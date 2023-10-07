BLU Marina

Appetizer

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

pan seared tuna, wasabi, mayo, teriyaki glaze

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded crispy fried to perfection. Served with a marinara sauce.

Mussels 1LB

$10.00

Sauteed in a garlic wine sauce

Oysters 1dozen

$15.00

Mexican Ceviche

$14.00

Chicken wings (8)

$15.00

Party

$25.00

Kids

$13.00

Sandwich/Burger

Fried Fish

$15.00

Soft crab sandwich

$16.00

Burger 10oz

$15.00

California Burger

$15.00

Latin Dishes

Carne Asada & Shrimp

$27.00

3 Tacos combo

$12.00

Burrito

$13.00+

Grilled chicken or steak fajita, Lettuce, Cheese, Onion, Tomato. Sour Cream.

Sides

Garlic Butter fingerlings

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Latin Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Tostones (Fried Green plantain)

$5.00

Main Dishes

Island Bonita

$26.00

Fried Red Snapper seasoned Caribbean style. Served with fried plantains and salad.

Seafood Boil

$38.00

Ribeye

$34.00

Grilled steak. Served garlic butter fingerlings potatoes, green beans

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Steamed Shrimp

$12.00+

Soups & Salad

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.00+

Classic Chesapeake style loaded with crab and vegetables.

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.00+

Rich and creamy soup with lump and a hit of sherry.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with croutons and roasted garlic dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Summer Salad

$12.00

Dessert

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Crabs

Crabs 1 dozen Medium Male

$60.00

Crabs 1/2 dozen Medium Male

$36.00

Crabs 1 dozen Large Male

$95.00

Crabs 1/2 dozen Large Male

$54.00

Crabs 1 dozen Ex-Large/Jumbo

$120.00

Crabs 1/2 dozen Ex-Large/Jumbo

$66.00

Sunday Tropical Brunch

Starter

Tostones (3)

$12.00

Empanada (1)

$6.00

Blu Marina Platter

$25.00

Yaroa

$10.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Entree

Tres Golpes

$15.00

Tropical Salmon

$25.00

Tropical steak & rice

$17.00

Island Bonita Fish

$26.00

Latin Sushi

Pollo Roll

$14.00

Chicken tempura, sweet plantain, cream cheese, guacamole, teriyaki

Sabrosa Asada

$16.00

Grilled steak, sweet plantain, cream cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Eel sauce

Tropical Burger

Blu American Burger

$15.00

Chimi Burger

$15.00

Natural Juices

Passion fruit

$6.00

Tamarind

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Sushi Menu

Appetizers

Kani Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi 3pcs

$9.00

Tuna Sashimi 3pcs

$9.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Carpaccio 5pcs

$10.00

Tuna Tataki 5pcs

$15.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Carpaccio 5pcs

$16.00

Salmon Carpaccio 5pcs

$16.00

Sushi-Nigiri 2 pcs

Maguro

$6.00

(tuna)

Sake

$5.00

(salmon)

Ebi

$5.00

(shrimp)

Tobiko

$5.00

(flying fish roe)

Kani

$4.00

Unagi

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Hamachi

$7.00

Sushi Maki

Avocado

$4.00

Tekka Maki (Tuna)

$5.00

Kappa Maki

$5.00

(cucumber)

California Kani Roll

$6.00

California Lump Roll

$9.00

Alaska Roll

$7.00

(salmon & avocado)

Boston

$7.00

(shrimp & cucumber)

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Soft Shell Roll

$12.00

Vegetarian Futamaki

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Latin Sushi

KLK Maduro

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, sweet plantain, guacamole, kani, spicy mayo

Pollo Roll

$14.00

Chicken tempura, sweet plantain, cream cheese, guacamole, teriyaki

Sabrosa Asada

$16.00

Grilled steak, sweet plantain, cream cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Eel sauce

Special Rolls

Seasoned Mariner 8pcs

$16.00

Bomb Roll

$12.00

San Francisco Roll

$9.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Dancing Salmon

$15.00

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Baltimore Roll

$10.00

Kani Cheese Bomb Roll

$12.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Chef Special

Cucumber Wrap Roll

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, kani, masago, spicy mayo

Salmon Truffle Sandwich

$16.00

Honey Sweet Crunch Roll

$15.00

Love Pink Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Ahi Tuna Tower

$16.00

Sushi Combo

$22.00

Sushi Taco Combo 3pcs

$16.00

601 Wise Ave Roll

$18.00

Summer Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

BLU Margarita

$14.00

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

The Colada Sunrise

$12.00

Empress Gin & Lychee

$14.00

BLU Mojito

$11.00

Tropical Mimosa

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Sangria

$9.00

Classic Mojito

$10.00

Mint Leaves, Sugar Cane, Lime Juice & Soda

Lemon drop shot

$9.00

Strawberry daiquiri

$10.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Pineapple, Coconut Cream and Coconut Rum

