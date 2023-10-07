Bay View Sports Bar And Grill - NEW
BLU Marina
Appetizer
Latin Dishes
Sides
Main Dishes
Soups & Salad
Crabs
Sunday Tropical Brunch
Latin Sushi
Tropical Burger
Natural Juices
Sushi Menu
Appetizers
Sushi-Nigiri 2 pcs
Sushi Maki
Avocado
$4.00
Tekka Maki (Tuna)
$5.00
Kappa Maki
$5.00
(cucumber)
California Kani Roll
$6.00
California Lump Roll
$9.00
Alaska Roll
$7.00
(salmon & avocado)
Boston
$7.00
(shrimp & cucumber)
Philadelphia Roll
$8.00
Shrimp Tempura
$9.00
Soft Shell Roll
$12.00
Vegetarian Futamaki
$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$8.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$7.00
Latin Sushi
Special Rolls
Chef Special
Summer Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Mocktails
Draft Beers
Domestic Beer
Liquor Menu
Cocktails
Classic Mojito
$10.00
Mint Leaves, Sugar Cane, Lime Juice & Soda
Long Island Tea
$12.00
Strawberry daiquiri
$10.00
Blue Hawaiian
$10.00
Jamaican me crazy
$9.00
Pina Colada
$11.00
Pineapple, Coconut Cream and Coconut Rum
Jameson Basil Mule
$10.00
Strawberry, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer & Jameson
Lemon drop martini
$8.95
Bloody Mary
$8.95
Mai Tai
$8.95
Old fashioned
$8.95
Peach Whiskey Smash
$9.95
Peach Puree, Mint, Bourbon & Ginger ale
Red white and blue
$5.00
Rum runner
$9.00
Rusty nail
$8.95
Sake
$8.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$8.95
Strawberry Puree, Ginger Beer & Sprite
Virgin
$5.00
Strawberry Lemon Drop
$10.00
White Sangria
$9.00
Red Sangria
$9.00
Sex On The Beach
$10.00
Mimosa
$6.50
Tequila Sunrise
$8.95
FRESH CRUSHES
Whiskey
Bullett
$7.95
Chivas Regal
$8.95
Crown Apple
$7.95
Crown peach
$7.95
Crown Royal
$7.95
Dewars
$7.95
Drambuie
$8.95
Fireball
$7.95
Glenfiddich
$7.95
Jack Daniels
$7.95
Jamenson
$7.95
Jim Beam
$6.95
Johnny Walker Black Label
$8.95
Johnny Walker Gold BOTTLE
$150.00
Maker's Mark
$7.95
Seagrams 7
$7.95
Southern comfort
$7.95
Tuaca
$7.95
Woodinville
$6.00
Well whiskey
$6.00
Sagamore Rye
$6.00
TEQUILA
Beer Domestic
Beer Imports
Twisted Tea
$5.50
Corona Bottle
$5.50
Yuengling
$5.50
Blue Moon
$5.50
Sam Adams
$5.50
Modelo
$5.50
Smash dream
$5.50
White Claw
$5.50
Stella Artois
$5.50
Heineken
$5.50
Shock Top
$5.50
Guinness
$4.00
Dogfish
$5.50
Angry orchard
$5.50
Sapporo
$4.50
Heinekien No Alcohol
$4.00
Smash on the Beach
$10.00
Corona lt
$5.50
Corona premier
$5.50
Half/half twisted
$5.50
Twisted light
$5.50
Bucket Special
$15.00
Oduls
$4.50
Blonde Draft
$5.50
Corona No Alcohol
$4.00
Vodka
Scotch
Draft
Shots
White wine
Red wine
Bottle liquor
Special Event Menu
Grilled Chicken & Beef Kabob
$9.00
Jasmine rice, Garlic Honey BBQ Teriyaki sauce.
3 Chicken Tacos
$12.00+
Empanadas
$6.00
Half moon pastry fried with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shrimp, crab or sweet potato & veggie. Choice of side sauce Aioli, Mild sauce and 3 pepper sauce (hot)
Mexican Ceviche
$14.00
Nachos
$12.00
Crispy tortilla, cheese dip, fresh salsa, sour cream & jalapeno. Topped with choice shredded chicken
Fried Fish
$15.00
Seafood Platter
$45.00
calamari, shrimp, crab balls, fish balls, fries & tostones.
Dominican Platter
$45.00
Fried pork belly, grilled steak, Dominican sausage, Cassava rolls, tostones.
Noches de Fiesta
Antojos
Platos
Noches de Fiesta Liquor Menu
Beer
Shots
Bucket/Cubetazo
Bay View Sports Bar And Grill - NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 242-7190
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM