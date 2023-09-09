Food Menu

Becking Special

$12.99

Burgers/Chicken Sands

Basic Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Blackened Cajun Burger

$11.99

Basic Burger coated with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill served on a bun. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

grilled with our Cajun spice blend and blackened on grill. Topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a bun

Cheddar Burger

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Fried Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

buttermilk battered chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Grilled Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun

Patty Melt

$11.49

Basic burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Pork Burger

$11.99

Sedona Burger

$11.99

with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese on a bun. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.

Sedona Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

grilled chicken breast with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato on a bun

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Desserts

Cake

$5.99

Cannoli

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Choc Cras saint

$5.99

Cookie

$1.99

GF Choc Cake

$5.99

Gooey Cake

$3.99

Gourmet Cookie

$3.99

Mini Bite Cheesecake

$3.99

OUT LATER

Peach Cobbler

$6.99
Pies

$5.99

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Scoop ice cream

$0.99

Whole Cheesecake

$35.00

Whole Pie

$35.00

Entrees

10 oz Sirloin

$22.99

10 oz Sirloin with Grill Shrimp

$28.99

Blackened Salmon

$17.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$20.49

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Pecan Encrusted Salmon

$18.49

Pork Tenderloin Filet

$18.99

For the Kids

Kid Burg w/ American

$6.99
Kids Burger

$6.99
Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29
Kids Sedona Nuggets

$6.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.59

Mixed greens with cut ham, turkey, bacon artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato with egg and choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.59

Chopped mixed greens with tomato, red onion and crouton, chipped egg, avocado, chopped bacon, cucumbers, mixed cheese served with your choice of dressing

House Entrée Caesar

$8.99

Tossed romaine and Cesar dressing dressed with croutons

House Entrée Salad

$9.49

Chopped mixed greens, cheddar & jack cheese mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$12.99

Romaine and bacon, sun dried tomato, red onion and served with blue cheese crumbles

Tossed Italian Salad

$9.99

Chopped mixed greens, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, black olives, tomato, sun dried tomato and red onion tossed in our own parmesan Italian dressing and seasoned croutons.

Very Berry Spinach

$9.99

Tossed with dried cranberry and blueberry mix, fresh strawberries and candid pecans served with honey dijon poppy seed topped with feta cheese

Sandwiches

Bratwurst

$11.49

on a hoagie with Bavarian kraut and melted Swiss cheese

Country Club

$11.49

Triple decker with turkey, lettuce, tomato & bacon with mayonnaise on wheat berry toast

French Dip Croissant

$11.99

thinly sliced and stacked roast beef with melted swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom and onion. Accompanied by au jus and creamy horseradish sauce

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Sliced provolone, Swiss and cheddar Cheese with tomato and onion on sourdough toast

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

thinly sliced ham with melted cheddar cheese on sourdough toast

Italian Sub

$11.99

ham, pepperoni, provolone, bacon, lettuce & tomato topped with pepper olive relish on a hoagie

Meatball Sub

$11.49

topped with melted provolone, onion, peppers and marinara sauce on a hoagie

Reuben Rye

$11.99

thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, Bavarian kraut & thousand island dressing on butter grilled rye

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

on a hoagie with thinly sliced steak dressed with sautéed onion and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese

Veggie Sandwich

$10.29

leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber with provolone and cheddar cheese. Made with our dill spread

Sides

Broccoli & Baby Carrots

$2.99

Extra Patty

$3.99

NO SIDE

SD Asparagus

$3.99
SD Baked Beans

$3.99

SD Baked Potato

$3.99

SD Bowl of Soup

$4.99

SD Chips

$3.99
SD Cinnamon Apples

$3.99
SD French Fries

$3.99
SD Fruit Cup

$3.99

SD Loaded Chips

$4.99

SD Loaded Fries

$4.99
SD Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99
SD Potato Salad

$3.99

SD Side Salad

$4.99

SD Specialty Salad

$6.98

SD Ceasar Salad

$4.99

Soups

Broccoli Cheese

$4.99

topped with cheddar cheese

Chicken Tortilla

$4.99

topped with sour cream, green onion and tri colored tortilla strips

Chili

$5.99

a bit of a kick with cheddar cheese and red onion

Appetizer

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese. Accompanied with sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Loaded Chips

$8.99
Loaded French Fries

$8.99

Melted cheddar cheese and bacon with a side sour cream and green onion

Loaded Quesadilla

$9.49
Nachos

$9.99

Topped with chili, black olives, jalapenos, green onion & tomato. Served with sour cream

Potato Skins

$9.99

With bacon, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream dip topped with green onion

Pretzel Knots

$11.99
Sedona Nuggets

$9.99

Freshly cut breast of chicken battered buttermilk and deep fried. Served with our honey mustard dressing

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99
Veggie Quesadilla

$9.29

Buttered grilled flour tortilla filled with jack & cheddar cheese, onion, pepper and tomato. Accompanied with sour cream

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Monthly Drink Specials

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Bourbon Smasher

$6.99

Champaigne

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Sedona Cooler

$6.99

Forge Event

Dirty Chips

$7.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$7.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap with chips

$10.00

Wings

$7.00

Wings with Chips

$10.00

bag of chips

$3.00

monster cookie

$3.00

Beverage Menu

Coffee

Bailey's N Coffee

$7.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.89

Regular Coffee

$1.89

Fountain Drinks

Barq's Root Beer

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Gallon of Hi C Pink

$8.47

Hi C Pink

$2.69

Pibb

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade Refill

$0.99

Hot Cocoa

Cocoa

$2.49

Cocoa Bomb

$4.99

Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.49

Mint Lemonade

$3.49

Peach Lemonade

$3.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49

Refill Specialty Lemonade

$0.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Gallon of Specialty Lemonade

$16.96

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Teas

Blueberry Tea

$3.49

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Specialty Tea

$16.96

Hot Tea

$1.50

Mint Lime Tea

$3.49

Peach Tea

$3.49

Raspberry Tea

$3.49

Refill Hot Tea

$0.99

Refill Specialty Teas

$0.99

Strawberry Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

16oz of syrup

$19.99

Water

Bottle Water

$1.99

Water

Beer

Draft Beer

Big Wave

$5.00

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Mich Ultra

$4.00

Lazy Magnolia

$5.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.00

Yeungling

$4.00

IPA/Lager/Ale

3 Blind Mice

$5.00

Boulevard Wht & Pale Ale

$5.00

City Wide

$5.00

Dad's O'Fallon Stout

$5.00

Elysian Contact Haze

$5.00

Fantasy Island

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Modela

$5.00

Mother's Chug Suckle

$5.00

Scale of Complexity

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Twickel

$5.00

Urban Underdog Pale Ale

$5.50

VooDoo Ranger

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Bud 55

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dad's O'Fallon Stout

$4.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Light Sky

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra-Pure Gold

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Stag

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

October

Dark o' the Moon

$4.50

Night Owl

$4.50

O'Fallon Pumkin

$4.50

Pumkin

$4.50

The Great Pumkin

$4.50

Liquor

Drink of the Month

Sedona Cooler

$6.99

Bourbon Smash

$6.99

Spike Blueberry Lemonade

$6.99

Selzer/Cider (Copy)

4 Hands

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Brick River Cornerstone

$5.00

Brick River Homestead Peach

$5.00

Brick River Sweet Lou's

$5.00

Open Liquor Key

$5.00

Sedona Strawberry Mango

$6.99

Truly Strawberry

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Simply Spiked (Copy)

Watermelon

$2.00

Specialty Drinks

Bloody Mary

$6.97

Champaigne

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Wine

Bordeaux

$10.50

Btl Bordeaux

$42.00

Btl Centorri Moscato

$25.00

Btl Champaigne

$20.00

Btl Hess Cabernet

$30.00

Btl Hess Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Hess Pinot Noir

$30.00

Btl Hess Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Btl KJ Merlot

$28.00

Btl Lemonade

$15.00

Btl Lemonade Stand Rose

$15.00

Btl Meiomi Cabernet

$28.00

Btl Meiomi Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Meiomi Pino Noir

$30.00

Btl Riesling

$20.00

Btl Riff Grigio

$30.00

Btl Ryder Merlot

$30.00

Centorri Moscato

$7.00

Champaigne

$8.00

Hess Cabernet

$9.50

Hess Chardonnay

$9.50

Hess Noir

$10.00

Hess Sauv Blanc

$9.50

KJ Melot

$8.00

Lemonade Stand Moscoto

$5.00

Lemonade Stand Rose

$5.00

Meiomi Pino Noir

$8.00

Meiomi Cabernet

$8.00

Meiomi Chardonnay

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mini Btl Cup Cake Moscotto

$6.99

Mini Btl Hess Cab

$15.99

Mini Btl Meiomi Char

$9.99

Riesling

$7.00

Riff Grigio

$9.50

Ryder Merlot

$9.00

Kid Beverages

Beverages

Juice

Kid Beverage Charge

$1.59

Kid Blueberry Tea

$1.59

Kid Coke

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Mint Lime Tea

$1.59

Kid Mr Pibb

Kid Peach Tea

$1.59

Kid Pink Lemonade

Kid Root beer

Kid Sprite

Kid Straw Tea

$1.59

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$1.59

Kid Sweet Tea

Kid Unsweet Tea

Kid Water

Milk