then added Nelsion to that!
- Casa Agria Specialty Ales - Full Blaze (West Coast IPA)$7.00
Full Blaze is a far-out trip to hop heaven! This modern West Coast IPA is crisp, clear, and sticky... Balancing mild bitterness with big hop flavor. Catch this caravan of Northwest-grown hops as they gather to share wafting citrus, tropical fruit, and a familiar herbal aroma that is inviting to any hop head.
- Casa Agria Specialty Ales - Living in Lightning (German-Styles Helles Lager)$6.00
Inspired by the pale lagers of Munich, Germany Living in Lightning was step-mashed and hopped with traditional German hops to balance the beautiful malt profile of this delicate beer. Truly a beer that is dedicated to Living in Lightning!
- Cellarmaker Brewing Co - Mo' Citra (Hazy IPA)$7.75
A Classic Cellarmaker IPA returns to the series of IPAs based on the Mosaic hop. Mulberry, blue cotton candy and Jack Herer from the Mosaic are paired with tangy grapefruit peel aromas and a sweet peach finish from the beloved Citra hop. This is a combination that never loses, so that means you are a winner!
- Cellarmaker Brewing Co - Mt. Cook (Hazy IPA)$7.75
First you climbed Mt. Nelson, then you tackled Double Mt. Nelson, now you are ready for the true challenge. Mt. Cook is the highest mountain in New Zealand. This IPA is dedicated to that giant beauty and made with the bounty of the hops grown on the Island. This beer is highly hopped with New Zealand Cascade, Nelson, Riwaka & Motueka. This delicious brew will get you to the highest peak and beyond.
- Channel Marker Cider - Brambleberry (Cider - Mixed Berry Cider)$9.00
A combo of Blackberry, Raspberry, and Blueberries make up brambleberry cider.
- Channel Marker Cider - Habanero Lime (Cider - Herbed / Spiced / Hopped)$9.00
This feisty cider has a delicious crisp-apple flavor and a spicy kick from flaming orange habanero peppers. A hint of zesty lime balances the heat and rounds out this exotic drink. Try it in place of margaritas for your next taco night.
- Channel Marker Cider - Lavender Bergamot (Cider - Dry)$9.00
This cider is a tart delight, merging together the citrusy essence of bergamot orange, the floral lightness of lavender and the zing of lemon. This is our most tannic cider–and a favorite of our cider maker.
- E9 Brewing - Endless Circle$14.00
- Equilibrium- Keeping Memories$18.00
- Eredità Beer - Joy #3 (Hazy IPA )$7.75
Joy is our series of rotational hop India Pale Ales. This third iteration features Nelson Sauvin, Amarillo, and SubZero Motueka Hop Kief (from Freestyle Hops)
- Fair Isle Brewing - Cherry Pedro (Flanders Red Sour w/ Cherries)$18.00
Oak aged Flanders style ale with cherries
- Fair Isle Brewing - Francois (Piquette-Style Saison w/ Honey)$28.00
Piquette style saison with Meadow foam honey
- Fair Isle Brewing - House Lager (Lager)$6.25
A Pilsner brewed with Linc malts and tettnanger hops.
