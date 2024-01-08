Sebastians 2670 - Eversource - Westwood
Popular Items
Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM
- Create Your Own Omelet$3.50
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.00
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Bagel Sandwich$4.25
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Breakfast Wrap$4.75
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Egg$0.95
Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order
- Bacon Slice$1.25
Hickory smoked bacon slice
- Sausage Link$1.25Out of stock
Griddled sausage link
- Sausage Patty$2.00
Griddled sausage patty
- Home Fries$2.00
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Bagel$2.00
Choice of bagel
Deli
- Create Your Sandwich$7.95
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
- Deli Special$6.95Out of stock
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- B.L.T.T.G$7.95
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
- Devonshire$7.95
roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on sourdough
- Roaster$7.95
roasted turkey breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & herb cheese spread - on french roll
Grill
- Classic Beef Burger$5.50
Fresh beef burger, with your favorite toppings
- Herbed Turkey Burger$5.50
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
- Southwestern Chicken$7.95
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
- Veggie Burger$4.80Out of stock
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
- Grilled Chicken Breast$4.50
Freshly prepared chicken breast
- Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
- Chicken Tenders$6.50
Golden crispy chicken tenders
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.50
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
- Grill Special$7.95Out of stock
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- French Fries$2.00
Great addition to any sandwich!
- Onion Rings$2.50
Great addition to any sandwich!
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.00
Great addition to any sandwich!
Salads
- Caesar Salad$5.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Chicken Caesar$7.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Garden Salad$6.95
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Chef Salad$7.95
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
- Cobb Salad$7.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
- Side Garden Salad$4.00
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Side Caesar Salad$4.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Drinks
Snacks
- Chips - Sea Salt$1.95
- Chips - BBQ$1.95
- Chips - Salt and Vinegar$1.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$2.50
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$2.50
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Double Chocolate Cookies$2.50
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Brownie$2.50
Great ending with any lunch!
- Banana$1.25Out of stock
- Apple$1.25Out of stock
- Orange$1.25Out of stock
Specials
- Soup - Cup$4.50Out of stock
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Soup - Bowl$6.95Out of stock
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- New England Clam Chowder - Cup$4.75Out of stock
Available on Fridays
- New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$6.95Out of stock
Available on Fridays
- Premium Entrée Special$7.50Out of stock
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Standard Entrée Special$7.95Out of stock
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!