Crushes

$8.00

Jameson Basil Mule

$10.00

Mimosas

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mocktails

BLU Curacao

$10.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$10.00

Butter Beer

$10.00

O'Doul's Beer

$4.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Draft Beers

Stella Draft

$5.00

Modelo Draft

$5.00

Pacifica Draft

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Big Truck Draft

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Coors Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Michelob Ulta

$4.00

Buckets

Imported Bucket

$20.00

Domestic

$15.00

Pitcher

Sangria

$30.00

Margarita

$35.00

Mimosas

$30.00

Draft Beer

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ice tea

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Raspberry tea

$3.25

Root beer

$3.25

Pitcher of soda

$6.50

Soda water

$3.25

Water

Coffee

$2.25

Hot tea

$2.25

Deer park water

$3.00

Shirley temple

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Soda Pitcher

$5.00

Liquor Menu

Cocktails

Classic Mojito

$10.00

Mint Leaves, Sugar Cane, Lime Juice & Soda

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Strawberry daiquiri

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Jamaican me crazy

$9.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Pineapple, Coconut Cream and Coconut Rum

Jameson Basil Mule

$10.00

Strawberry, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer & Jameson

Lemon drop martini

$8.95

Bloody Mary

$8.95

Mai Tai

$8.95

Old fashioned

$8.95

Peach Whiskey Smash

$9.95

Peach Puree, Mint, Bourbon & Ginger ale

Red white and blue

$5.00

Rum runner

$9.00

Rusty nail

$8.95

Sake

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.95

Strawberry Puree, Ginger Beer & Sprite

Virgin

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.95

FRESH CRUSHES

Orange crush

$8.00

Watermelon crush

$8.00

Cucumber Lime crush

$8.00

Strawberry crush

$8.00

Blueberry crush

$8.00

Pineapple crush

$8.00

Apple crush

$8.00

Peach crush

$8.00

Grapefruit crush

$8.00

Lemon crush

$8.00

Cherry crush

$8.00

Captain Crush

$8.00

Virgin Crush

$4.00

“Man”crush

$8.00

Deep Eddy Crush

$10.00

Whiskey

Bullett

$7.95

Chivas Regal

$8.95

Crown Apple

$7.95

Crown peach

$7.95

Crown Royal

$7.95

Dewars

$7.95

Drambuie

$8.95

Fireball

$7.95

Glenfiddich

$7.95

Jack Daniels

$7.95

Jamenson

$7.95

Jim Beam

$6.95

Johnny Walker Black Label

$8.95

Johnny Walker Gold BOTTLE

$150.00

Maker's Mark

$7.95

Seagrams 7

$7.95

Southern comfort

$7.95

Tuaca

$7.95

Woodinville

$6.00

Well whiskey

$6.00

Sagamore Rye

$6.00

COGNAC

Hennessy

$8.95

Grand Mariner

$10.00

TEQUILA

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.50

Don Julio rep.