- Fair Isle Brewing - Lora (BA Saison w/ Boysenberry & Raspberry)$8.00
A saison brewed with a field blend of raspberries & boysenberries. Fermented with our house blend of wild & feral yeasts and bacterias
- Fort George - Pass the Balaton$19.50
Good beer is all about smooth transitions. When this Mixed Culture Sour brewed with Wild Cherry Blossom Yeast was nearing completion, we knew we needed to execute the perfect transition. That’s why months ago, one summer morning right before sunrise in the R&D Brewery, our head brewer could be found playing soothing folk ballads on a hammered dulcimer while all the brewers lined up across the cellar with handfuls of the finest, fresh Balaton Cherries. One by one, the brewers eased the cherries into the Mixed Culture barrels. This of course resulted in the smoothest, most melodic transition. And lo! a bright, tart, subtly funky cherry red saison was born. Pass the Balaton was conditioned on loads of Balaton Cherries. Hops: Motueka Malt: Rahr Pils, GM Flaked Wheat, White Wheat, Weyermann Acidulated Yeast: Wild Cherry Blossom, Various
- Fort George Brewery - Dwayne's World (Dank IPA)$7.50
Dwayne, the owner of Bridge & Tunnel, is the man to go to for unique, rare and delicious bottles, cans and pints. We can’t imagine Duane Street without him. It’s Bridge and Tunnel’s anniversary on February 10th and to celebrate all these years of more beer on Duane, we made a beer with our favorite Duane Street neighbor, Dwayne. The hops and hop oils in Dwayne’s World were carefully selected to replicate the fruity, dank qualities of premium kush. Party on, Dwayne. Hops: Apollo, Citra, Columbus, Columbus Cryo, HBC 586, Galaxy, Nelson Goo. Malts: Rahr Pilsner, Great Western Malted Wheat, Weyermann Carafoam, Weyermann Acidulated. Yeast: US05 American Ale
- Fort George- Chordata$26.00
- Gold Dot - "Super Clean" Rice Lager$6.00
A collaboration with the master brewers of SakéOne, the finest saké producers in the US. We brewed this rice lager to be extra pale, dry and sparkling. Calrose rice and SakéOne's Koji make up 40% of the grist. It is then coupled with a pale American malt and gently hopped to allow the chestnut aroma to the foreground.
- Great Notion Brewing - Brujita (Fruited Sour Double IPA)$8.25
Brujita is a sour double IPA brewed with Oregon blueberry, black currant, vanilla, and milk sugar.
- Great Notion Brewing - Chronically Ill$8.00
- Great Notion Brewing - Dirty Dancing$8.00
- Greenwood Cider - Plums and Pommes (Fruited Cider)$16.68
We partnered with local nonprofit City Fruit to reduce food waste and make a truly local cider. This semi-dry cider features community sourced plums and quince steeped in a diverse apple blend, all picked from backyards, alleyways, and public parks. $1 from every bottle goes to City Fruit.
- Gueuzerie Tilquin - Cassis Rullquin (Sour Stout / Blackcurrant Blended Lambic)$36.00
Beer of mixed fermentation, the Cassis Rullquin is made from the fermentation of 160 g of blackcurrants by liter in a blending of 7/8 of Rulles Brune and 1/8 of 1 year old lambics, which has matured for 8 months on oak barrels. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented for 6 months in the bottle.
- Heater Allen Brewing - Bobtoberfest (Oktoberfest Lager)$5.75
Bobtoberfest is our version of an Oktoberfest-style beer and our most popular seasonal. This beer is named for owner, Rick Allen's, late brother Bob, the person who sparked his interest in brewing lager beers in general and Oktoberfest beers in particular. Bright amber in color; rich, malty, and smooth, with a just touch of clean hop bitterness. If you can't make it to Munich this fall, this beer is the next best thing.
- Heater Allen Brewing - Pils (Pilsner - Bohemian, Extra Pale, Dry)$6.00
Our flagship, a Bohemian-style pilsner, has been the staple lager of the Willamette Valley and greater Portland area. A crowd-favorite among winemakers and beer lovers alike, Heater Allen Pils has gone on to win a Gold medal at the World Beer Cup, Silver at the Oregon Beer Awards
- Holy Mountain - Holy Water$4.50
- Holy Mountain Brewing - Coven (Pale Ale - Hoppy, Pink Boots Society)$7.50
Coven was brewed using Steffi Pilsner and Buzz Pale malts, with a generous portion of Cashup Malted Wheat and Flaked Oats, all from LINC Malting in Eastern Washington. We hopped in the kettle with Citra, then dry-hopped with Frozen Fresh Azacca and Citra hops. A portion of Coven's profits will be donated to the Pink Boots Society - an organization that supports women and non binary individuals in the beer industry through education. All beer is girl beer.
- Holy Mountain Brewing - Demonteller$7.75
- Holy Mountain Brewing - Down To The Fire (Lager - Spritzy Lemon Lime)$6.00
Our annual collaboration with our buds at Grasslands BBQ (located in Hood River, OR) is here once again. For this year's version we decided to go with a super spritzy lager, and added lemon and lime to help wash down their delicious BBQ. A simple base of Pilsner malt and a little Cascade hops let the lemon lime character shine. Fermented with our favorite lager yeast and lots of cold time in our horizontal tanks.
- Holy Mountain Brewing - IX Anniversary Hoppy Pilsner$6.25
- Holy Mountain Brewing - Kiln and Cone$7.50
- Ilk Beer - Zealandia (Hazy New Zealand IPA)$8.14
Hazy IPA w/ NZ hops
- Kief Box$7.00
- Kings & Daughters- Wintering$6.42
- Ladd & Lass - Holographic Memory Hazy Triple IPA$7.75
- Ladd & Lass Brewing - Blossom Hunter (Fruited Sour - Cherry and Vanilla)$7.00
Brewed in celebration of the U District Cherry Blossom Festival, Blossom Hunter features over 420 pounds of tart and sweet cherry puree. To round things out, the beer was aged on Madagascar vanilla beans and balanced out with just a hint of creamy, milk sugar. Slightly sweet, slightly tart, and completely delicious
- Ladd & Lass Brewing - Fractal Sunset (Juicy Double IPA)$6.50
Fractal Sunset shows us exactly why Citra and Mosaic have become the banger hops we’ve all grown to love. This big double IPA was hit hard with Cryo Citra and Cryo Mosaic—leaving an aftermath of overripe mango, pineapple, and tropical fruit flavors in its wake
- Ladd & Lass Brewing - Hang on to Yourself (Modern West Coast IPA)$7.25
To celebrate Full Throttle Bottles’ 6th anniversary, we’ve created a modern, hop-saturated take on the classic West Coast IPA. This beer shines with experimental Manilita hops from the Southern Hemisphere (via Freestyle Hops) blended with the classic Pacific Northwest varieties of Chinook, Centennial, and, of course, Citra. Expect a happy celebration of new and old school—tropical fruits reveling with classic notes of citrus and pine—all set against a modest malt backbone. Happy Anniversary, FTB! Here’s to many more!
- Ladd & Lass Brewing - Infinite Sunrise (Hazy IPA - New England )$7.00
The newest addition to the series, Infinite Sunrise, sings with a dense bouquet of citrus pith and tropical fruit. Beneath this compulsory fruit offensive lies additional layers of pine, ganja, and a hint of pink Starburst. A deliciously endless loop of hazy hop goodness, indeed. Malts: Pilsner, Flaked Oats, Malted Oats & Pale Wheat. Hops: Citra, Cryo Citra, Cryo Simcoe, Manilita & Nelson Sauvin.
