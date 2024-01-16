Mina Penelope - Montepulciano Rose 2022 (Still Rose)

From Beso Imports : All wines are made from organically grown estate vineyards tucked into a tight fold on the valley wall of Valle de Guadalupe. Production is minuscule; everything is done by hand by a husband and wife team who are the definition of the passion one finds in the small growers of the region. Vineyard site is 15 years old and Nathaniel Malagon who tends the vineyards comes from one of the oldest grape growing families in Valle de Guadalupe. Winemaker Veronica Santiago is one of the most well respected winemakers in the valley and her pallet has shown itself in blind tastings to be one of the best. The wines she and Nathaniel are making are at once elegant, informed, and remarkably rustic old world in style. These wines follow closely the natural wine making style championed in the Loire and Saone valleys and emulate closely the body compositions and flavor profiles of the wines made in this area with minimal intervention.