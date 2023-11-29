Corner Market Cafe #23 23C Cafe 1680 Hartford Ave
Popular Items
Warm Me Up
- Coffee$2.19+
Choice of our three exclusive bean-to-cup blends: Café (smooth & well rounded), Café Decaf, and International (bold & rich)
- CMC Mocha$3.39+
Coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- PB Cocoa Cup$3.79+
CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream, peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle
- Salted Caramel Latte$3.79+
Latte with caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and sea salt
- Tea$2.19+
Choice of Harney™ flavors: Chai, Earl Grey, Hot Cinnamon Spice, Paris, Peppermint Herbal, Lipton™ Black, Lipton™ Decaf
- Hot Chocolate$2.39+
Luscious chocolate topped with whipped cream (optional marshmallows)
- Cappuccino$3.49+
Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of foamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available
- Chai Latte$3.49+
Traditional Chai Latte
- Espresso$2.49+
Made to order in single, double or triple
- Latte$3.49+
Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of steamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available
- Hand Crafted Chai Latte$3.59+
Made with Harney™ Chai tea and choice of steamed or alternative milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Hot Peppermint Bark Latte$3.59+
Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of steamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available
- Pumpkin 'N Spice Latte$3.79+
International Roast flavored with hints of pumpkin, vanilla, & a dash of cinnamon
- Joe to Go 96 oz$18.99
Choose your favorite coffee! Comes with: 8 cups 16 Half & Half Creamers 16 Sugars 4 Sweet & Low 8 Stirrers
Cool Me Down
- Iced Coffee$2.59+
Choice of our two exclusive bean-to-cup blends: International and Cafe Decaf
- Iced CMC Mocha$3.89+
Iced coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Iced PB Cocoa Cup$4.09+
Iced CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle
- Iced Salted Caramel Latte$4.09+
Iced latte with a caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and more caramel sauce and sea salt
- Iced Tea$2.19+
Traditional iced tea from Terra Leaf™
- Iced Cappuccino$3.59+
Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf and half caf available
- Iced Latte$3.69+
Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf or half caf available
- Iced Peppermint Bark Latte$4.09+
Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf or half caf available
- Iced Chai$3.69+
Made with Chai tea
- Nitro$4.19+
Our Nitro-infused Cold Brew
- Cold Brew$3.69+
Cold brewed coffee with a bold flavor
- Iced Pumpkin 'N Spice Latte$4.09+
International Roast flavored with hints of pumpkin, vanilla, & a dash of cinnamon
Protein Smoothies
- Cookies n' Cream$6.69
Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream Total Protein = 20g
- PB Cocoa Chimp$6.69
Almond milk, banana, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein = 36g
- Creamy PB Cocoa Chimp$6.69
Ice cream, bananas, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein=36g
- Loopy Strawberry$6.69
Strawberry, more strawberry, and Phormula-1™ Loop D Fruit protein Total Protein = 20g
- Peppermint Bark Protein Shake$6.69
- Pumpkin 'N Spice$6.69
- Apple Cinnamon Protein Shake$6.69
- Matcha Greens$6.69
Green juice, matcha tea, non-fat yogurt and Phormula-1™ vanilla protein
Smoothies
- Pina Colada$4.79+
Nonfat Yogurt & Pina Colada topped with whipped cream
- Extreme Strawberry$4.79+
For strawberry lovers, made with real strawberries and whipped cream on top
- Lots-O-Mango$4.79+
A tropical temptation topped with whipped cream
- Orange Cream$4.79+
A childhood favorite in a cup! Frozen, creamy orange topped with whipped cream.
- Pumpkin 'N Spice$4.79+
- Strawberry Banana$4.79+
Nonfat Yogurt, with real strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream
- Strawberry Pina Colada$4.79+
Nonfat Yogurt, Pina Colada and real strawberries, topped with whipped cream
- Frozen Cappuccino$4.79+
A creamy delight made with real espresso, topped with whipped cream
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.79+
Made with Ghirardelli™ cocoa powder, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Frozen Coffee Milk$4.79+
A Rhode Island tradition, topped with whipped cream
- Frozen Caramel Latte$4.79+
Latte with shot of espresso, caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream
Refreshers
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg and Cheese$3.99
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese
- Egg, Cheese & Meat$4.79
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese and meat
- Soft Breakfast Burrito$5.39
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
- CMC Hungry Italian$6.69
Italian toast, oversized round egg, double American cheese, Bacon, Sausage, and our signature seasoned hashbrown
- Avocado Toast$5.89
2 pieces of Italian Toast, guacamole, fresh avocado slices and Everything Bagel seasoning (hard boiled egg optional)
Lunch Sandwiches
Bakery
- Muffin
- Muffin 1/2 Dozen$14.99
- Muffin Dozen$28.99
- Mini Loaf
- Mini Loaf 1/2 Dozen$18.99
- Donut
- Donut 1/2 Dozen$7.99
- Donut Dozen$14.99
- Scone
- Brownie
- Big Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.99+
- Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bark Cookie$2.99+
- Chocolate Croissant$2.29
Buttery pastry with rich chocolate inside
- Cinnamon Bun$2.99
Ooey gooey and cinnamony
Bread
Sides
Grab 'N Go
Bottled Beverage
- Seasons Select Water 20.3oz$2.69
- Seasons Select Water 16oz$1.29
- Seasons Select Water 1L$1.99
- Tropicana Orange Juice 12oz$2.79
- Simply Orange Juice 11oz$2.19
- Coke 20oz$2.39
- Diet Coke 20oz$2.39
- Perrier 16.9oz$1.99
- Perrier Lime 16.9oz$1.99
- Fairlife White Milk 14oz$2.79
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk 14oz$2.79
- White Milk 14oz$1.69
- Chocolate Milk 14oz$1.69
- Coffee Milk 14 oz$1.69
- Low Fat Milk 14oz$1.69
- Kombucha Ginger Aid 16oz$3.19