- Ladd & Lass Brewing - Olympic Peaks (Winter IPA)$7.25
Our winter IPA is a garnet-hued celebration of the NW IPAs of yore. Expect a balanced beer showcasing hop aromas of grapefruit and piney resin set against a toasty malt backbone and crisp bitterness
- Ladd & Lass- Hang on to yourself$7.25
- Ladd & Lass- Olympic Peaks$7.25
- Lowercase Brewing - Diat Hell Lager$5.75
- Lucky Envelope Brewing - French Pilsner (French-Style Pilsner)$6.00
- Lumberbeard Brewing - Tritception (Barley Wine)
This bright, hoppy concoction is a delightful melody of Cryo HBC 586, Cryo Citra, and Mosaic making for an ombré of tropical and citrus flavors. Rainbow Fabulous is brewed in celebration of Pride. The name, inspired by The Fabulous Rainbow Tavern that occupied our space from 1973 to 1986, is a loud and emphatic proclamation that we all deserve love and dignity. A portion of proceeds from this beer will be donated to Lambert House to help fund their mission of safeguarding and uplifting LGBTQ youth
- Mirage - The Jester/ The Diablo / Paragon Bottle 375ml$18.00
- Mystery Beer Bags!$30.00
- Nightmare Brewing - Columbian Necktie (Gose - Mangoes, with Lulo, Soursop and Colombian Lime zest)$9.50
Inspiration of flavors came from Champús (an indigenous drink used in funeral rituals in parts of South America) Overripe Mango, bright floral citrus tang, acidic Lulo funk aromatics. Kiwi center, bromelain pineapple, unripe strawberry, Soursop smoothie and rhubarb pie finish with dry lime zest bite
- Oakshire Brewing - Life in Slow Motion (Barrel Aged English-Style Barleywine)$28.00
- Old Schoolhouse- Kief Box$7.25
- Ravenna Brewing - Mirror Touch (Hazy IPA)$7.00
Hops: Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin, Nelson Sauvin CGX, Simcoe. Not Hops: Cosmic Punch Thiolized Yeast, Phantasm Featuring two of New Zealand's most sought-after hop varieties, fermented with a thiolized yeast strain, and finished with a whirlpool addition of Phantasm to boost the already-intense aromatic characteristics of this hazy IPA. Made from Sauvignon Blanc grapes, Phantasm brings huge tropical fruit flavors and aromas, as well as deep expressions of southern hemisphere terroir. Sweet tangerine, guava, and pineapple mix with a pleasant minerality and clean earthiness. Medium-bodied with low bitterness.
- Ravenna Brewing - Radio Edit$7.00
- Reuben's Brew - 3 Ryes Men$34.00
Our co-founder Adam describes this beer as a liquified ROLO. Three Ryes Men is a barleywine brewed with multiple types of rye and aged in whiskey barrels, featuring a full body with malt driven caramel and chocolate notes, and layers of warming complexity. Three Ryes Men won the bronze medal for barleywine at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival and the gold medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
- Reuben's Brews - Ombili (West Coast IPA, Métier Collab)$7.00
Ombili (ohm-bee-lee) - noun, from the Oshiwambo word for peace and reconciliation. A dynamic collaboration between Métier Brewing and Reuben's Brews, this citrusy West Coast IPA bounces with bright aromas of tangerine and a layered hop profile. Honoring the spirit of Ombili, the Mosaic State Brewers Collective inspires and empowers underrepresented people to build careers in the beer industry. Go Far, Go Together.
- Reubens- Battersea$6.69
- Ruse Brewing - Dial M for Mosaic (Hazy IIPA)$7.75
Our overloaded Imperial Papyrus Iris with more Mosaic than normal guide lines call for!!
- Ruse Brewing - Hidden Planet (West Coast IPA)$7.50
West coast IPA
- Ruse Brewing- Borders of Night$7.00
- Ruse Brewing- Brain Glow
- Structures Brewing - Fuzz (Nelson) (IPA - Simcoe/Nelson)$8.00
Our Flagship IPA brewed with our favorite blend of malts and oats, double dry hopped with Simcoe and Nelson. Showcasing aromas of passionfruit, bursting with notes of white grape, ruby red grapefruit and candied orange slices with a healthy dose of pine, a soft body, and creamy mouthfeel
- Structures Brewing - Junior (Pale Ale - Hoppy, Amarillo and Simcoe)$6.00
We are back for opening day! A beautiful small pale ale brewed with Amarillo and Simcoe. By far one of our favorite pale ales around the brewery, especially this batch!!!