$12.50

Casamigos

$15.00

Casmigos Reposado

$17.00

Beer Domestic

Michelob Ulta

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Natty Boh

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Odouls

$4.50

Natural lite can

$2.50

Beer Imports

Twisted Tea

$5.50

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Sam Adams

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Smash dream

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Shock Top

$5.50

Guinness

$4.00

Dogfish

$5.50

Angry orchard

$5.50

Sapporo

$4.50

Heinekien No Alcohol

$4.00

Smash on the Beach

$10.00

Corona lt

$5.50

Corona premier

$5.50

Half/half twisted

$5.50

Twisted light

$5.50

Bucket Special

$15.00

Oduls

$4.50

Blonde Draft

$5.50

Corona No Alcohol

$4.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Absolute

$9.00

Absolute citron

$9.00

Rail

$6.00

Deep Eddys Grapefruit

$8.00

Cocktail Mix

$2.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.95

Sangria

Red Sangria

$8.00+

White Sangria

$8.00+

Sparkling Sangria Passion Fruit

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.95

Captain Morgan

$8.95

Malibu

$7.95

Kraken

$7.95

Bombs

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.95

Smirnoff cherry and red bull

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.95

Bombay

$8.95

Hendricks

$8.95

Draft

Bud light Draft

$4.00

Stella Draft

$5.00

Loose Cannon Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Modelo Draft

$5.00

Dogfish 60 min IPA draft

$5.50

Guiness blonde draft

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Draft

$6.50

Ipa

$4.99

Mango Cart

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Big Truck

$5.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$7.95

Baileys

$7.95

Amaretto

$7.95

Frangelico

$7.95

Sambuca

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Shots

Jonnie Walker

$11.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Chiva Regal

$10.00

ciroc

$10.00

Lemon drop shot

$9.00

Red headed slut

$6.25

Kamikaze shot

$6.25

Washington Apple shot

$6.25

Choc. Cake shot

$6.25

Starburst shot

$6.00

Pickle shot

$6.25

Gummy bear shot

$6.00

Pineapple upside down cake

$5.00

White tea shot

$6.25

Green tea shot

$6.25

White wine

Chardonnay Skyside

$7.00

Moscado

$7.00

Foral D Melgaco Alvarinho Portugal 2021

$8.00

Beyra White Rose Dry Farming 2021

$7.00

Frisk Prickly Riesling

$7.00

Costa Do Sol Vinho Verde, Portugal

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Red wine

Pinot Noir 2020

$9.00+

Ruelas Reserva Tinta

$29.00

Alto Cab Sauv

$8.00+

Taylor New York

$7.00

Rioja Bourbon

$8.00

Malbec

$7.00

Rose wine

The Beach

$8.50+

Beyra Portugal

$9.00+

The beach

$20.00

Bottle liquor

Johnny walker

$75.00

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cadillac

$12.00

Jalapeno

$12.00

Skinny

$12.00

Blue Margarita

$12.00

Crushes

Strawberry

$8.00

Orange

$8.00

Grapefruit

$8.00

Pineapple

$8.00

Tequila Bottle

$35.00

Mimosas

Tropical Mimosa

$9.00

Classic Mimosa

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosas (2 hrs max time)

$20.00

Special Event Menu

Grilled Chicken & Beef Kabob

$9.00

Jasmine rice, Garlic Honey BBQ Teriyaki sauce.

3 Chicken Tacos

$12.00+

Empanadas

$6.00

Half moon pastry fried with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shrimp, crab or sweet potato & veggie. Choice of side sauce Aioli, Mild sauce and 3 pepper sauce (hot)

Mexican Ceviche

$14.00

Nachos

$12.00

Crispy tortilla, cheese dip, fresh salsa, sour cream & jalapeno. Topped with choice shredded chicken

Fried Fish

$15.00

Seafood Platter

$45.00

calamari, shrimp, crab balls, fish balls, fries & tostones.

Dominican Platter

$45.00

Fried pork belly, grilled steak, Dominican sausage, Cassava rolls, tostones.

Noches de Fiesta

Antojos

Mexican Ceviche

$14.00

Blu Marina Platter

$25.00

Tostones (3)

$12.00

Nachos

$15.00

Calamares Fritos

$14.00

Wings

$16.00

Wings in our spicy BBQ sauce, or choose traditional Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, or Naked. Served with celery Ranch, or Blue cheese.

Platos

Charola de Bistec y Camarones

$28.00

Chicharrones

$18.00

Plato de Muestra

$19.00

Ahu Tuna

$18.00

Nachos

$15.00

Alas de Pollo (8pcs)

$16.00

Calamares Fritos

$14.00

Noches de Fiesta Liquor Menu

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelop Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Victoria

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Employee drink

$20.00

Mixed Drink/ Marg

$15.00

Clamato

$4.00

Michelada

$12.00

Modelo

$4.00

Heinekin

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Beer

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Tequila Seltzers

$5.00

Draft Beers

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Wine

$10.00

Shots

Buchanan 12 years

$12.00

Buchanan 18 years

$20.00

Patron

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$15.00

Employee shot

$20.00

Henny

$10.00

Goose

$10.00

Buchanan Pineapple

$15.00

Drink W/ Redbull

$15.00

Bottle

Buchanan's 12

$150.00

Buchanan 18

$300.00

Patron

$150.00

Bucket/Cubetazo

Bucket (5)

$20.00

Soda

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00