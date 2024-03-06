The Palomino

$4.75 +

This brewed cocoa drink is made the same as coffee, but even better! (with chocolate!) The Palomino includes White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut flavors. The Palomino comes with our signature dairy creamer, but can be switched out with Coconut Milk or Oat Milk. This drink is completely customizable, meaning you can add any extra flavors available if you so desire.