- Structures Brewing- Coffee Forest King$7.00
Strata fresh hops from Roy Farms
- Structures Brewing- Undying Gardens$7.75
- Timber Ales - Blended With Lumber #1 (Barrel-Blended Imperial Vanilla Stout)$16.50
- Upright Brewing - Fantasia - Been 2018/2019 375ml$16.00
- Upright Brewing - Ives Blend 6 375ml$12.00
- Upright Brewing - Kopstootje (2020)$12.00
- Varietal- Jangle$7.00
- Vice Beer - Ribbit Robot (Hazy IPA - Mandarina Bavaria, Azacca & El Dorado)$7.00
A hazy IPA from another dimension. Loaded with a double dry hopping of Mandarina Bavaria, Azacca & El Dorado for a citrusy, punchy, hip-hoppy drinking experience!
- Vice Beer - Well Isn't That Special (West Coast Pilsner, Steeplejack Collab)$7.00
This is a very special beer benefiting New Avenues for Youth! This is a special collaboration from Vice Beer & Steeplejack designed by David McReynolds who won the opportunity to collaborate at Brews 4 New Avenues! The resulting West Coast Pilsner features Lorien and Loral hops on the hot side before a healthy helping of Simcoe hops in the dry hop! Enjoy and drink to help end youth homelessness in the Portland area!
- Wayfinder Beer - Hell (Helles Lager )$6.00
Crisp, light, refreshing, brilliantly effervescent with a floral, noble hop aroma
- Wayfinder Beer - Party Time Pilsner$5.75
Triple IPA Double Dry Hopped with Citra, Eldorado, Mosaic, and Nelson Sauvin
- Wayfinder Beer - Unaltered State (West Coast Pilsner)$6.00
Unaltered State West Coast Pils made with Cryo Strata, Mandarina Bavaria, Mosaic, and Amarillo. This beer makes you smile and forget about snow and ice and cold.
- Wiley Roots Brewing Co - Key Lime & Coconut Slush (Fruited Sour Ale)$7.00
Sour ale with Key Lime & Coconut
- Yonder (Phinneywood)$7.00
- Yonder Cider - Mazama (Pear Cider)$7.00
Subtle hints of pear infused with Orange peel, lemon verbena, and Fennel Seed.
CIDER / MEAD & OTHER
Hard Cider
- Dragon's Head Cider - Bittersweet (Bittersweet Cider)$20.00
- Dragon's Head Cider - Dabinett (Dry Cider)$26.00
- Dragon's Head Cider - Wild Ferment (Wild Ferment Cider)$20.00
- Dwinell - Almira (Pét Nat Style Cider)$17.00
- Scar of the Sea - Newtown Pippin + Palomino Coferment NV (Sparkling)$28.00
From the Giugnis :
- Son of Man - Handi$9.00
- Whitewood Cider Co - Strawberry Rhubarb Shrub (Fruited Cider)$6.25
Cider shrub that's delicious
- Whitewood Cider Co - Throwing Heat (Hot Honey Peach Cider)$6.25
Cider from Washington grown apples blended with luscious ripe peach flavors team up with Splat Hot Sauce’s Hot Honey for a rich robust sweetness and a touch of heat from habanero peppers just to fire you up. Game on!
- Yonder Cider - Cashmere (Cranberry Cherry Orange Hard Cider)$6.00
- Yonder Cider - Coulee (Pineapple / Lime / Cardamom Cider)$6.00
This tropical dream is infused with pineapple, lime and a hint of cardamom. Inspired by the mezcal cocktails of Oaxaca, Coulee brings notes of juicy tropical fruit and bright citrus with hints of coconut, subtle spice and a light tannin finish. Beach and tiny umbrella not included
- Yonder Cider - Dry (Dry Cider)$6.00
Bright, light and refreshing. Hints of orange and lime dance with flavors of tropical fruit.
- Yonder Cider - Palisades (Blackberry Sage Hard Cider)$6.00
Other
GLASS POURS - Dragon's Head Ciders
RETAIL
Retail Coffee Beans
- Big Truck Organic Coffee$19.50
Olympia Coffee's Big Truck Blend is created with Direct Trade Colombia San Fermin Organic and Ethiopia Jibicho Natural
- Little Buddy Blend$23.00
Flavors of sweet berries, stone fruit, and chocolate Roasted and blended for flavor intensity and sweetness. Little Buddy is a blend for those seeking an adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor notes . Little Buddy was the name of a teenager's first car. This blend of coffees, just like the car Little Buddy, takes an inexperienced palate and guides it towards a new world, transported by a vehicle that is fun and exciting to roll with. Little Buddy is our espresso blend for our Proctor-Tacoma location. The spirit of the City of Destiny is captured in every sip. Enjoy!
