APPETIZERS
- FESTIVAL
Jamaican festival is a sweet fried dough made with cornmeal, flour, sugar, salt, vanilla extract, and milk.$2.00
- JAMAICAN LOVERS ACKEE DIP
The ackee dip is an impressive tasting Jamaican appetizer. It is perfect for that social occasion. Ackee is a fruit used as a vegetable. It is a basic part of the diet in Jamaica.$7.00
- JAMAICAN PATTIES
Jamaican Beef or chicken Patties, so delicious! Flavorful and moist beef filling with tender and flaky pastry dough! The perfect Jamaican fast food!$3.00
- JERK CRUSTED CHICKEN WINGS
Baked crispy chicken wings dusted with Jamaican Jerk Seasoning!$5.00
- JERK MEATBALLS
Jerk meatballs. Tender, juicy meatballs infused with a variety of Caribbean seasoning and spices.$8.00
- SALT FISH FRITTERS
Jamaican fritters are a popular appetizer made with dried salted cod (bacalao) mixed with fresh herbs and spices, then fried until crisp and golden.$3.00
- SHRIMP CEVICHE
Shrimp ceviche is fresh shrimp marinated with cucumber, red onions, cilantro, avocado and diced jalapenos.$10.00
CREOLE TABLE
- BAKED MACARONI
Deliciously rich and gooey, this baked mac and cheese is creamy, comforting, and PERFECT for the holidays, as well as a comforting family dinner!$8.00
- BOULETTE (MEATBALLS)
Ground beef seasoned with onions, eggs, epis, garlic and chopped parsley and finished in a glorious tomato sauce.$13.00
- DIR DJON DJON (BLACK RICE)
This rice dish originates from the northern Haiti where djon djon grows. Diri ak Djon Djon has a unique flavor and color to the rice thats unforgettable.$8.00
- FISH (WHOLE FISH)
Whole fish marinated with epis, a flavorful combination of scallions, bell peppers, onions, garlic and parsley, along with other spices.$25.00
- GRIOT (FRIED PORK)
Griot is a dish in Haitian cuisine. It consists of pork shoulder marinated in citrus, which is braised and then fried.$15.00
- KODEN AK SOS (STEWED TURKEY)
Once the turkey wings are nice and seasoned, it's just a matter of boiling to make the stew along with a few other steps.$15.00
- LAMBI (CONCH)
Lambi a Haitian delicacy made with fresh conch, herbs, garlic and spices and stewed to perfection. It takes a little while to prepare but so worth the wait.$19.00
- LEGUME
Legim (Legume) is a Haitian dish comprised of mixed vegetables that are cooked with meat then mashed.$16.00
- POUL FRI (FRIED CHICKEN)
Also known as Poul Fri, Haitian Fried Chicken (Recette poulet frit) skips the batter of the American style dish and instead infuses the meat with aromatic spices and seasonings.$19.00
- POULET EN SAUCE (STEWED CHICKEN)
This Poulet En Sauce (Haitian Chicken Stew) is rich and full of amazing flavors. With delicious tender pieces of chicken, simmered with garlic, onions, and sweet bell peppers.$14.00
- TASSO CABRIT (FRIED GOAT)
Tasso Cabrit, Tasso Cabrit, or Haitian fried goat meat bits, is a popular dish in Haitian cuisine. It is made with goat meat that is marinated in a mixture of spices, including epis, a Haitian seasoning blend, and then fried until golden brown.$20.00
- TASSO TURKEY (FRIED TURKEY)
Tasso is a traditional Haitian dish which is made from turkey, seasoned with a combination of fresh herbs and spices and fried$16.00
- TILAPIA
Caribbean fish gravy dinner. Good with rice, beans, veggies.$15.00
- GRIOT FRITAY$30.00
- TURKEY FRITAY$30.00
- BOULET FRITAY$30.00
- CABRIT FRITAY$34.00