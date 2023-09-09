Sedona Bistro 1812 Carondelet dr suite 101, Cape Girardeau, MO, 63701, US
Food Menu
Becking Special
Burgers/Chicken Sands
Basic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Blackened Cajun Burger
Basic Burger coated with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill served on a bun. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
grilled with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a bun
Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Fried Bacon Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk battered chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Grilled Bacon Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Patty Melt
Basic burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Pork Burger
Sedona Burger
with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese on a bun. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.
Sedona Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato on a bun
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Desserts
Entrees
For the Kids
Salads
Chef Salad
Mixed greens with cut ham, turkey, bacon artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato with egg and choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped mixed greens with tomato, red onion and crouton, chipped egg, avocado, chopped bacon, cucumbers, mixed cheese served with your choice of dressing
House Entrée Caesar
Tossed romaine and Cesar dressing dressed with croutons
House Entrée Salad
Chopped mixed greens, cheddar & jack cheese mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Romaine and bacon, sun dried tomato, red onion and served with blue cheese crumbles
Tossed Italian Salad
Chopped mixed greens, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, black olives, tomato, sun dried tomato and red onion tossed in our own parmesan Italian dressing and seasoned croutons.
Very Berry Spinach
Tossed with dried cranberry and blueberry mix, fresh strawberries and candid pecans served with honey dijon poppy seed topped with feta cheese
Sandwiches
Bratwurst
on a hoagie with Bavarian kraut and melted Swiss cheese
Country Club
Triple decker with turkey, lettuce, tomato & bacon with mayonnaise on wheat berry toast
French Dip Croissant
thinly sliced and stacked roast beef with melted swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom and onion. Accompanied by au jus and creamy horseradish sauce
Grilled Cheese
Sliced provolone, Swiss and cheddar Cheese with tomato and onion on sourdough toast
Ham & Cheese
thinly sliced ham with melted cheddar cheese on sourdough toast
Italian Sub
ham, pepperoni, provolone, bacon, lettuce & tomato topped with pepper olive relish on a hoagie
Meatball Sub
topped with melted provolone, onion, peppers and marinara sauce on a hoagie
Reuben Rye
thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, Bavarian kraut & thousand island dressing on butter grilled rye
Steak Sandwich
on a hoagie with thinly sliced steak dressed with sautéed onion and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese
Veggie Sandwich
leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber with provolone and cheddar cheese. Made with our dill spread
Sides
Broccoli & Baby Carrots
Extra Patty
NO SIDE
SD Asparagus
SD Baked Beans
SD Baked Potato
SD Bowl of Soup
SD Chips
SD Cinnamon Apples
SD French Fries
SD Fruit Cup
SD Loaded Chips
SD Loaded Fries
SD Macaroni & Cheese
SD Potato Salad
SD Side Salad
SD Specialty Salad
SD Ceasar Salad
Soups
Appetizer
Cheese Quesadilla
Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese. Accompanied with sour cream
Chips & Salsa
Garlic Bread
Loaded Chips
Loaded French Fries
Melted cheddar cheese and bacon with a side sour cream and green onion
Loaded Quesadilla
Nachos
Topped with chili, black olives, jalapenos, green onion & tomato. Served with sour cream
Potato Skins
With bacon, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream dip topped with green onion
Pretzel Knots
Sedona Nuggets
Freshly cut breast of chicken battered buttermilk and deep fried. Served with our honey mustard dressing
Shrimp Cocktail
Veggie Quesadilla
Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese, onion, pepper and tomato. Accompanied with sour cream