- Morning Sun$19.50
- Sweetheart Single Origin$21.00
- Decaf Asterisk$23.00
- San Sebastian Reserva - Columbia$25.00Out of stock
- Peru Cusco Reserva$25.00Out of stock
- Colombia Amparo Pajoy Micro Lot$20.00Out of stock
- El Salvador Ariz Thermal Shock Honey Process$23.00Out of stock
- El Salvador Ariz Family Anaerobic Natural Gesha$36.50Out of stock
- Costa Rica La Mirella Natural$31.00
- Ethipoia Bensa Anaerobic Natural$34.25Out of stock
- Ethiopia Bombe Abore Natural$20.00Out of stock
- Swift Cup Big Truck Instant Coffee$19.50
- Jose Hernan Salazar Heirloom Ethiopa$35.00
- Amparo Pajoy Good Food Award Winner$24.50
- Castelo Reserva$20.00
- Burundi Mikuba$24.00
- Burundi Gitwe Natural$26.50
- Peru Florencia Villafuerte Condori Gesha$32.80
Tea
- Flying Bird - Bluebird Morning – 15 Tea Bag Tea Tin$16.00
From the Producer: Wake up to your heartsong with this deliciously complex and lively herbal blend. Enjoy this uplifting cup in the morning or whenever you need a bit of inspiration. INGREDIENTS | Organic Gotu Kola, Organic Elder Berries*, Organic Rose Hips, Organic Ginger, Organic Orange Peel*, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Gingko* Organic Cinnamon, Organic Red Raspberry Leaf*, Organic Lemon Balm*, Wild Hawthorn Flowers* *USA Grown Herbs
- Flying Bird - Cold Comfort – 15 Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: Bring warmth and comfort to the cold season while supporting respiratory and sinus health with this refreshing and aromatic blend.† INGREDIENTS | Organic Peppermint*, Organic Lemon Balm*, Organic Elder Berries, Organic Elder Flowers, Organic Hyssop*, Organic Rose Hips, Organic Ginger, Organic Lemon Peel*, Organic Yarrow Flowers*, Organic Red Clover*, Organic Catnip* *USA Grown Herbs
- Flying Bird - Dream Catcher – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
"From the Producer: Relax with this fragrant floral delight brimming with rose petals, chamomile and lavender. Enjoy at bedtime or whenever you’re feeling dreamy. INGREDIENTS | Organic Lemon Balm*, Organic Chamomile Flowers, Organic Orange Peel*, Organic Damiana, Organic Rose Petals, Organic Lavender Flowers, Organic Skullcap*, Organic Catnip* *USA Grown Herbs Made in United States of America"
- Flying Bird - Farm & Forest – 15 Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: Wholesome herbs harvested and foraged to create a lush, lemony, minty cup of comfort. INGREDIENTS | Organic Nettles*, Organic Lemon Balm*, Organic Elder Berries, Organic Oat Straw*, Organic Rose Hips, Organic Peppermint*, Organic Alfalfa*, Organic Dandelion Root*, Organic Astragalus Root*, Organic Red Raspberry Leaf* *USA Grown Herbs
- Flying Bird - Harvest Moon Red Chai – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: Chai spices rounded to perfection with African red tea, vanilla bean and a touch of citrus. INGREDIENTS | Fairly Traded Organic Honey Bush, Fairly Traded Organic Rooibos, Organic Ginger, Organic Cardamom, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Allspice, Organic Cloves, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Vanilla Bean, Organic Star Anise
- Flying Bird - Lavender Orange Grey – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: Black tea delicately scented with pure bergamot, enhanced with garden lavender and sweet orange. A delicious take on the classic Earl Grey. We love it with honey and cream. INGREDIENTS | Fairly Traded Organic Black Tea infused with Organic Bergamot, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Lavender Flowers
- Flying Bird - Lemon Mint Maté – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: Refreshing lemon and mint with pure Brazilian yerba maté. Enjoy hot or iced. INGREDIENTS | Organic Brazilian Yerba Maté, Organic Spearmint, Organic Lemon Peel, Organic Peppermint, Organic Lemon Grass, Organic Lemon Verbena
- Flying Bird - Mama’s Gift – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: A delicious anytime tea specially blended to promote a healthy supply of breast milk.† INGREDIENTS | Organic Fenugreek, Organic Fennel*, Organic Lemon Balm*, Organic Marshmallow Root*, Organic Nettles*, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Red Clover*, Organic Red Raspberry Leaf* *USA Grown Herbs †These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
- Flying Bird - Mama’s Pregnancy Tea – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: Refreshing herbal goodness to nourish mama and baby, promoting wellness and healthy digestion.† INGREDIENTS | Organic Nettles*, Organic Red Raspberry Leaf*, Organic Rose Hips, Organic Lemon Balm*, Organic Spearmint*, Organic Oat Top & Straw*, Organic Alfalfa*, Organic Dandelion Root*, Organic Fennel*, Organic Red Clover* *USA Grown Herbs †These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
- Flying Bird - Peaceful Spirit – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: An uplifting aromatic blend to raise your spirits, support your mind and warm your body. An excellent tea for calm focus.† INGREDIENTS | Organic Lemon Balm*, Organic Oat Straw*, Organic Spearmint*, Wild Hypericum Flowers*, Organic Gotu Kola, Wild Hawthorn Flowers*, Organic Skullcap*, Organic Rhodiola Root, Organic Rosemary *USA Grown Herbs †These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
- Flying Bird - Throat Soothe – 15 Tea Bag Tins$16.00
- Flying Bird - Tummy Coat – 15 Tea Bag Tin$16.00
From the Producer: This lemony and sweet blend is as delicious as it is soothing for your occasional upset tummy.† INGREDIENTS | Organic Marshmallow Root*, Organic Fennel*, Organic Chamomile Flowers, Organic Raspberry Leaf, Organic Coriander*, Organic Lemon Balm*, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Lavender *USA Grown Herbs
- Rishi - China Breakfast Loose Leaf Tea - 4oz$17.00
From the Producer: Our signature breakfast tea is a tippy Dian Hong growing between 1,600 - 1,800 meters in elevation at the densely forested Wa Shan Ecological Tea Garden in Yunnan. China Breakfast is beloved for its mellow character and hints of sweet caramel and raisin. Milder than English Breakfast, this tea presents a deep red infusion that is smooth enough to enjoy on its own or exquisite with milk and honey. Tasting Notes: A full-bodied and smooth breakfast blend with hints of sweet caramel and spice Ingredients: Organic black tea
- Rishi - Cinnamon Plum Loose Leaf Tea - 4oz$17.00
From the Producer: A warming, sweet and juicy blend combining the succulent flavors of plum, currants and hibiscus with festive Saigon cinnamon. Cinnamon Plum is deliciously fruity and full-bodied with a deep red infusion that is thirst-quenching served over ice in summer. During the winter season, Cinnamon Plum is a fantastic mulling spice to infuse into wine or apple cider. Tasting Notes: A warming blend of juicy plum, succulent currant and sweet Saigon Cinnamon. Ingredients: Organic cinnamon, organic hibiscus flowers, organic currants, organic licorice root, natural plum flavor
- Rishi - Earl Grey Supreme Loose Leaf Tea - 4oz$17.00
From the Producer: A special reserve for Earl Grey lovers, we infuse our top grades of Yunnan Dianhong black tea with the essential oil pressed from real bergamot citrus fruits grown in Calabria, Italy to yield our Earl Grey Supreme blend. We select only bergamot oil made during the first pressing of the year, around November-December, which has the most fragrant perfume and floral aromatic complexity. Tasting Notes: Rich, smooth black tea with the lofty floral and citrusy high notes of Italian bergamot. Ingredients: Organic black tea, essential bergamot oil
- Rishi - Everyday Matcha Tin - 1.05oz$13.00
From the Producer: Since 2006, Rishi has partnered with pioneering organic tea farmers in the volcanic region of Kirishima, Japan to source exclusive cultivars of super premium matcha that we can custom blend for balance and energy. Tasting Notes: bright green with fresh and invigorating character. Ingredients: Japanese Green Tea. Cultivars: Kanayamidori, Okuyutaka, Yabukita, Asanoka
- Rishi - Jade Cloud Loose Leaf Tea - 4oz$17.00
From the Producer: Jade Cloud is a lively green tea that we created over a decade ago in collaboration with artisans at the Xuan En Organic Yisheng Tea Cooperative in the remote mountains of Hubei province. Three different styles of green tea (steamed, oven-baked and roasted) are combined to make a deliciously smooth everyday green tea inspired by the classic Chinese green tea known as Wulu. Jade Cloud is grown from hardy tea cultivars like Long Jing #43 and Hubei E-Cha #10, and is harvested entirely by hand from the middle to the end of April according to
- Rishi - Jasmine Green Loose Leaf Tea - 4oz$17.00
From the Producer: Jasmine tea is the most popular flower-scented tea in East Asia. Its enchanting, unforgettable aroma is created through an artisanal method of tea scenting that dates back more than 800 years. Jasmine blossoms are gathered during midsummer evenings and spread amongst tea leaves over several successive nights. Because dried tea leaves are hygroscopic, they readily absorb floral essences like jasmine. Our Jasmine Green features a base tea grown by our partners at the Xuan En Yisheng Tea Cooperative, which is prized for its high mountain character and elegant sweetness. Refreshingly fragrant, jasmine has been regarded as the perfect digestif tea for centuries.Tasting Notes: Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms. Ingredients: Organic green tea with jasmine
- Rishi - Peppermint Loose Leaf Tea - 4oz$17.00
From the Producer: Our pure peppermint leaves hail from the Pacific Northwest, where certain cultivars are prized as some of the most aromatic and potent in the world. We seek a specific strain of Mentha x piperita that offers a bright candy cane flavor. Tasting Notes: Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system. Ingredients: Organic peppermint
- Rishi - Turmeric Ginger Loose Leaf Tea - 4oz$17.00
From the Producer: The awesome, centering energy of golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger in this Ayurveda inspired blend. Fragrant lemongrass and citrus peels create a lemon drop candy sweetness that balances the pungency of the roots. The combination of turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey is an ancient herbal recipe for longevity, stamina and balance. Tasting Notes: An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus. Ingredients: Organic ginger root, organic turmeric root, organic licorice root, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic lemon peel, essential orange and lemon oils.
- Earl Grey, Loose Leaf$15.00
Rich, smooth black tea with the lofty floral and citrusy high notes of Italian bergamot.
- Jasmine Green, Loose Leaf$15.00
- Lavender Mint, Loose Leaf$15.00
- Quince Eucalyptus, Loose Leaf$15.00
- Spicy Masala Chai, Loose Leaf$15.00
- Turmeric Chai, Loose Leaf$15.00
An exquisite blend of revitalizing and pungent turmeric balanced with classic chai spices and enriched with roasted coconut, sumptuous vanilla bean, and creamy sarsaparilla root.
- Organic Single Origin Everyday Matcha (30g)$10.00
- Sweet Matcha, Loose Powder (125g)$8.29
- Rishi Loose Leaf Tea Filters - 100 ct$6.00
- Rishi Simple Brew Tea Pot - 400ml$20.00